What’s Happening Aug. 6-12

Looking for an opportunity to see circus and fire performers, comedy, drag and a particular spin on an art form all in one show? Then check out the Seattle Boylesque Festival, gracing the stage of The Triple Door Aug. 6 and 7.

Jen Gapay, producer of the Seattle Boylesque Festival, co-founded the festival after founding the New York Boylesque Festival. Both festivals are inspired by the boylesque movement of the 1960s and ’70s and the resurgence nine years ago of boylesque, a performance art that combines the traditionally feminine burlesque performance with male or male-identifying performers.

“It was something that was really growing, and it seemed like there was just a niche for it. It offered something a little different than the standard burlesque, too,” she said.

Now in its sixth year, the Seattle Boylesque Festival invites “great performers from all over parts of North America, and it’s just grown and become really popular,” Gapay said.

The festival kicks off Aug. 6 with Seattle’s very own host Ernie Von Schmaltz to help welcome back the all-star cast of gender-bending performers. Featured performers include Seattle natives Waxie Moon, Mod Carousel, Luminous Pariah, Moscato Extatique and Johnny Crankshaft, among other performers from around the United States and Canada.

El Vez will kick off the Aug. 7 performances and welcome a cast of Seattle natives: Paris Original, Trojan Original, Nox Falls, Waxie Moon, Faggedy Randy, Al Lykya & Karmen Sutra, among others.

Advertising

Seattle Boylesque Festival will feature two shows each night. The 7 p.m. show will be open for guests 18 and older, and the 10:30 p.m. show will be open for guests 21 and over.

Although “the flavor is a good time,” Seattle Boylesque Festival also features more serious acts “that deal with political and social issues that are happening today,” Gapay said.

The festival will also feature everything from “a four-piece dance troupe that does really high-end choreography” to singing numbers, aerial acts, circus, comedy and drag performances with “a lot of energy” and “a little bit of everything” for everyone to enjoy, Gapay said.

Tickets for the Seattle Boylesque Festival are $30 for reserved seating and $50 for premium seating. The festival will be at The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle. More info: boylesquefestival.com/seattle, 206-838-4333.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 6-12 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

From Hiroshima to Hope — Aug. 6

Candlelit lanterns will float across Green Lake at Seattle’s annual peace event honoring the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence. There will be music, meditation and more (6 p.m.), a family program and speakers (7 p.m.) and the candlelit lantern ceremony (8 p.m.). Free. South of the Bathhouse Theater, West Green Lake Drive North and Stone Avenue North, Seattle; 206-354-2170, fromhiroshimatohope.org

Advertising

Skandia First Friday Dance — Aug. 6

Join Skandia Folkdance Society and celebrate the first Friday of the month through virtual dance and song at 8 p.m. A Zoom link for the dance will be sent early in the week before each dance to all Skandia members. Nonmembers may request the link by sending an email no earlier than Monday the week of the dance to events@skandia-folkdance.org. Free. skandia-folkdance.org

Grays Harbor County Fair — through Aug. 7

The Grays Harbor County Fair returns with music, food, car racing, a carnival, animals and exhibits noon-10:30 p.m. through Aug. 7 at the fairgrounds in Elma. There is also a range of entertainment included with fair admission, including Ericka Corban (4 p.m. Aug. 6), the Olson Brothers Band (7 p.m. Aug. 6), the Grays Harbor Youth Livestock Auction (2 p.m. Aug. 7), Toons Band (3 p.m. Aug. 7), Christian Fellowship Music Program (4 p.m. Aug. 7), Aaron Crawford (8 p.m. Aug. 7), as well as Professor Bamboozle performing his comedic act daily. Purchase tickets online; free-$9/admission, $5/parking, $29/unlimited rides. 32 Elma McCleary Road, Elma; 360-482-2651, ghcfairgrounds.com

Marrowstone Music Festival — Aug. 6-7

The Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra presents Marrowstone Music Festival featuring two in-person performances 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at Benaroya Hall. These concerts highlight the dedication of local student musicians and the resilience of the human spirit with works by Kodály, Beach, Barber, Vivaldi, Mozart, Pärt, Ginastera and Stravinsky. Purchase tickets online; $10. 200 University St., Seattle; 206-362-2300, marrowstone.org

The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender — Aug. 6-8

The Burlesque Hall of Fame presents a 48-hour round-the-clock marathon of burlesque designed so that people everywhere in the world can participate as both audiences and performers streaming Aug. 6-8. Hosted by Moxie Blue and Mx Pucks A’Plenty, the virtual showcase will include performers Whisper De Corvo, Lavish Leone, Carmen Caliente and Rhode Island Red, among others, including two surprise appearances. Reserve tickets online; free. bhofweekend.com

IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival — Aug. 7

Hosted by Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum and Museum of Glass, the annual IN THE SPIRIT Arts Market and Northwest Native Festival is back 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Tacoma Museum District. This festival celebrates the diverse Native cultures of our region through an art market, hands-on art making, exhibitions featuring Native artists, live glass blowing, cultural musicians and dancers and food. Free. Location varies; inthespiritarts.org

Art in the Garden — Aug. 7

The Ballard P-Patch is hosting its 19th annual “Art in the Garden” festival 10 a.m.-5 p.m. including artists booths, a wine-grab, bake sale, live music and more. Free. 8527 25th Ave. N.W.; ballardppatch.org

Advertising

Boulevard Park Block Party — Aug. 7

Discover Burien with Boulevard Park Block Party featuring vendors, food, music and a bicycle rodeo noon-11 p.m. The Seattle 48 Hour Film Project will also be screened at the block party, so bring your chair and blanket to enjoy a late night film festival. Reserve tickets for the film festival online; $5 suggested donation. 1832 S. 120th St., Burien; 206-433-2882, discoverburien.org

Skylark Comedy Night — Aug. 7

Join host Reid Clark at Skylark Cafe & Club for a night of stand-up comedy featuring Kate Carlson Carlsen, Travis Sherer, Bernice Jing Ye and more 7-9 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $10/online, $12/door. 3803 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; facebook.com/reidclarkcomedy

Whidbey Art Market — Aug. 7-8

Whidbey Island Sculpture Experience and the artists of Whidbey Art Market present a market featuring oils, acrylics, sculpture, handwoven baskets, metalwork and photography 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 7 and noon-4 p.m. Aug. 8. Free. 819 Bush Point Road, Freeland; 360-639-4299, whidbeyartmarket.com

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands — Aug. 10, 11 and 14

ShoreLake Arts hosts ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, a live and in-person open-air concert series 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Pfingst Animal Acres Park. Each night will showcase five local bands competing for industry and cash prizes, as well as a beer garden and food trucks. Purchase tickets online; $5 per night. 17435 Brookside Blvd. N.E., Lake Forest Park; 206-417-4645, shorelakearts.org