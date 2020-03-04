Weekend Highlight

If you’re already getting prepared to dust off your bicycle or get a new one as the weather warms up, you might want to check out the Seattle Bike and Outdoor Show March 7-8 at CenturyLink Field Event Center. There, you can find deals on bikes and gear, browse products from over 70 exhibitors, take test rides and more.

Local retailers at the show include Alpine Hut, Cycle Therapy and Seattle Electric Bike. There will be a test-ride area for those who want to try before they buy. Bikers can also see demos of the latest products from manufacturers such as Bike Friday, Bulls and Co-Motion Cycles.

In addition to shopping and learning about new products, there will be fun activities to participate in. Try your luck and enter to win more than $3,000 in bike giveaways, including a 7-Speed V3.2 electric bike from Propella. Attendees can also enter to win a trip to Dublin for two!

For a chance to see some exciting stunts, a BMX performance ring will be at the show. Whether you’re an experienced mountain biker or just thinking of trying it out, there will also be a mountain-bike pump track with hills, curves and more. Kids can test their road skills on two wheels at an obstacle course. Climbers can try their hand at the indoor rock wall.

The show will also have a main stage with different seminars. On Saturday, Bike Works will present a talk about the nonprofit community bike shop and its youth/adult outreach programs; on Saturday and Sunday, Seattle Electric Bike will teach guests about powering up and down Seattle’s hills; and on Sunday, Wheel Lab will discuss its after-school programs, where kids can engineer their own bikes.

Following Seattle Electric Bike’s presentation on Sunday, Will Chin will talk about everything you need to know to prepare for the 2020 Seattle-to-Portland ride. Also scheduled on Sunday is a folding-bike discussion with Bob Forgave from Flatbike.

If you’re riding your bike to the show, an indoor bike valet will be available. Suggested donation is $5. Parking passes for the Mariners garage can be purchased for $11.

Seattle Bike and Outdoor Show

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 7; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Location: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle

Cost: $11-$12; free/kids 12 and under

More info: seattlebikeshow.com