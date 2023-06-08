What’s Happening June 9-15

A new festival is joining Seattle’s summer lineup. On June 10, live music, dance performances, food vendors and other activities will take over downtown’s Westlake Park for the inaugural One World One Seattle festival.

The hope is that it will become “something people will look forward to in their calendar” for years to come, said Latha Sambamurti, artistic director for Northwest SHARE, which also organizes local events like Redmond’s Festival of Colors and Veg Fest.

Drawing from her deep well of contacts — Sambamurti is involved in organizing about 20 different festivals around Washington — she put together a live entertainment lineup for One World that strives to represent the Seattle area’s diversity with shows that work well in an outdoor venue.

Back-to-back performances will fill the main stage from noon to 6 p.m., including lion dance, taiko drumming, hip-hop dance, classic rock music and Brazilian music and dance. Some will also have you dancing along — like La Clave Cubana dance studio’s salsa workshop. Adding an extra layer of talent, aerial artist Vivian Tam will perform simultaneously to the music played on stage throughout the day.

To get more hands-on at One World, explore the lineup of activity booths. You’ll be able to create your own aromatherapy mixes, incense sticks, flower crowns and more. Plenty of the activities are kid-friendly, including face painting, balloon activities and cookie and muffin decoration.

Whether you’re making Indian spice mixes or learning hula dance, Sambamurti said these interactive experiences are key in creating true cultural understanding.

“And once [people] understand, they start respecting; once they respect it, they fall in love with the culture, and then there is a very healthy community,” she said.

The festival, which is co-sponsored by Seattle’s Office of Economic Development, is also part of an effort to revitalize downtown. The central location makes it easy for festivalgoers to also eat out, socialize or shop downtown, Sambamurti said, and about 100 Monorail tickets will be given out at random at the festival to make getting around downtown easier.

Learn more about One World One Seattle and other Northwest SHARE events at nwshare.org/oneworldoneseattle.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening June 9-15 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Journey to Healthy Aging Health Fair — June 9

This free event aims to educate people on well-being as you age and how to age in place. It includes 10 community-facing organizations, a panel discussion on healthy aging techniques, food and music. Register online. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1404 Central Ave. S., Suite 110, Kent; st.news/healthy-aging-fair

Disney Pride in Concert — June 9-10

More than 200 choral singers, a 25-piece orchestra and songs from Disney and Pixar favorites will be featured at this family-friendly and Disney-themed concert put on by Seattle Men’s Chorus. 911 Pine St., Seattle; st.news/disney-pride

Sorticulture — June 9-11

Plant-lovers won’t want to miss this outdoor living festival in Everett. The free three-day event highlights garden art, local plants and flowers and handmade outdoor products. It takes place downtown on Colby Avenue, between Everett and Pacific avenues. The festival starts at 10 a.m. each day and ends at 7 p.m. on June 9, 6 p.m. on June 10 and 4 p.m. on June 11. visiteverett.com/1400/sorticulture

Art+Flight Kickoff — June 10

This launch event marks the beginning of Art+Flight, a new Museum of Flight exhibition connecting the region’s art scene with its aerospace history. The day will be filled with art-themed activities, demonstrations, talks, live music and more. The event is free with museum admission. Buy museum tickets online; $26 for general admission with discounts available. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; st.news/art-flight-kickoff

Furry 5K Fun Run and Walk — June 11

After participating in this 5K to support the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation, stick around for Pet-a-Palooza, which includes entertainment, a pet costume contest, awards, vendors and other activities. Check-in/registration starts at 10 a.m., runners start at 11:30 a.m. and walkers start at 11:40 a.m. Registration is $45 in advance or $50 the day of. 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S, Seattle; furry5k.com

Educating America — June 14

Put on by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, this educational tour coming to Seattle includes talks and information about Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment, estate planning and communicating with people with dementia. A continental breakfast and available memory screenings start at 9 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m. 1101 Fourth Ave., Seattle; alzfdn.org/event

After Hours: Pride Celebration — June 15

Adults will take over Seattle Aquarium at this 21-and-older event featuring a disc jockey, drag performances, opportunities to explore marine habitats at night, a no-host bar, food available for purchase and more. Buy tickets online; $35.95. 6:30-9:30 p.m. 1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59, Seattle; seattleaquarium.org/events

Future File

Fremont Solstice Fair and Parade — June 17-18

The 33rd annual edition of Fremont’s famous parade will kick off at 2 p.m. June 17 at Third Avenue Northwest and Leary Way and finish at Woodland Park Avenue North, just before Stone Way. There’ll be more than 60 community ensembles marching, including giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, musicians and — perhaps the parade’s best-known tradition — naked cyclists. Before or after the parade, browse handmade goods from local vendors, listen to live music from two performance stages, enjoy fair food and drinks and more at the Fremont Fair, which runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 18, west of Fremont Avenue North on North 35th and North 34th streets. fremontfair.com

Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope — June 18

Celebrate Juneteenth with this concert that traces the evolution of African American music from spirituals to more contemporary genres like gospel, jazz, R&B and hip-hop. Buy tickets online; $30-$75. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. 911 Pine St., Seattle; st.news/songs-of-black-folk

Juneteenth celebration with Africatown — June 19

Celebrate freedom, resilience and community with Black-owned businesses, family-friendly games and activities and a lineup of local musical acts and national headliners Talib Kweli and Kevin Ross at this event organized by Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Equity Now. It’s part of Africatown’s Summer of Soul event series celebrating Seattle’s Black culture, history and community. Noon-8 p.m. 2400 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; summerofsoulseries.org/juneteenth