Juneteenth Week, a tradition born out of pandemic days, is here to stay.

After COVID-19 closed the Northwest African American Museum’s doors in 2020, the Seattle organization pivoted toward doing more pop-up events around the community. Part of that pivot was expanding the museum’s one-day celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

In 2021 and 2022, museum staff organized weeklong Juneteenth event series filled with music, arts and sports activities, advocacy efforts and educational programming.

“We needed so much inspiration and motivation and connection with people that we couldn’t confine Juneteenth to just one day,” said LaNesha DeBardelaben, the museum’s director.

When 2023 rolled around with few COVID-19 restrictions left, museum staff didn’t want to let Juneteenth Week go. That choice came partially from the event series’ success, but “the major thing is the need in the community” and the importance of historical education and reflection, so that “we don’t repeat those kinds of mistakes again, and we can heal in this nation,” said Jason Turner, NAAM’s education coordinator.

Advertising

This year, the museum’s Juneteenth celebrations are packed into three full days, June 17-19, with a youth day, film festival, Black vendor market, live entertainment and more.

This is also the first time the museum itself will be open during Juneteenth Week. On top of special the events, visitors can explore its current exhibitions, including “Freedom of Expression,” which challenges the idea of what defines “Black art,” and the abstract art collection “The Colors of Life.”

Having their own venue also helped NAAM staff add a new feature this year: a daylong film festival. On June 18 from 10:20 a.m. to 5 p.m., folks can grab food from a concession stand and watch five films by Black filmmakers, including the documentary “13th” and a segment of docuseries “The 1619 Project.”

Some highlights from past celebrations will also return this weekend. During Youth Day on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Seattle Sounders FC players will teach young soccer players some moves in their clinic, and kids and families can test their knowledge on topics like Black art and pop culture in a game show or create their own Juneteenth-inspired art.

The week culminates in a Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19 at Judkins Park with food, activities, live music and dancing. Asked to describe the grand finale of Juneteenth Week, DeBardelaben started with one word: “Joy.”

“We see a lot of smiles, a lot of just people feeling free to be themselves,” she said. “It’s a bit of a reunion.”

Advertising

One especially exuberant favorite that’s back from years past: the all-afternoon skate party to disc jockey-led music. Anyone can participate by bringing their own skates or renting a pair at the event.

You’ll also be able to grab a bite from options like the Soul Fusion food truck, listen to music from the “hip-hop meets bebop” band Secret Sound Adventures, browse a vendor market or get registered to vote. Plus, there’ll be a photo booth for people “to capture that joy, that solidarity that they’re experiencing on Juneteenth and take it with them,” DeBardelaben said.

This year, NAAM is adding Yoga in the Park, a beginner-friendly session led by a Black yoga team from CorePower Yoga, to the Juneteenth celebration. The goal is to center health equity and help make yoga “accessible and practical and enjoyable for communities of color,” DeBardelaben said.

DeBardelaben and Turner agreed that Juneteenth Week is created to welcome everyone, to foster community and joy, and to reflect on and learn from history. And that these goals warrant a week.

“I don’t see us going back to one day,” DeBardelaben said.

For a schedule of Juneteenth Week events and museum hours, visit naamnw.org/juneteenth.

Advertising

More Juneteenth Events

Here are some other ways to celebrate Juneteenth in the Puget Sound area.

Atlantic Street Center’s 22nd annual Juneteenth Celebration — June 17

This South Seattle staple features local food, entertainment, family-friendly activities and vendors from Black-owned businesses. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 8825 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; st.news/juneteenth-celebration

Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope — June 18

Celebrate Juneteenth with this concert that traces the evolution of African American music from traditional spirituals to more contemporary genres like gospel, jazz, R&B and hip-hop. Buy tickets online; $30-$75. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. 911 Pine St., Seattle; st.news/songs-of-black-folk

Juneteenth celebration with Africatown — June 19

Celebrate freedom, resilience and community with Black-owned businesses, family-friendly games and activities and music at this event organized by Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Equity Now. It’s part of Africatown’s Summer of Soul event series celebrating Seattle’s Black culture, history and community. Noon-8 p.m. Free. 2400 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; summerofsoulseries.org/juneteenth

Feel the Joy! A Juneteenth Celebration — June 19

This Aya Yoga Oasis event uses breathwork, gentle movement and a guided meditation to help attendees tap into the joy of Juneteenth. It’s open to all yoga levels, and youth ages 12 and up are welcome to attend. A $25 donation is suggested, and donations will be collected in person the day of the event (cash is preferred, but cards are also accepted). 6-7:15 p.m. 155 S.W. 152nd St., Burien; ayayogaoasis.com/events

Freedom Flows: A Juneteenth Event Honoring 50 Years of Hip-Hop — June 19

There’s a lot going on in this 21-and-older Museum of Pop Culture event celebrating hip-hop: a panel, a dance party with music by DJ Yaddy, a freestyle rap battle, the premiere of a new pop-up exhibit and more. 7-11 p.m. Buy tickets online; $15 for general admission, $10 for museum members. 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; mopop.org

Sponsored

South Hudson Music Project Presents Juneteenth: A Community Celebration — June 19

Seattle-based artists including Ayesha Brooks and D’Vonne Lewis will gather at The Royal Room restaurant and lounge to perform the music of gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Free. 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; st.news/community-celebration

What else is happening

Summer solstice and Father’s Day are also rolling around this week. Here are some events to celebrate with.

Love Letters: A True-Ly Short Epistolary Romance — June 15-18

This play, perhaps the first professionally produced play written by a person with nonspeaking autism, tells the story of two other autistic nonspeakers who fall in love via email, but struggle with sensory realities when they meet in person. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. June 15-17 and at 1 p.m. June 18. RSVP online; tickets are available on a sliding scale from free to $20 or more. 5031 University Way N.E., Seattle; st.news/love-letters

Fremont Solstice Fair and Parade — June 17-18

The 33rd annual edition of Fremont’s famous parade will kick off at Third Avenue Northwest and Leary Way and finish at Woodland Park Avenue North, just before Stone Way. There’ll be more than 60 community ensembles marching, including giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, musicians and — perhaps the best-known parade tradition — naked cyclists. Before or after the parade, browse handmade goods from local vendors, listen to live music from two performance stages, enjoy fair food and drinks and more at the Fremont Fair, which runs 10 a.m.-8 p.m. June 17 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 18, west of Fremont Avenue North on North 35th and North 34th streets. fremontfair.com; fremontartscouncil.org

Father’s Day Car Show — June 18

Stroll through downtown Burien to check out the cars on display, vote for a people’s choice award or even register your own car to participate. Register your car online; $25 in advance, $30 the day of the event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. st.news/car-show

Father’s Day Cook-Out in Everett — June 18

Bring your father figure to Goat and Seed Family Farm for a farm-to-table meal, along with lawn games (including ax throwing and giant Jenga). Buy tickets online; $45 for adults, $21 for kids 12 and younger. Add a photo shoot for $25 or a tractor ride for $5. 1-4 p.m. 8627 Lowell-Larimer Road, Everett; st.news/cookout

A Summer Bonsai Solstice Open House — June 21

For summer solstice, one of two nights a year when the Pacific Bonsai Museum stays open past 4 p.m., stroll through bonsai displays, relax during a sound bath, try tai chi or watch a bonsai-making demonstration. Free, with a suggested $12 donation for adults able to support the museum. 5-8 p.m. 2515 S. 336th St., Federal Way; pacificbonsaimuseum.org