For the first time since 2001, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is coming to Seattle, bringing with it a week of festivities.

An estimated 75,000 to 85,000 visitors will head to Lumen Field and the stadium’s event center between July 8-11 for the event’s fan fest, Capital One Play Ball Park. Baseball fans and other curious community members of all generations are welcome at the four-day celebration, which includes chances to meet baseball legends, work on your own pitching and batting skills, learn about the sport’s history, eat and shop.

“Not everyone has access to an All-Star Game ticket or a Home Run Derby ticket, but everyone has access to this,” said Jacqueline Secaira-Cotto, MLB’s director of global events. “This is really where we provide that All-Star experience to everyone.”

The outdoor portion of the event is free, and tickets for the indoor portion are $35 for general admission, with some discounts available.

This year’s Emerald City Play Ball Park highlights the Seattle Mariners and is introducing a new app, the MLB All-Star Experience Pass, which includes maps, guides and a reservation system to help attendees navigate the huge event.

If you plan to attend, Secaira-Cotto recommends downloading the app to register for the event in advance and wearing comfy shoes and clothes. Carve out some time to spend at Lumen Field: MLB surveys have found the average time spent at Play Ball Park is around four hours, Secaira-Cotto said.

Advertising

Here’s a peek at what this weekend of baseball fun will hold.

Play

Let’s start with the “comfy shoes” part. Ballplayers of all ages and skill levels will have a chance to work up a sweat if they’d like to.

Kids 7 and younger will be able to run, throw and generally get all their energy out while learning T-ball fundamentals at the Rookie Leagues, Secaira-Cotto said. There will also be clinics geared toward older kids, and more experienced teens and adults can try out their skills in the batting and pitching cages.

If you’re a novice but too big to join the toddlers, you’re still covered! A Home Run Derby attraction features a machine giving “really soft, high meatball pitches, so anyone can go in there and swing it and hit,” Secaira-Cotto said.

Another option is to go digital instead: Play video game MLB The Show 23 on various consoles or try out a virtual reality Home Run Derby game.

Meet and greet

“Fans really love to see the players, so we try to create many special, creative ways for fans to meet their heroes, take pictures, listen to Q&As,” Secaira-Cotto said.

Advertising

This year, those “creative ways” include podcasts, Q&A sessions, autograph stages and photo opps.

Mariners alumni such as Edgar Martínez, Hall of Fame players like Tony Oliva and former Olympian softball players including Lisa Fernandez will participate during the four days of festivities.

The All-Star app will include a list of the baseball legends who will be present and make it easier to get an autograph by allowing you to reserve a time, Secaira-Cotto said.

Besides posing with a player, other photo opportunities include snapping a pic with the world’s largest baseball or a World Series trophy, and the Home Run Robber wall, in which you put on a fabric-fastener suit, jump off a trampoline and lean backward to stick against the wall.

Learn

Alongside entertainment, the event aims to educate attendees about baseball, Secaira-Cotto said. Several displays and artifacts — including a bat used by Babe Ruth, which recently sold at an auction for $1.8 million — will highlight different aspects of the baseball world. Latino Hall of Fame members, women in baseball and softball, players from The Negro Leagues and the 3,000-hit club will all be featured this year.

“As a mom, to me, it’s really important to make sure that my child knows the history of baseball,” Secaira-Cotto said. “Often, baseball’s history follows our country’s history.”

Advertising

Shop, eat and win prizes

To take a break from the action, attendees can shop for souvenirs that will only be available at Play Ball Park or at the stadium, Secaira-Cotto said, or grab a bite to eat. Menus include fan favorites from across the 30 MLB clubs 一 including churro dogs!

Plus, try your luck at one of the daily giveaways, in which the earliest fans to arrive win prizes; and a scavenger hunt run with prizes including T-shirts, the ability to go to the front of an autograph line and tickets to the Home Run Derby on July 10 or the All-Star Game on July 11.

Learn more and buy tickets at mlb.com/mariners/fans/all-star-week.

More events

Here are some other events happening July 7-13 in the Puget Sound area.

Seattle Super Secret Stand up Show — July 7

Known as Seattle’s only midnight comedy show, this performance highlights unexpected celebrity drop-ins. This week features Mike Devore, Drew Lopez and other mystery guests. Buy tickets online; $7. Doors open at 11:30 p.m., and the show starts at midnight and lasts about an hour and a half. 3509 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle; st.news/secret-comedy

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival — July 8-9

This two-decade-old staple of Seattle’s summer theater scene will return for another round of Shakespearean performances in Volunteer Park’s amphitheater. Festivalgoers can find a variety of acts across multiple stages, put on by local theater companies, and are encouraged to pack a picnic. 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; greenstage.org/sotf

Sponsored

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival — July 8-9

Try frozen treats from approximately 75 local and national vendors that will be in Seattle Center for this tasty festival. There’ll also be other food and drink vendors, games and tunes from several disc jockeys and the ’80s New Wave cover band Prom Date Mixtape. Buy tickets online; $35-75. Noon-8 p.m. 21-and-older. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; seattle.scoopedicecream.com

Bluegrass from the Forest — July 7-9

Camping, jamming, workshops and bands are hallmarks of this annual bluegrass festival. Featured groups this year include Heartbreak Pass, The Rusty Hinges and The Kathy Kallick Band. Buy tickets online; $20-$55. 2102 E. Johns Prairie Road, Shelton; bluegrassfromtheforest.com

Japan Fair — July 8-9

This two-day festival in Bellevue celebrates Japanese art and culture. It features live performances, hands-on exhibits, cultural workshops, vendor booths and more. Free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 8, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 9. 11100 N.E. Sixth St., Bellevue; japanfairus.org

In-Person Interactive Story Time — July 8

This Interactive Story Time hosted by the Northwest African American Museum will feature a reading of “Words Set Me Free: The Story of Young Frederick Douglass” by NAACP-nominated author Lesa Cline Ransome, along with some historical context and some of Douglass’ thoughts on the Fourth of July from his speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” Free; reserve a spot online. 1-2:30 p.m. 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; naamnw.org/education/interactive-story-time

Future File

Festival Sundiata — July 14-16

Part of the Seattle Center Festál series of cultural festivals, this Black arts festival focuses on intergenerational activities and showcasing traditional and contemporary African American heritage through local entertainment and historical exhibits. It’s organized in partnership with the Sundiata African American Cultural Association and runs 6-9 p.m. July 14, noon-5 p.m. July 15 and noon-9 p.m. July 16 at the Armory Food & Event Hall (305 Harrison St., Seattle) and Mural Amphitheater (305 Harrison St, Seattle). festivalsundiata.org

Ballard SeafoodFest — July 14-16

This annual festival features a range of seafood dishes from local restaurants and vendors, live music performances, art exhibits, craft vendors, a salmon barbecue and more. This year’s mainstage lineup includes Seattle School of Rock, Smokey Brights, Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme and #All4Doras. The festival takes place on Market Street from Leary Street to 24th Avenue Northwest and on Ballard Avenue from Market Street to 22nd Avenue Northwest. It runs 5-11 p.m. July 14, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 15 and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. July 16. seafoodfest.org

Editor’s note: Going forward, What’s Happening will be changing to focus on more in-depth previews of the biggest events in the area, and will not run every week. On weeks when do not run What’s Happening, we will be introducing a new feature called How to Seattle, looking at unique ways Seattle-area locals navigate and experience the city. The series will include local guides, favorite places and cultural pieces about the area. We hope you’ll find these changes to be helpful and entertaining.