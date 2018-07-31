Seafair Weekend, Aug. 3-5, and Museum of Flight Jet Bash Blast, Aug. 4-5

Weekend Highlight

With hydroplanes on the water and the Blue Angels in the sky, Seafair Weekend (Friday through Sunday, Aug. 3-5) draws thousands of spectators to the shores of Lake Washington.

Whether you’re a longtime hydro fan or a Seafair newbie, the colorful hydroplanes and their roostertails are an entertaining sight, and the Air Show, entertainment and activities in a beautiful setting make the festival a perennial summer favorite.

Daily flying performances from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are perhaps the weekend’s most popular attraction. Formed in 1946, the Blue Angels are the second-oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world, and an annual Seafair highlight. The precision-flying F/A-18 Hornet aircraft dazzle spectators (and everyone in their varied flight paths) for all three days of the festival.

Other Air Show attractions include an A10 Jet, A-10 Thunderbolt Warthog, P-51 Mustang Warbird, stunt planes, a Coast Guard helicopter and more. Genesee Park and the surrounding area are full of attractions including wakeboarding and BMX stunt bike shows and presentations, three beer gardens with wine and spirits, entertainment, food vendors and Kids Zone inflatables and games.

Bringing your own food and beverages is fine (no alcohol), and if you’re planning to tour the pits, closed-toe shoes are required. Premium-priced grandstands are the only seating areas, so a blanket or folding chair will come in handy, though many spectators simply sit on the grass or stand near the lake. Pets, alcohol, tents, barbecues, glass containers, drones, skateboards, footballs, frisbees, and noisemakers and weapons of all kinds are prohibited.

Many streets in the area are closed for the weekend and street parking is extremely limited. Onsite parking is $40/day by reservation, with limited ADA event parking available. Transportation by Link Light Rail is recommended, with free shuttles from Columbia City Station to and from the event Friday through Sunday. There’s free bicycle parking outside the main gate.

The Blue Angels and many other Air Show aircraft take off and land at Boeing Field, where visitors can see them up close when they’re not in the air. The Museum of Flight celebrates the view with Jet Blast Bash with classic cars display, kids’ activities, music, and a beer garden underneath the Lockheed 1049G Super Constellation Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-5.

Seafair Weekend Festival

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 3-5

U.S. Navy Blue Angels performances: 1:40 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Cost: $10/Friday; $10-$40/day Saturday/Sunday; premium packages $30-$150; specials include free Friday admission tickets available at select HomeStreet Bank locations; 50 percent off Seafair Weekend general admission with purchase of participating products at Safeway and Albertsons stores

Location: Genesee Park and Playfield, 4316 S. Genesee St., and surrounding area, Seattle; free shuttle from Columbia City Light Rail Station starting at 10 a.m. Friday-Sunday; Light Rail parking options include free parking at UW lots E12 and E19 after noon Saturday and all day Sunday

More info: 206-728-0123 or seafair.com

Jet Blast Bash

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 4-5

Cost: Museum admission, $14-$24, ages 4 and younger free

Location: Museum of Flight main parking lot, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle

More info: 206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org