In 1950, Seattleites Stan Sayres and Ted Jones won the Gold Cup — the ultimate hydroplane trophy — with a boat ironically named “Slo-mo-shun IV.”

At the time, Gold Cup rules dictated that the victors brought the competition home with them the following year. So in 1951, plus several years after, the Emerald City hosted the national competition, beginning the tradition of annual hydroplane races at Seafair.

This year, the Gold Cup is back at Seafair for the first time since 1985. It’s expected to bring in bigger crowds and more hype.

“We’re really excited that something from all the way back to the ’80s has finally made its way here again,” Seafair CEO Eric Corning said. “It’s really special here to be able to have the boats compete for that on Lake Washington.”

But the hydro races are just one piece of Seafair Weekend Festival, which runs Aug. 4-6 at Genesee Park and Lake Washington. The weekend also features live music, food, a car show and a range of air shows including the famous Blue Angels. Here’s what to know about the 2023 event.

On the water: hydro races

Hydroplanes, fast motor boats designed to skim over the surface of the water, will speed by on Lake Washington at over 200 mph as they compete throughout the weekend. The races, mixed in between air shows, get progressively more competitive as they build up to the HomeStreet Bank Cup Final at 2:35 p.m. Sunday. This year, that final race also determines the Gold Cup winner.

Advertising

Outside of the HomeStreet Bank Cup competition, you can spot vintage hydroplanes on the water and catch 9- to 16-year-olds racing at up to 40 mph in the junior hydroplane races.

In the sky: air shows

Perhaps the best-known part of Seafair, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels wrap up each Seafair Weekend day with an aerial performance 3:30-4:30 p.m. In this year’s show, Amanda Lee, who became the Blue Angels’ first woman jet pilot last year, will fly jet No. 3.

Earlier in the day, there’s still plenty of action. Keep an eye out for more traditional aerobatics — like “twists and twirls” and “[flying] upside down across the racecourse,” Corning said — a Coast Guard water rescue demonstration, the U.S. Army Golden Knights descending into the park by parachutes and more.

… What else?

Besides the signature boat races and air shows, Seafair Weekend is a summer festival, complete with food and live music. There’ll be three military rock bands playing, a classic car show, a BMX demonstration and beer gardens over the course of the weekend.

Overlapping with Seafair Weekend, Fleet Week, which kicked off Aug. 1, will hold its final days over the weekend. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Seattle Waterfront, folks can stop by for a free ship tour, including Navy and Coast Guard ships, and learn from sailors about living and working on a boat.

Down on earth: Where to watch from

With the main Seafair Weekend entertainment speeding by on the water or overhead, are you wondering where you can watch it all? Plenty of people just pay for general admission ($40/day for adults, $15/day for children and seniors) and watch from the park or Lake Washington’s shore. Consider bringing a short beach chair or blanket if you go this route. But if you don’t mind shelling out some extra cash, you have a few more options.

Advertising

The log boom, an area where boaters can ties up their vessels to watch the action, is perhaps the most quintessential to the Seafair experience — and one of the most expensive, with price tags like $700. These on-the-water spectators can see the hydroplanes racing right in front of them and air shows behind them, “so you’re really in the middle of the action,” Corning said.

You can also get an elevated view from grandstand seats ($45 on Friday and $95 on Saturday and Sunday) or join the Captain’s Club ($150-$200), which comes with perks including lunch and guaranteed front-row seats.

If you’re fascinated with hydroplanes, consider getting a $15 Pit Pass, letting you watch boaters get in and out of their hydroplanes close up and snag autographs.

“The interaction and the ability to be able to get really close to these amazing machines that go over 200 miles an hour is quite spectacular,” Corning said.

How to get there?

A limited amount of parking passes will be available for purchase, but Seafair recommends using public transit. If you take the light rail to Columbia City Station, there will be a free bus transporting people to and from the front gate of Seafair Weekend.

If you can’t make it in person, watch the action on TV station KONG between noon and 5 p.m.

Learn more about Seafair Weekend Festival and buy tickets at seafair.org.