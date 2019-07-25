Weekend Highlight

The Seafair Torchlight Parade is back for its 70th year this weekend. The parade — which begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27 — is just one of several events that occur before the hydroplanes and Blue Angels rev up for Seafair Weekend Aug. 2-4.

The parade is a celebration of Seattle, and will feature both new and traditional entries. This year, the leader of the parade will be Tod Leiweke, CEO and president of Seattle’s upcoming NHL team.

The public is encouraged to attend FanFest at Seattle Center before the parade for an up-close look at the floats, marching bands and equestrian units as they get ready for the parade. FanFest is free and runs from noon-6 p.m.

Reserved seating for the parade is available for purchase. Grandstand seating is $60 and reserved roadside seating is $35. Crowds can get big, so stake out a spot early if you aren’t reserving one.

Those who can’t make the parade or want to watch from the comfort of their own home can catch a live broadcast of the parade on KIRO 7.

Art on the Eastside

Parades not your thing? If art is more your style, there are two big art events in Bellevue this weekend.

Celebrating its 73rd year, the Bellevue Arts Museum ARTSfair offers a marketplace of 300 artists, entertainment, kids art projects and more at Bellevue Square Friday through Sunday, July 26-28.

In addition to all the entertainment, shopping and food, the Bellevue Arts Museum will also be open during the festival. Admission is free.

For a similar but more scaled-back experience, head to the annual 6th Street Arts Fair. The festival, also Friday through Sunday, features more than 100 artists in an open-air showcase of sculptures, jewelry, wood, glass work and more. You will also be able to catch live music at the fair. From folk to world, there is a sound for everyone.

Seafair Torchlight Parade

Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Location: starts at Seattle Center and ends at Westlake Park

More info: seafair.com/events/2019/torchlight-parade

Torchlight Fanfest

Time: noon-6 p.m. Saturday, July 27

Location: Seattle Center, Seattle

More info: seafair.com/events/2019/torchlight-parade

BAM ARTSfair

Bellevue Square: 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26-28, 100th Avenue Northeast between Northeast 8th Street and Northeast 4th Street, Bellevue

Bellevue Arts Museum: KIDSfair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 26-28; museum open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue

More info: bellevuearts.org/artsfair

6th Street Arts Fair

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, July 26-28

Location: Northeast 6th Street and 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue

More info: bellevuedowntown.com/events/6th-street-fair