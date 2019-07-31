Weekend Highlight

Seafair Weekend is back for a 70th year with fast boats, famous planes, and family fun on Lake Washington, Friday through Sunday Aug. 2-4.

For newcomers to the city, or those who have never been to Seafair before, the event is a summer staple in Seattle and is known for its zooming hydroplane races and stomach-dropping air shows.

The event has been a Pacific Northwest tradition since 1950, but visitors can expect some fresh elements this year. Eric Corning, interim president and CEO of Seafair, said this time around, the Navy’s Blue Angels are flying later in the day starting at 3 p.m to give people more time to get to the lake. Additionally, after a few years away, the Army Golden Nights paratrooper team are back and will be jumping 12,000 feet above Lake Washington. Spectators can watch them land in Genesee Park.

Corning said he would advise newcomers to come either Saturday or Sunday afternoon, have lunch from one of the vendors, and check out one of the shows going on that day. On Saturday, the inaugural Seafair Classic Car Show will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m and will feature hundreds of vintage cars on Lake Washington Boulevard. Visitors can catch hydroplane racing all weekend, but on Sunday, they can see the cup final and awards ceremony.

Along with the races, the main attraction every year, are the Blue Angels, Corning said. The air show features various planes doing a variety of aerobatic stunts. This year, the flight area over Lake Washington has moved south, so the Interstate 90 bridge and Seward Park will stay open during the show.

Those interested in getting a closer look at the planes can see them at the Museum of Flight on Saturday and Sunday during the Jet Blast Bash Festival. The planes will be stationed in the museum’s parking lot and will take off from there. Music, food and beer will also be available. Due to the noise and exhaust hazards the jets can pose, ear and eye protection is recommended.

Corning recommends people take the light rail to the event. There will be a free round-trip shuttle service that takes attendees from the Columbia City Station to the event’s main gate, Friday-Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On-site parking is limited.

Other attractions include music, wakeboarding tricks, a kids zone, and robotics demonstrations. If you can’t make the event, on Sunday, KONG TV will be broadcasting live coverage of the races and air show from 1-5 p.m. Log Boom Radio (88.9 FM) will also be broadcasting the event all weekend long.

Seafair Weekend Festival

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Aug. 2-4

Navy Blue Angels performances: 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Cost: free/Friday; $10-$40/day Saturday/Sunday; premium packages $30-$150; discounted tickets at participating Safeway and Albertsons stores

Location: Genesee Park and Playfield, 4316 S. Genesee St., and surrounding area, Seattle; free shuttle from Columbia City Light Rail Station starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday

More info: 206-728-0123 or seafair.com

Jet Blast Bash Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4

Cost: Museum admission, $16-$25, ages 4 and younger free

Location: Museum of Flight main parking lot, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle

More info: 206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org