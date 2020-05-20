Organizers of Seafair announced on its website Wednesday it will reschedule its major events to next year.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year,” the website says.
Ticket holders for any event will be contacted with an email soon.
This post will be updated.
