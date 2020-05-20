Organizers of Seafair said Wednesday that it is canceling its major events this summer.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year,” according to its website.

Ticket holders for any event will be contacted with an email soon.

Canceled events for this year include the July 4th celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, the Milk Carton Derby, the Seafair Triathlon, Torchlight Run, Torchlight Parade, and Seafair Weekend Festival.

Organizers said on their website that the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are already confirmed for Aug. 6-8, 2021, and the Fourth of July fireworks show will be back next year as well.