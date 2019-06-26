Weekend Highlight

Pride Month — celebrating gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer communities, as well as other sexual orientations and genders — this year honors the landmark 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in June 1969, regarded as the beginning of the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

The Seattle Pride Parade is celebrating that milestone and an additional one, its 45th anniversary, on Sunday, June 30, in downtown Seattle. One of Seattle’s most popular summer events, the festive parade includes more than 200 units and a huge crowd of spectators.

Pride weekend continues Sunday, June 30, with entertainment and events celebrating LGBTQ arts and culture at PrideFest at Seattle Center.

PrideFest Capitol Hill hosts a big celebration Saturday, June 29, with entertainment on five stages, vendors and activities along five blocks of Broadway, and events in Cal Anderson Park.

Other Saturday events include Capitol Hill Pride with a rally, march, music and activities, and the Seattle Dyke March, both on the Seattle Central College outdoor plaza.

Planning ahead, July 4 is coming up next week, with big events in Seattle and around the region.

Seafair Summer Fourth is Seattle’s big celebration, with music, food vendors, beer gardens, games and a kids play zone throughout the day at Gas Works Park, ending with a grand display of fireworks at 10:15 p.m. over Lake Union, synchronized to music. Admission to Seafair Summer Fourth is free, with some reserved seating, if it’s not sold out. There’s no parking at Gas Works Park on the holiday, and parking in the neighborhood is very limited. If you aren’t within viewing distance, KIRO 7 TV broadcasts the fireworks show live.

This year, an event to see the Lake Union fireworks for ages 21 and older has been added, with limited reserved seating and a beer garden at Lake Union Park.

All are welcome at another traditional Independence Day event, the Naturalization Ceremony welcoming new U.S. citizens, noon July 4, with music starting at 11 a.m., at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion. More than 500 people from countries around the world will be sworn in as U.S. citizens at a festive event with the Washington State Color Guard, patriotic music, local children leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and welcoming addresses to the new citizens by King County Executive Dow Constantine, Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

On the Eastside, Bellevue Family Fourth offers music, vendors and activities in Bellevue Downtown Park, leading up to a spectacular fireworks show.

The food court, kids entertainment area (with inflatable rides) and other activities open at 2 p.m., with musical performances starting at 3:45 p.m., including a dance party with The Nines. The Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra takes center stage to play music before and after the fireworks show, along with a performance synchronized to the fireworks show at 10:05 p.m.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place. For the safety of everyone, no alcohol, fireworks, pets and barbecues are allowed.

Many other local communities host a variety of Fourth of July events; see a complete list with details in our Community Calendar.

Planning ahead and allowing lots of time to get to all Fourth of July festivities is recommended, since the events draw big crowds and parking is often limited. Public transportation is a great option, but check holiday schedules first.

Happy birthday, USA!