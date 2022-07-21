What’s Happening July 22-28

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, Pokémon GO Fest has returned to locations around the world, making a stop in Seattle July 22-24 for its first United States appearance since 2019.

“This is our biggest moment every year in Pokémon Go,” said Michael Steranka, director of Pokémon GO.

For the first time ever, this music festival-sized event will draw crowds of tens of thousands to two locations — Seattle Center and around downtown Seattle, a decision made to “encourage players to travel and explore and discover all the beautiful elements that the city has available,” Steranka said.

“This fun, safe and family-friendly event merges the old and new — technology and in-person outdoor fun — bringing communities together to play and collaborate all across Seattle, with the focus of activities at the cultural heart of the city — Seattle Center,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, adding that it’s “an honor to welcome local, national and international visitors to our city.”

Participants can enjoy photo opportunities, giveaways and more; plus, anyone who participates will be able to capture more than 80 unique Pokémon in a single day.

Pokémon GO Fest is based on three core pillars: exploration, exercise and real-world social interactions, Steranka said. “When we think of those core pillars, it has always made perfect sense to us that live events are an area where Pokémon Go can shine better than ever,” giving people an opportunity to explore new locations, get exercise and meet other Pokémon fans from around the world.

If you’ve never played Pokémon GO before but have wondered what the global phenomenon is all about, there’s never a better time to check it out than at Pokémon GO Fest, Steranka said. “It’s where you really get to meet the players. All of the community that shows up to these events are so welcoming, and they’ll help you check out the game, figure out what it’s all about and maybe even trade some rare Pokémon to you.”

For those who are active players of Pokémon GO, this weekend will be a magic moment. “It’ll be the best Pokémon GO experience you’ll have all year,” he said.

Pokémon GO Fest takes place in two sessions in Seattle Center and downtown Seattle. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seattle Center and a city event experience from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a one-hour intermission between sessions to allow participants to move between areas. Purchase tickets and find more information online: pokemongolive.com/en/events/gofest-2022-seattle

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening July 22-28 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

July Fly Day — July 23

Heritage Flight Museum hosts July Fly Day with historic aircraft like the North American P-51 Mustang and Douglas A-1 Skyraider, kids activities, aircraft displays, Brando’s BBQ truck and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $12/adults, $10/seniors, $5/military and kids 5-17, free/kids under 5 and members. 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington; 360-424-5151; heritageflight.org

Mill Creek Garden Tour & Artisan Market — July 23

Mill Creek Garden Club presents the Mill Creek Garden Tour & Artisan Market 11 a.m.-4 p.m. featuring a tour of five gardens with an opportunity to shop from artisans in each garden. $20/advance, $25/day of. Location varies; millcreekgardenclub.com

Daniel James Brown, Tom Ikeda And Michael Shiosaki Discuss ‘Facing The Mountain’ — July 23

Seattle Public Library, Elliott Bay Book Co. and Densho present bestselling author Daniel James Brown in conversation with Densho’s Executive Director Tom Ikeda and Michael Shiosaki about Brown’s latest book, “Facing the Mountain: An Inspiring Story of Japanese American Patriots in World War II” 1-2 p.m. Register online; free. 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-386-4636; spl.org

18th & Union’s OPEN HOUSE — July 23

18th & Union invites the community to a circus-themed celebration for all ages 1-5 p.m. Grab an ice cream, mingle with local artists, enjoy live performances, get your face painted, participate in the community art piece and more. Free. 1406 18th Ave., Seattle; fb.me/e/2My5Iq2cp

Wandering & Wondering: a Butoh Performance — July 24

DAIPANbutoh Collective performs in Kubota Garden in this interactive event, inviting visitors to wander through the garden to catch glimpses of performers in the trees or behind a stone noon-3 p.m. Free. 9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-725-5060; kubotagarden.org

Tacoma Battle Games — July 24

Join this outdoor activity for youths and adults in which two or more groups engage in mock medieval combat using padded weapons at 1 p.m. Work as a team to eliminate your opponents with melee weapons such as a sword, spear or other handheld weapons that might have existed in medieval times. All players must be 14 and older and must be mature enough mentally, physically, socially and emotionally play on the war field (all players 14-17 must have a legal guardian present). Free. 1201 S. Puget Sound Ave., Tacoma; allsfaire.org/battle-games

Chinatown Seafair Parade — July 24

The Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Seafair present a parade at 7 p.m. with entertainment that showcases diverse Seattle culture. Enjoy marching bands, drill teams, Seafair clowns and pirates, dragon dancing and more. Free. South King Street and South Weller Street (between I-5 and Fifth Avenue South); 206-552-0818; seattlechinesechamber.org

The Taste of Tai Chi: Chen Style in the Park — July 27

King County Library System hosts an outdoor tai chi class with Master Yijiao Hong 12:30-1:30 p.m. Master Hong will demonstrate 18-form Chen style, compare it to Yang style and will lead the class in warm-ups, tai chi meditation, beginning movements and silk reeling. Register online; free. 1111 110th Ave. N.E., Bellevue; 425-450-1765; kcls.org

Italian Al Fresco Dinner Party — July 27

In this PCC cooking class, join cooking instructor Christina Conrad and learn how to craft dishes perfect for outdoor dinners with friends 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn the difference between dishes that can be prepped in advance versus made in a moment and how to blend the two to create a dinner party at a moment’s notice (all while highlighting the season’s best produce). On the menu: Bruschetta Pomodoro, watermelon, feta and mint salad, chicken and Italian beans with preserved lemon-arugula pesto and preserved figs with vanilla gelato. Register online; $80. 22621 Bothell Everett Highway, Bothell; 206-545-7112; pccmarkets.com

The Summer Concert Series at University Village — July 27

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health presents The Summer Concert Series at University Village with The Paperboys 7-8:30 p.m. In addition to live music, concertgoers can indulge in a wide selection of gourmet bites from University Village restaurants and enjoy a lively beer garden hosted by JOEY Kitchen. Free. 2623 N.E. University Village St., Seattle; 206-523-0622; uvillage.com

GATHER Hilltop Artists Makers’ Market — July 28

View and vie for the work of talented local makers at the GATHER Hilltop Artists Makers’ Market 4-7 p.m. From prints and paintings to everyday tableware, there will be something for everyone, as well as DJ Chris spinning tunes. Free. 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; 253-272-4258; tacomaartmuseum.org