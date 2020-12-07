Editor’s note: Gov. Jay Inslee issued new restrictions on Nov. 15 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. While most of the events listed below are outdoors or online, we advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details.

If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area.

Lights

Campus Luminata at Seattle Center: Seattle Center has lit the trees on its campus; they will remain lit through the new year. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com.

WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo: Nov. 13-Jan. 17, 2021, from 4-8:30 p.m. (Closed Mondays, and on Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25). Purchase timed tickets online. $28.95/adults, $23.95/children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Members receive 20% off. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500; zoo.org.

Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park: Drive-thru display Nov. 21-Jan. 3, 2021, from 5:30-9 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $15/vehicle or minibus up to 24 passengers (Nov. 21-29, Dec. 6-10 and 13-17), $20/vehicle or minibus up to 24 passengers (Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-27), $10/vehicle (Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2021), $45/bus of 25 or more passengers. 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; co.pierce.wa.us.

Winterfest Town Square Lighting: Light display and music at the Town Square Plaza in Kent from Thanksgiving Weekend-Dec. 31; free. 115 Second Ave. N., Kent; kentlionsclub.org.

Snowflake Lane: Nov. 27-Dec. 24 from 5-9 p.m. For safety, there will be no parade or performers this year, but guests can see lights, hear holiday music and maybe catch a “snow” shower. Free. Bellevue Way between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square; 425-454-8096; snowflakelane.com.

The Lights of Christmas: Drive-thru display Dec. 9-13, 16-23 and 26-30, from 5-10 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $20/Sunday-Thursday, $25/Friday-Saturday, $25/Christmas week (Dec. 20-23). 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; 360-652-7575; thelightsofchristmas.com

Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium: Nov. 27- Jan. 3, 2021, closed Dec. 24-25, from 5-9 p.m. Purchase timed tickets online. $5.50-$7/zoo members, $11-$14/general admission, $10-$13/BECU members, free/children ages 2 and under. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800; pdza.org.

Downtown Bellevue’s Holiday Lights: Walk or drive around downtown Bellevue to see thousands of lights at Bellevue Downtown Park (7 a.m.-11 p.m.), Old Bellevue (all hours) and Snowflake Lane on Bellevue Way (5-9 p.m.). Through Jan. 4. bellevuedowntown.com.

Downtown Holiday Lights & Delights: Nov. 27-Jan. 9, 2021. See more than 80,000 lights on installations of presents, arches and trees at Seattle’s Westlake Park. There will also be holiday “augmented reality” surprises in designated spots throughout parks, sidewalks and plazas in downtown Seattle; bring your smartphone to discover a digital winter wonderland. All activities are designed to be socially distanced with public health in mind. Free. Most of the programming will be in and around Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; 206-623-0340; downtownseattle.org

LUSIO Lights Pioneer Square: Dec. 1-Jan. 14, 2021. View light and art installation exhibits from local artists in storefront windows and outdoor public spaces throughout Pioneer Square. lusiolight.com.

Holiday Magic Drive-Thru: Dec. 4-Jan. 3, 2021, from 5-10 p.m. Lights, displays, fair food and more. Purchase tickets online. Anytime ticket $35/vehicle (5-10 p.m.), $25/vehicle (5-7 p.m., 7-9 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.). Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; 253-845-1771; thefair.com/holiday-magic.

Markets

Sammamish Rotary Christmas Tree Lot — 5-8 p.m. (Wednesdays to Fridays), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Nov. 27-Dec. 20: Find a Christmas tree and support the charities of Sammamish Rotary; tree prices vary by size. Red Barn Farm, 5703 208th Ave. N.E., Redmond; sammamishrotary.org.

Historic Shell Holiday Shop — noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays from Nov. 27-Dec. 27: Shop for gifts made by local artists and makers. Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St. N., Issaquah; downtownissaquah.com.

Handmade & Homegrown: Virtual Shopping List — Dec. 10 and 17: Get gift ideas virtually from Pike Place Market’s crafts tables at 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Tune in to the series on the Market’s Instagram page; free. pikeplacemarket.org.

Bakers Against Racism Holiday Outdoor Market — noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12: Shop for crafted items from over 10 local bakers and makers including breads, baked goods, cards, ornaments and more from noon–4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. Donation of a toy or non-perishable food for the Ballard Food Bank accepted; free. 6732 12th Ave. N.W., Seattle; instagram.com/bakers_against_racism_seattle.

Christianson’s Nursery Holiday Online Open House — through Dec. 15: View products and items from vendors who have traditionally had booths at the Christianson’s Nursery Holiday Open House event. christiansonsnursery.com; 360-466-3821.

Historically Hip Artisan Market — noon-6 p.m. (Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays), noon-8 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays) through Dec. 30: Shop from a rotating selection of handcrafted gifts including wood pieces, paintings, jewelry and more; free admission. Rogue Building (35 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah), Historic Shell Station (232 Front St. N., Issaquah), Issaquah Train Depot (78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah); downtownissaquah.com.

Music

Holiday Tunes with Market Buskers — Dec. 9 and 16: Hear music from buskers Charlie Beck, Jeannie Rak, Charmaine Slaven and more from noon-1 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 16 on Pike Place Market’s Facebook page. Buskers can be tipped through Venmo; free. pikeplacemarket.org.

“The Nutcracker Film” — Dec. 3-20: Ballet Northwest will present “The Nutcracker Film” at Shelton’s Skyline Drive-In Dec. 3 & 17 and at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 18-20 with a limited number of seats and social distancing. Purchase tickets online; $16-$30. Shelton Skyline Drive-In Theater, 182 S.E. Brewer Rd., Shelton, 360-426-4707; Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 12 Washington St. S.E., Olympia, 360-753-8585. balletnorthwest.org.

Christmas with The Gothard Sisters Online — Dec. 4-25: Hear a full-length Celtic Christmas performance from The Gothard Sisters online; donations accepted. gothardsisters.com.

Acoustic Performance with Blumeadows for the Holidays — 7 p.m. Dec. 11: Seattle musician and Wa Na Wari regular Blumeadows will perform a virtual acoustic set for the holidays; free. wanawari.org.

Behold: A Sacred Sounds of Christmas Virtual Experience — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12: Reimagined from Seattle Pacific University’s traditional Sacred Sounds of Christmas concert, this free multimedia event features genres from classical to hip-hop in settings such as a Northwest forest and Seattle streets, as well as performances and life stories from some of SPU’s alumni, students and faculty. Register online; free. spu.edu.

“‘Twas the Night… Reimagined” — Dec. 12-27: Virtual opening night gala via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 for the musical “Twas the Night… Reimagined” from Studio East. The show will stream publicly starting Sunday, Dec. 13 on the Studio East website through Dec. 27; pay-what-you-can, $30/virtual gala, $150/virtual gala VIP. studio-east.org.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy’s Celtic Family Christmas At Home — 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12-31: Virtual performance from Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. The performance premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and will be available through Thursday, Dec. 31. Purchase tickets online; $20. washingtoncenter.org.

Magical Strings Virtual Celtic Yuletide Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13: 42nd annual Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert will stream online at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Purchase tickets online; $20-$45. lincolntheatre.org.

The 56th Annual Candlelight Christmas Concert Green Lake Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18: Virtual concert of Christmas music and carols by the Green Lake Singers, Junior Choir, Ringers and Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18; Free, donations accepted for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound. greenlakesda.org.

“A Gift of Song” — noon Saturday, Dec. 19: Seattle Girls Choir “A Gift of Song” performance celebrates the winter season and perseverance of over 150 choristers ages 5-18. Subscribe to Seattle Girls Choir’s YouTube channel to view virtual performances by six of its performing choirs when they go live; free. seattlegirlschoir.org.

A Chanukah Celebration: The Music of John Zorn’s “Masada” — 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17: Livestreamed from The Royal Room stage. Joining together for a Hanukkah celebration are Seattle musicians James Falzone, Wayne Horvitz, Darren Loucas, Keith Lowe and Evan Woodle, playing music from John Zorn’s “Masada”; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

Comfort and Joy — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13: Virtual concert of holiday music from Seattle Pro Musica. Conductor Karen P. Thomas leads a holiday carol singalong at the end of the performance; free. seattlepromusica.org.

Hanukkah: The Warmth of Shared Light — 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13: The Seattle Jewish Chorale presents a virtual holiday concert with Hanukkah arrangements curated by SJC’s music director Jacob Finkle. Stream the event on SJC’s YouTube channel; free. seattlejewishchorale.org.

The Music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16: The Royal Room and KNKX present a virtual performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed by local jazz pianists; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

“A Homemade Holiday: Songs of the Season from Our Homes to Yours” — unlimited viewing Dec. 18-31: Virtual holiday concert from the Northwest Firelight Chorale performing a collection of carols, pop favorites, spirituals, festive tunes, its signature Firelighter choralography and some special effects surprises. Register for the concert online. The event link will be live on Northwest Firelight Chorale’s YouTube channel starting 7 p.m. Dec. 18.; $20/individual, $35/household. 206-853-8255; nwfirelightchorale.org.

Crack Sabbath Annual XMAS Show — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19: Livestreamed from The Royal Room stage. Seattle jazz-punk band Crack Sabbath will put on their annual Christmas show led by Ron Weinstein on the Hammond organ, Keith Lowe on bass, Mike Stone on drums, Skerik on sax and many guest stars; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

A Barbershop Family Christmas — 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20: Livestream of a prerecorded performance from Northwest Sound Men’s Chorus, Alexandria Harmonizers and a few special guests; donations for Hopelink accepted. northwestsound.org.

“A Ceremony of Carols” — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20: Prime Voci is joined by harpist Juliet Stratton for Benjamin Britten’s holiday musical, “A Ceremony of Carols.” Subscribe to Seattle Girls Choir’s YouTube channel to receive a notification when the concert goes live; free. seattlegirlschoir.org.

Northwest Boychoir “A Festival of Lessons & Carols” — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22: Virtual concert with performances from Northwest Boychoir and Vocalpoint! Seattle. The concert will premiere on the group’s YouTube Channel Tuesday, Dec. 22, and will be available throughout the holiday season; free, donations accepted. nwchoirs.org.

Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Special with Nina West — through Dec. 31: Virtual holiday show hosted by Nina West inspired by the Holiday Baking Championship through Dec. 31. The Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Special will feature new performances of carols, comedy and more. Purchase tickets online; $25. seattlechoruses.org.

Special events

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol — Dec. 4-23: Unexpected Productions hosts a holiday-themed online improv show from Dec. 4-23. Each show airs at 8:30 p.m., with a special performance Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $25-$50. unexpectedproductions.org.

“Scott Shoemaker’s War on Christmas” — Dec. 5-Jan. 3, 2021: Virtual LGBTQ holiday variety show with Seattle actors, singers and burlesque stars including Scott Shoemaker, Waxie Moon, Mandy Price and more. Purchase tickets online; $10-$50. bit.ly/2IRjiIh.

Starlight Lane — Dec. 10-Dec. 20: Drive-through holiday experience for all ages with audio-visual lighting and laser display synchronized to music at the Lumen Field (formerly CenturyLink Field) Event Center Garage. Tickets on sale starting Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets online. 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. starlightlanesea.com.

KU Kids at Home — Dec. 12: Kirkland Urban is hosting a craft-a-long with architecture firm Wilk Designs and Clownbuggie Entertainment Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on KU’s Facebook page. Kids can make their own versions of Santa’s workshop. Craft kits can be picked up for free at local restaurants with a to-go order while supplies last; free. kirklandurban.com.

KidsQuest Children’s Museum Gingerbread Candy Shoppe Activity — Dec. 16-Dec. 19: Reserve a time to shop for candy and a gingerbread house kit to create at home; $45-$50. Bellevue Square (second level), 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue. kidsquestmuseum.org.

Virtual Photos with Santa — Dec. 20: Tech care company Asurion is providing free virtual photos with Santa. Choose a template, upload a photo and get an image back within 24 hours; free. photos.asurion.com/pictureyourselfwithsanta.

Santa’s Mailbox — through Dec. 20: Kirkland Urban and the Kirkland Downtown Association will provide a mailbox for kids to mail a letter to Santa and receive a reply if a return address is included through Dec. 20. 400 Urban Plaza; kirklandurban.com

Santa Photos at Snowflake Lane Factory — through Dec. 24: Get a contactless photo with a masked Santa through Dec. 24. Appointments and masks required. Bellevue Square Center Court (second level), 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue. bellevuecollection.com.

Online Photos with Santa — through Dec. 26: The Landing in Renton is partnering with Picture Me Santa to provide digitally created pictures with Santa. Participants can take their photo against a white backdrop, upload the photo, choose a package and receive their picture with Santa by email a few days later. Order online; $29.99/one person in photo, $6/per additional person. picturemesanta.com.

Harry Potter Holiday-Themed Decorations at Zulu’s Board Game Cafe — noon-10 p.m., through Dec. 31: See the store decked out as Hogwarts for Christmas featuring a Harry Potter-themed tree, floating candles and more; free. 10234 Main St., Bothell; 425-818-8122; zulusgames.com.

Ikebana for The Holidays and Beyond — Nov. 21-Dec. 31: View the Sogetsu School Seattle Branch annual exhibition and demonstrations of ikebana (Japanese floral art) virtually; free. seattlesogetsu.wixsite.com/home.

Elfie Fest — daily from Nov. 23-Dec. 31: Take pictures with holiday-themed photo backdrops and props; free. DoubleTree Suites, 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Seattle; facebook.com/doubletreeseattle.

Physically Distant Visits with Santa at Kirkland Urban — noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 19: Schedule an appointment for a physically distant, five-minute visit with Santa. Participants can take photos with Santa from a distance of 10 feet with a plexiglass shield between them. Guests are asked to bring their own cameras for the photo. Register online; free. Kirkland Urban North Lobby, 400 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com.

Yuletide Express — Nov. 28-Dec. 19: Take a train ride with Santa and his elves. Masks are required. Timed tickets can be purchased online; $24/ages 2 and older. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org.

“The Nutcracker” with Emerald Ballet Theatre Orchestra — 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11: View EBT’s “Nutcracker,” previously filmed at the Northshore Performing Arts Center, from home this year. The performance will premiere on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and will be available for viewing through Dec. 13; donations accepted. emeraldballet.org.