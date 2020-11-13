Editor’s note: The state’s pandemic-response guidance continues to evolve. We advise you to call venues and check websites in advance to confirm all event details and to limit gatherings this Thanksgiving, as recommended by state health authorities.

If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area.

Lights

Campus Luminata at Seattle Center: Seattle Center has lit the trees on its campus; they will remain lit through the new year. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com.

WildLanterns at Woodland Park Zoo: Nov. 13-Jan. 17, 2021, from 4-8:30 p.m. (Closed Mondays, and on Nov. 26 and Dec. 24-25). Purchase timed tickets online. $28.95/adults, $23.95/children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under. Members receive 20% off. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500; zoo.org.

Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park: Drive-thru display Nov. 21-Jan. 3, 2021, from 5:30-9 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $15/vehicle or minibus up to 24 passengers (Nov. 21-29, Dec. 6-10 and 13-17), $20/vehicle or minibus up to 24 passengers (Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-27), $10/vehicle (Nov. 30-Dec. 3 and Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2021), $45/bus of 25 or more passengers. 14905 Bresemann Blvd. S., Spanaway; co.pierce.wa.us.

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration: Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. Watch a livestream of the lighting of the Westlake Center tree, Westlake Park light sculptures and the Seattle Star (formerly the Macy’s Christmas star) on the Downtown Seattle Association, KIRO 7 or Warm 106.9 Facebook pages, or on KIRO 7. downtownseattle.org

Snowflake Lane: Nov. 27-Dec. 24 from 5-9 p.m. For safety, there will be no parade or performers this year, but guests can see lights, hear holiday music and maybe catch a “snow” shower. Free. Bellevue Way between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square; 425-454-8096; snowflakelane.com.

The Lights of Christmas: Drive-thru display Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-23 and 26-30, from 5-10 p.m. Purchase tickets online. $20/Sunday-Thursday, $25/Friday-Saturday, $25/Christmas week (Dec. 20-23). 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood; 360-652-7575; thelightsofchristmas.com

Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium: Nov. 27- Jan. 3, 2021, closed Dec. 24-25, from 5-9 p.m. Purchase timed tickets online. $5.50-$7/zoo members, $11-$14/general admission, $10-$13/BECU members, free/children ages 2 and under. 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; 253-404-3800; pdza.org.

Downtown Holiday Lights & Delights: Nov. 27-Jan. 9, 2021. See more than 80,000 lights on installations of presents, arches and trees at Seattle’s Westlake Park. There will also be holiday “augmented reality” surprises in designated spots throughout parks, sidewalks and plazas in downtown Seattle; bring your smartphone to discover a digital winter wonderland. All activities are designed to be socially distanced with public health in mind. Free. Most of the programming will be in and around Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; 206-623-0340; downtownseattle.org

Holiday Magic Drive-Thru: Dec. 4-Jan. 3, 2021, from 5-10 p.m. Lights, displays, fair food and more. Purchase tickets online. Anytime ticket $35/vehicle (5-10 p.m.), $25/vehicle (5-7 p.m., 7-9 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.). Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; 253-845-1771; thefair.com/holiday-magic.

Markets

Holiday Trees for Salmon — 1 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1-Dec. 5: Purchase a three to five foot potted tree from the Northwest Stream Center. Trees that are returned to the center will be planted next to local salmon streams. There will also be free admission to the elevated forest and wetland walk during sales. Northwest Stream Center, 600 128th St. S.E., Everett; 425-316-8592; streamkeeper.org.

Christianson’s Nursery Holiday Online Open House — through Dec. 15: View products and items from vendors who have traditionally had booths at the Christianson’s Nursery Holiday Open House event. christiansonsnursery.com; 360-466-3821.

Historically Hip Artisan Market — noon-6 p.m. (Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays), noon-8 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays) through Dec. 30: Shop from a rotating selection of handcrafted gifts including wood pieces, paintings, jewelry and more; free admission. Rogue Building (35 W. Sunset Way, Issaquah), Historic Shell Station (232 Front St. N., Issaquah), Issaquah Train Depot (78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah); downtownissaquah.com.

Seattle Latvian Center Virtual Christmas Bazaar — Nov. 15-Dec. 5: Shop for Christmas specialty foods, candles, art, jewelry and more. seattlelatviancenter.com.

Bakers & Makers Against Racism Falliday Outdoor Market — Nov. 21: Check out items from bakers and makers raising money for a variety of charities in the community. Donations for the Ballard Food Bank will be collected. Shop from teas, plants, jewelry, baked goods, chocolates, dog treats and more. Rain or shine. Pear Paradise Organic Garden & Cannery, 6732 12th Ave. N.W., Seattle; instagram.com/bakers_against_racism_seattle.

Sammamish Rotary Christmas Tree Lot — 5-8 p.m. (Wednesdays to Fridays), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Nov. 27-Dec. 20: Find a Christmas tree and support the charities of Sammamish Rotary; tree prices vary by size. Red Barn Farm, 5703 208th Ave. N.E., Redmond; sammamishrotary.org.

Historic Shell Holiday Shop — noon-6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays from Nov. 27-Dec. 27: Shop for gifts made by local artists and makers. Historic Shell Station, 232 Front St. N., Issaquah; downtownissaquah.com.

Artists Sunday — Nov. 29: Shop for art created by artists and craftspeople from across the country, including Seattle. artistssunday.com.

Ballard Elks Holiday Craft Market — noon-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5: Shop crafted items from over 20 local artists and makers including greeting cards, baked goods, art, jewelry, chocolate truffles, face masks, aprons, pillows, a tarot card reader and more. Face masks, social distancing and limited customer traffic will be enforced. Donations of toys or nonperishable food items for the Ballard Food Bank will be accepted; free admission. Ballard Elks Lodge No. 827, 6411 Seaview Ave. N.W., Seattle; ballardelks.org.

Rainier Beach Arts & Crafts Market Studio Tour & Virtual Sales — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5: Tour select Rainier Beach artists’ studios and find more holiday handcrafted gifts online through Dec. 20. COVID-19 precautions will be in place; free admission. Throughout the Rainier Beach neighborhood; rainierbeachcommunityclub.org.

Music

Christmas with The Gothard Sisters Online — Dec. 4-25: Hear a full-length Celtic Christmas performance from The Gothard Sisters online; donations accepted. gothardsisters.com.

“A Gift of Song” — noon Saturday, Dec. 19: Seattle Girls Choir “A Gift of Song” performance celebrates the winter season and perseverance of over 150 choristers ages 5-18. Subscribe to Seattle Girls Choir’s YouTube channel to view virtual performances by six of its performing choirs when they go live; free. seattlegirlschoir.org.

A Chanukah Celebration: The Music of John Zorn’s “Masada” — 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17: Livestreamed from The Royal Room stage. Joining together for a Hanukkah celebration are Seattle musicians James Falzone, Wayne Horvitz, Darren Loucas, Keith Lowe and Evan Woodle, playing music from John Zorn’s “Masada”; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

Comfort and Joy — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13: Virtual concert of holiday music from Seattle Pro Musica. Conductor Karen P. Thomas leads a holiday carol singalong at the end of the performance; free. seattlepromusica.org.

The Music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16: The Royal Room and KNKX present a virtual performance of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed by local jazz pianists; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

“A Homemade Holiday: Songs of the Season from Our Homes to Yours” — unlimited viewing Dec. 18-31: Virtual holiday concert from the Northwest Firelight Chorale performing a collection of carols, pop favorites, spirituals, festive tunes, its signature Firelighter choralography and some special effects surprises. Register for the concert online. The event link will be live on Northwest Firelight Chorale’s YouTube channel starting 7 p.m. Dec. 18.; $20/individual, $35/household. 206-853-8255; nwfirelightchorale.org.

Crack Sabbath Annual XMAS Show — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19: Livestreamed from The Royal Room stage. Seattle jazz-punk band Crack Sabbath will put on their annual Christmas show led by Ron Weinstein on the Hammond organ, Keith Lowe on bass, Mike Stone on drums, Skerik on sax and many guest stars; donations accepted. theroyalroomseattle.com.

A Barbershop Family Christmas — 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20: Livestream of a prerecorded performance from Northwest Sound Men’s Chorus, Alexandria Harmonizers and a few special guests; donations for Hopelink accepted. northwestsound.org.

“A Ceremony of Carols” — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20: Prime Voci is joined by harpist Juliet Stratton for Benjamin Britten’s holiday musical, “A Ceremony of Carols.” Subscribe to Seattle Girls Choir’s YouTube channel to receive a notification when the concert goes live; free. seattlegirlschoir.org.

Special events

Online Photos with Santa — through Dec. 26: The Landing in Renton is partnering with Picture Me Santa to provide digitally created pictures with Santa. Participants can take their photo against a white backdrop, upload the photo, choose a package and receive their picture with Santa by email a few days later. Order online; $29.99/one person in photo, $6/per additional person. picturemesanta.com.

Harry Potter Holiday-Themed Decorations at Zulu’s Board Game Cafe — noon-10 p.m., through Dec. 31: See the store decked out as Hogwarts for Christmas featuring a Harry Potter-themed tree, floating candles and more; free. 10234 Main St., Bothell; 425-818-8122; zulusgames.com.

Ayame Kai Online Craft Fair — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Virtual holiday fundraiser benefiting Keiro Northwest; free. ayamekaiguld.org.

Ikebana for The Holidays and Beyond — Nov. 21-Dec. 31: View the Sogetsu School Seattle Branch annual exhibition and demonstrations of ikebana (Japanese floral art) virtually; free. seattlesogetsu.wixsite.com/home.

Bid for Bottles: Holiday Edition Online Auction — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 23-Dec. 3: Auction of Washington Wines is hosting an online auction where participants can purchase Washington wines and support AWW’s beneficiaries, Seattle Children’s and Washington State University Viticulture and Enology research. Register to bid online; free. auctionofwawines.org.

Elfie Fest — daily from Nov. 23-Dec. 31: Take pictures with holiday-themed photo backdrops and props; free. DoubleTree Suites, 16500 Southcenter Parkway, Seattle; facebook.com/doubletreeseattle.

A Visit with Father Christmas — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28: Visit with Father Christmas. Preregistration is required; free. 15806 Best Rd., Mount Vernon; 360-466-3821; christiansonsnursery.com.

It Takes A Village 2020 Holiday Home Tour — Nov. 28-Dec. 6: Virtual tour of festive decorations and items for purchase. Tickets allow unlimited access to the tour from Nov. 28-Dec. 6; $35. 425-556-5106; aleastside.org.

Physically Distant Visits with Santa at Kirkland Urban — noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 19: Schedule an appointment for a physically distant, five-minute visit with Santa. Participants can take photos with Santa from a distance of 10 feet with a plexiglass shield between them. Guests are asked to bring their own cameras for the photo. Register online; free. Kirkland Urban North Lobby, 400 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; kirklandurban.com.

Yuletide Express — Nov. 28-Dec. 19: Take a train ride with Santa and his elves. Masks are required. Timed tickets can be purchased online; $24/ages 2 and older. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org.

Holiday Bookfest 2020: Stay at Home Edition — 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5: Local authors read and discuss their new works via Zoom. Books purchased at the event will come with a commemorative bookplate signed by the author. Register online; free. phinneybooks.com

Providence O’Christmas Trees Virtual Gala & Auction — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5: Virtual gala and auction featuring an interactive program in support of the ministries of Providence Home and Community Care. Hear Christmas stories, a performance from the Northwest Boychoir and more. Registration is required to participate; free. providenceochristmastrees.org

“The Nutcracker” with Emerald Ballet Theatre Orchestra — 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11: View EBT’s “Nutcracker,” previously filmed at the Northshore Performing Arts Center, from home this year. The performance will premiere on Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. and will be available for viewing through Dec. 13; donations accepted. emeraldballet.org.