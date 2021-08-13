What’s Happening Aug. 13-19

Ever dreamed of a live outdoor concert in the middle of the streets of South Lake Union? Well, you’re in luck! Refill, an outdoor benefit concert, will be shutting down an entire block of SLU to throw a free public concert featuring a lineup of local artists Sunday, Aug. 15.

Refill, established last year during the pandemic shutdown by local Seattle artists Sol and Ben Zaidi, was in response to a “need to support our arts and artists,” said Jacob Zimmer, project manager. “We organized Refill as an online fundraising concert to support the Seattle Artist Relief Fund, and we raised $25,000.”

This year, after seeing “a lot of inequities and ways that artists still need to be supported,” event organizers plan to bring the concert both to the streets of Seattle and online on KEXP’s YouTube channel, Zimmer said.

Refill is partnering with The Vera Project in order to raise funds “to make sure that youth that are interested in participating in the arts have a viable career path and are given tools for success,” he said. The Vera Project, an all-ages nonprofit space at Seattle Center, and its Equip the Kids program “helps equip teens and young adults with lessons on music and video production but also mentorship and actual opportunities for gigs.”

Donations for Equip the Kids are collected through the YouTube giving platform, and “100% of your donation goes directly to the program, and that’s going to help the youth of Seattle be the next big artist,” Zimmer said.

Event organizers scheduled a diverse, all-local lineup of performers, including Blimes and Gab, Stas THEE Boss, Enumclaw, Archie, Brujita XO and one more soon-to-be-announced performer. Set times will be shared the week of the event.

Event organizers also chose Refill’s location to help bring business back to SLU, Zimmer said. Refill will be outside of Gold Bar and Jack’s BBQ, and both businesses will be open during the event.

As a hybrid concert, the livestream provides access for those who would like to watch the concert from the comfort of their living room (or even on the go!). With health officials’ and the public’s concern about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in mind, Refill is working with the city “to do whatever it is that we need to do to keep people safe,” Zimmer said.

The benefit concert, organized largely by volunteers, may continue on in years to come if “there’s a need or way that we can make a difference in the music and arts community in Seattle,” Zimmer said.

Refill will be at Ninth Avenue North and Thomas Street with live music 5-8:30 p.m. The concert will also be livestreamed on KEXP’s YouTube channel.

More information:

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Aug. 13-19 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Ecosystem Investigators — Aug. 13

Pacific Science Center and King County Library System invite children ages 6-12 to join educators to create a virtual ecosystem revealing how living and nonliving parts connect and interact in an aquatic environment at 11 a.m. Using new knowledge about ecosystem interactions, become a wetland scientist and explore the relationship between organisms in a real pond sample. Register online; free. kcls.org

Summer Jazz in Everett — Aug. 13

Port Gardner Bay Winery hosts live music and wine with the Java Trio (playing standards from the great American songbook) 7-9 p.m. Free. 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett; 425-339-0293; portgardnerbaywinery.com

Pop-Up Mini-Golf at the Paramount Theater — Aug. 13-15

Seattle Theatre Group and Flatstick Pub bring their new On the Go nine-hole mini-golf course to the Paramount Theatre Aug. 13, 14 and 15 (tee times starting at 1:30 p.m.). All ages are welcome. Tickets include 90 minutes to play through the course as many times as you like, as well as other games like air hockey and corn hole in the Paramount lobby. Purchase tickets online; $80/group of up to four people. 911 Pine St., Seattle; 206-682-1414; stgpresents.org

Seattle Arab Festival — Aug. 13-15

Celebrate Arab culture at the virtual Seattle Arab Festival Aug. 13 (5-7 p.m.), Aug. 14 (4-7 p.m.) and Aug. 15 (1-3 p.m.). The festival includes cultural dancing, a fashion show, essential oils and aroma jewelry demonstrations, storytelling, music and more. Streaming on Facebook and online; free. seattlearabfestival.org

Free Comic Book Day — Aug. 14

Comic book stores in the Seattle area are participating in Free Comic Book Day, on which visitors can receive comic books that appeal to a broad range of age levels and tastes. Find your nearest comic book store using the store locator online; free. Location varies; freecomicbookday.com

“Rising Sideways” — Aug. 14

Acrobatic Conundrum celebrates its return to in-person performances with an excerpt show 3:30 p.m. at Equinox Studios’ Very Open House. Conundrum will bring its blend of athleticism, heartfelt expression and comedy to the stage in this contemporary circus show. Conundrum also invites audience members to visit its full-length performance starting the following weekend (Aug. 20-22), as well as other upcoming showtimes. Free. 6555 Fifth Ave. S., Seattle; acrobaticconundrum.com

Carpool Cinema — Aug. 14

Scarecrow Video partners with Phinney Neighborhood Association, UHeights and Companis to present this series of drive-in movie events featuring “The Sixth Sense” on Aug. 14 (as well as additional dates through the end of August). Load up your car and be lined up in the lower lot of the Phinney Center by 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online; $20/per car. 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle (enter from North 67th Street); 206-524-8554; blog.scarecrow.com

Meditation Nature Walk — Aug. 15

Tune your awareness to the natural world of Seward Park’s ancient forest, sky and shore 9:30-11 a.m. Find peace and rejuvenation on a modest-pace guided meditation walk with Kimberly Bowen, meditation and martial arts teacher and former staffer at Seward Park Audubon Center. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Music at the Mural — Aug. 15

Celebrate the sounds of summer with Music at the Mural, free Sunday concerts noon-2 p.m. featuring a lineup of musicians, bands and DJs to take you on a global musical journey. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Fall Garden Planning: Looking Back and Planning Forward — Aug. 19

Bellevue Botanical Garden Society presents an online gardening class taught by 12-year King County Master Gardener Gia Parsons from 7-8:30 p.m. The class will cover fall gardening tasks, from garden cleanup to cover cropping and more to prepare you to put your garden to bed for the winter. Purchase tickets online; $15/nonmember, $10.50/member. bellevuebotanical.org