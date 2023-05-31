Japanese video game maker Nintendo is bringing its annual Nintendo Live fan experience to the United States Sept. 1-4 for the first time since the event’s inception in 2018 — and it’ll be in Seattle.

Nintendo, which has offices in Redmond, has been riding a wave of momentum in 2023 thanks to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed nearly $1.3 billion worldwide, and several popular game releases including the lauded The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Now Nintendo hopes to capitalize on its return to the greater public consciousness with a family-friendly event that will feature live music from the Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda games, game tournaments including Splatoon 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, character meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and Nintendo Switch game demos.

The free event will run at the Arch at 705 Pike in the Seattle Convention Center in partnership with PAX West, the gaming culture convention based locally that also runs shows in Boston, Philadelphia and Melbourne, Australia. In 2022 and 2018, Tokyo hosted Nintendo Live, while Kyoto hosted in 2019 before the pandemic forced a two-year break. Nintendo did not immediately have attendance figures for those previous years’ events.

“Nintendo Live 2023 will be a highly immersive ‘Nintendo for all’ experience for all and we’re really excited because it will be held right here in our backyard of Seattle,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo’s executive vice president for sales, marketing and communication. “It’s really going to be a true celebration of the games and worlds of Nintendo.”

Tickets to the event are free but people must register for a chance to get them; tickets are given away via raffle and the period to enter ends on June 22. There are two avenues to register for free tickets, which are good for single-day admission. Fans who are also PAX West ticket holders can log onto west.paxsite.com/en-us.html. Those who do not have a ticket to PAX West can still attend but should use nintendo.com/nintendo-live.