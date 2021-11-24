A live fireworks show is slated to return to the Space Needle this New Year’s Eve. For the first time in two years, New Year’s at the Needle will once again light up the night sky with fireworks and lights as the clock strikes midnight.

The show will also include live performances and “new surprises for 2022,” according to the event website. In partnership with Seattle Center’s Winterfest, New Year’s at the Needle features the band Groove Nation from 8-11:45 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory mainstage. Outside, the International Fountain features DJ Arson Nicki accompanied by a video artist who will project images onto the fountain waters from 10 p.m.-midnight.

Organizers say further event details will be released soon. The event is subject to state, county and city COVID-19 requirements.

In 2019, there were no fireworks at the Space Needle for the first time in nearly 30 years due to high winds.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, New Year’s at the Needle used sky-mapping technology and video footage to present a virtual light show.