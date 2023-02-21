When the first two partners of New Rising Sun, Bumbershoot’s new wranglers, initially approached Greg Lundgren about joining their team, the longtime local arts leader wanted no part of it. Nothing against music biz vets Steven Severin and Joe Paganelli, but the native Northwesterner had been down this road before.

“My first three responses were no, no and no,” joked Lundgren, the creative mind behind Out of Sight art fair and Museum of Museums on First Hill. “I had curated exhibits for Bumbershoot in the past and I’ve attended a dozen, … and contemporary art, visual art was always the thing that got pushed off into the corner.”

Roughly two years and countless 18-hour days later, the once-reluctant art hound and his musical co-conspirators are eager to show that in the next era of Bumbershoot, which begins Labor Day weekend, the arts are no longer an afterthought.

“What really sold me was that they made a real sincere promise that the arts budget and the focus on art was going to be front and center,” Lundgren said, “and they were not just doing this as a bait-and-switch, but that there really was an honest desire to shift the lens of the festival.”

On Tuesday, the first-year organizers revealed their community-centric arts programming (and ticket prices) for the long-running festival that returns to Seattle Center to celebrate its 50th anniversary Sept. 2-3. While the music lineup reveal for its two main stages at the International Fountain is still a few weeks away, the plugged-in producers have tapped a vast array of homegrown artists — in the broadest sense of the word — to help bring the cherished fest back from a three-year hiatus, with a distinctly Northwest bent.

“Our goal is to really reignite a spirit of discovery and to help so many different community members see themselves in the festival again,” said Paganelli, a veteran concert promoter who manages McCaw Hall. “When we met Greg, he challenged us to make it a celebration of all things Cascadian.”

Advertising

For starters, Lundgren’s Out of Sight will hold a large group exhibition of contemporary visual art in Fisher Pavilion and around Seattle Center, selected by a group of regional curators. While Lundgren’s background is primarily in the gallery world, a big part of his vision for the new-look Bumbershoot is redefining contemporary art to include everything from nail artists like artist/curator Peka Grayson to the cosplaying body-slammers of SOS Professional Wrestlers.

“I loved this idea of celebrating people who are really dedicated to their craft, who express themselves in ways outside of painting and sculpture and music, and really trying to recognize that our creative community is much bigger than what we often identify it as,” Lundgren said.

The Alki Courtyard will transform into the festival’s fashion district showcasing clothing designers, hair and makeup stylists, tattoo artists — “anything that is body-focused,” he explained. What organizers have dubbed the recess district will occupy the Artists at Play area near MoPOP, with performances from those theatrical wrestling pros and the Roll Around Seatown roller-skating brigade.

In very contemporary Seattle fashion, the 2023 Bumbershoot might be the first festival to feature both a witch temple (helmed by the Seattle-based Living Altar) and a tech-arts exhibition with Fearless Creative. Marking Bumbershoot’s half-century milestone, the Art Not Terminal gallery will host a golden anniversary retrospective exhibit, told through crowdsourced photos and memorabilia.

The rest of the arts itinerary, featuring pole dancers, “Burleskaraoke” and more goes live Tuesday morning at Bumbershoot.com, where discounted tickets will be on sale for $50 (single-day) and $85 for two-day passes. That early-bird discount is being underwritten by Amazon, as New Rising Sun courted donations from the philanthropic and business communities to help keep costs down. (Eventually, tickets will top out at $85 for single-day tickets, $130 for two-day passes.) Rising ticket prices had become a sore subject in recent years, as the once-free event had become more of a traditional big-budget music festival, most recently run by concert promoter AEG.

Advertising

Seattle Times arts economy coverage Seattle’s vibrant arts scene contributes greatly to the dynamism of our region but it faces challenges including skyrocketing costs, real estate issues and ongoing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. With support from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Times takes an in-depth look at the business of the arts and the arts as an economic driver in our region. We invite you to join the conversation. Send your stories, comments, tips and suggestions to artseconomy@seattletimes.com. More

In their first year producing the festival, New Rising Sun also hopes to plant the seeds for a more participatory culture around Bumbershoot. A number of free-ranging performance artists (think dancers, poets, etc.) will mingle with festival goers throughout the campus. Though it remains to be seen if the lawyers will let ’em lace up skates with the Roll Around Seatown crew, audience members will be invited to show off their tattoos and body art on the fashion district runway, while an art-cart contest will give creative fans free tickets and a stipend to turn wheelbarrows, baby carriages and shopping carts into mobile sculptures roaming the grounds.

“I love this idea that an audience member can be like, ‘I’m going to build a 20-foot tall stack of pizza boxes on a shopping cart and push it around the festival,’” Lundgren said. “I want there to be as little of a distinction between the audience and the performer.”

Beyond galvanizing a legion of art-cart pushers, New Rising Sun also wants to help train the next generation of event producers with its nonprofit arm and education program, Third Stone. With some public funding, Third Stone aims to help youth ages 17-25 from marginalized communities learn how to perform all aspects of putting on a festival through mentorships and training, with the goal of having 80% of its graduates find work after completion.

“The vision for all of this is to realign the festival with Seattle’s changing growth, purpose and needs,” Paganelli said.

____

This coverage is partially underwritten by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over this and all its coverage.