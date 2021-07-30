What’s Happening July 30-Aug. 5

If watching a movie on a 40-foot screen under the shimmering light of the stars (and the Space Needle) sounds like your perfect summer evening, then you should check out Seattle Center’s Movies at the Mural. From July 31 to Aug. 28, Movies at the Mural offers free movies at dusk (about 9 p.m.) every Friday and Saturday on the Mural Amphitheatre lawn.

Kicking off the monthlong series is the beloved 1987 film “The Princess Bride” on July 31.

The movie series features both “new or fairly recent releases” and “cult classics from many years ago that just have such a great following” for all ages to enjoy, said Pete Rush, Seattle Center’s arts programs manager.

Movies at the Mural has traditionally accompanied Seafair celebrations since its inception in 2002, hence “The Princess Bride” (pirates galore). The film is one of the movie series’ most popular, and “no matter what, whenever we program that event, we by far have the largest audience,” Rush said.

This year, Movies at the Mural is different from its nearly two-decade past. “We normally do five movies; this year we’re doing nine. That has allowed us to start new partnerships where we are partnering with Seattle-based film organizations on our Friday dates, and those organizations are coproducing screenings with us,” Rush said.

The movie series is partnering with LANGSTON, Indigenous Showcase, Nia Tero, Seattle International Film Festival, Seattle Asian American Film Festival and Seattle Latino Film Festival, presenting movies each Friday “that speak to the programming and the content and demographics of their audience base,” Rush said. “It’s really exciting to be able to have some of these films which speak to the populations and the themes of some specific cultures this year. It feels long overdue, if I can be honest, but also feels really current in terms of what this region is considering and thinking about in terms of racial reckoning and awareness.”

In addition to “The Princess Bride,” the other films in this year’s series are: “The Farewell” (Aug. 6), “Strictly Ballroom” (Aug. 7), “Vampires vs. the Bronx” (Aug. 13), “Knives Out” (Aug. 14), “Boy” (Aug. 20), “Yesterday” (Aug. 21), “Cabarete” (Aug. 27) and “The Wiz” (Aug. 28).

Movies at the Mural visitors are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets or bean bags. Hungry before the show? Food and beverages are available in the Seattle Center Armory and at surrounding food carts. For an extra adventure, visitors can also take the monorail to and from the Mural Amphitheatre (it will stay open until 11:30 p.m. on all Movies at the Mural dates).

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening July 30-Aug. 5 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Kirkland Summerfest 2021 — July 30-Aug. 1

The ninth annual Kirkland Summerfest welcomes more than 35,000 guests to celebrate a festival on the Kirkland waterfront July 30 (4-11 p.m.), July 31 (noon-11 p.m.) and Aug. 1 (noon-6 p.m.). This three-day event features a KidZone, night market, musical performances, outdoor entertainment, fine foods, local beers and wines, and interactive activities for all ages. Purchase tickets online; beer and wine tasting and beer and wine festival tickets sold separately. 25 Lake Shore Plaza Drive, Kirkland; 425-456-1111; kirklandsummerfest.com

Summer Teen Musical Cabaret — July 30-Aug. 1

Studio East presents its annual Summer Teen Musical as a cabaret featuring two casts of students ages 12-20 performing solos, duets and trios from well-loved musicals July 30 (7 p.m.), July 31 (2:30 p.m.) and Aug. 1 (2:30 and 7 p.m.). Purchase tickets online; $20/students and seniors, $25/adults. 348 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; 425-820-1800; studio-east.org

Jazz About Town — July 31

Jazz Night School hosts Jazz About Town, a free outdoor music performance on the streets of Columbia City, 9 a.m.-noon (rain or shine). Free. 4872 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle; 206-722-6061; jazznightschool.org

CID Food Walk — July 31

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area presents a food walk 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hing Hay Park. There will also be a prize wheel where visitors can stop by, grab a menu and spin for a chance to win gift cards and certificates to neighborhood businesses. Free. 423 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; seattlechinatownid.com

Draw Comics! — July 31

King County Library System hosts an online class with author and illustrator Dana Sullivan for a fun, fast-paced comics workshop. Warm up with doodles, move on to expressive action drawings and then make a four-panel graphic comic with your own unexpected ending. Register online; free. kcls.org

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection Opening Block Party — July 31

Be among the first to see The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection at the Tacoma Art Museum — on display through Nov. 28 featuring paintings, sculpture, photographs, books, letters and more celebrating the lives, artistry and accomplishments of Black Americans from 1595 to today — and take part in the Opening Block Party 1-8 p.m. This community festival will feature live music from area DJs, local food trucks, performances from T.U.P.A.C. and the Vision Step Team and live artmaking from Tacoma artist Perry Paints. Reserve tickets online; free/block party admission, free-$18/museum admission. 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; 253-272-4258; tacomaartmuseum.org

Sandra Andersen Eira, Sami Parliamentarian — Aug. 4

Leif Erikson Lodge presents the installation of the Sami flag at the lodge at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are invited to listen to stories of Eira’s experiences in the Norwegian government and her life as a Sami, as well as enjoy Norwegian desserts, coffee and soft drinks and music by Skandia Kapel. Free. 2245 N.W. 57th St., Ballard; 206-329-1443; leiferiksonlodge.org

Concerts in the Park — Aug. 4

ShoreLake Arts presents Hyaline, one of the artists inspired from the 2020 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands winners, 6:30 p.m. at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair and food and refreshments from home. Free. 20312 15th Ave. N.W., Shoreline; 206-417-4645; shorelakearts.org

Whiskey and WildBites — Aug. 5

Experience Woodland Park Zoo after-hours with an adult-only event that invites visitors to wander through the zoo and taste the fare of four different chefs and various distilleries at 6 p.m. every Thursday in August. Purchase tickets online; $95. 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; 206-548-2500; zoo.org

Zan Fiskum at Kent Summer Concert Series — Aug. 5

City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission present “Thursdays at the Lake” with former “The Voice” contestant Zan Fiskum 7-8:30 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park. This concert will feature ethereal and brooding folk and pop. Free. 14800 S.E. 272nd St., Kent; 253-856-5000; kentwa.gov