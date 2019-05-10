Minefaire co-creator Gabe Young knows what you’re thinking as a parent considering taking your kid to the new festival that celebrates the viral video-game Minecraft: What in the world am I going to do for all those hours while my kid plays video games?

Young suggests you spend your time at the event, which comes to Seattle for the first time May 18-19, getting to know your child even better. “Minefaire: Official Minecraft Community Event,” to take place at CenturyLink Field Event Center, is designed to bring the two-dimensional video game into our three-dimensional world in ways that are entertaining, enlightening and accessible to more than your average tween.

“Even though you know your kids play Minecraft and they’re watching YouTubers and they’re engaged, what you don’t see is what’s going on in their brains,” Young said. “We have a second seat next to every game play area. Not only are you going to learn more about the game they’re playing, you’re going to learn about your child. You’re going to see the wheels turn in their brains and they’re going to be able to articulate why they love it so much.”

Though this is the first time the event will be held in Seattle — home to Microsoft, owner of Minecraft’s Mojang AB — the festival was founded three years ago in Philadelphia and has drawn more than 300,000 fans overall. Last summer’s Los Angeles debut set a record with 17,000 attendees, and four of Minefaire’s nine events this summer are already sold out. Organizers expect 14,000 or more fans to attend Seattle’s Minefaire, which will feature a large footprint with five stages and dozens of activities.

Minecraft is the second best-selling stand-alone video game (behind Tetris) and is especially popular with kids ages 6 to 12. At its heart, Minecraft is a lot like Legos brought into the digital world. Players, among other aspects of the game, mine materials and build all kinds of constructs from simple walls to roller coasters to cityscapes that can be automated, added to or destroyed at a player’s whim. There also are arcade-like and adventure games.

It’s highly addictive in ways some parents and those who don’t enjoy the game can’t understand. At Minefaire, players will enter a world designed just for them.

“They’re able to come to this event and be with their tribe,” Young said. “Some of these kids are really here just to hang out and see other kids who are just like they are, to feel accepted and feel a sense of belonging.”

Minefaire’s co-creators were already in the convention business when Minecraft entered their lives through their children — Young has four kids ages 7 to 11 who are obsessed. They immediately saw the possibilities for an event and the idea has since grown, sometimes in unexpected ways.

It now includes meet-and-greets with YouTube and Twitch gaming personalities, live gaming demonstrations and contests, virtual-reality experiences, stages where players compete in building competitions, an independent developer gaming zone, an escape room, costume contests and a merchandise area. There’s also a learning lab that includes workshops with global mentors from Minecraft’s education division, which is in classrooms helping develop content that will engage students in areas like coding, game development and the sciences.

“We always talk about screen time — it’s a really positive, active use of screen time, providing it’s not overdone, like anything,” said Steve Isaacs, a New Jersey middle-school computer-science teacher who was one of Minecraft’s first global education mentors. “In terms of kids solving problems within the game, collaborating with other people, building these absurdly, beautifully constructed worlds and buildings, in that regard it’s very different from all other games around.”

“Minefaire: Official Minecraft Community Event,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18-19; CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $31.49-$91.99, free for children 2 and under; minefaire.com