Mill Creek Memorial Day Parade and other Memorial Day events in the Seattle area on Monday, May 28.

Weekend Highlight

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off for summer events, and at its heart is Monday’s Memorial Day holiday, May 28, a time to remember those who have died serving in our nation’s armed forces.

Mill Creek hosts the largest local Memorial Day event, starting with a commemorative ceremony at the Veterans Monument before the parade Monday through Mill Creek Town Center. Participating military groups include the American Legion, Civil Air Patrol and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, with World War II veteran Brig. Gen. William G. Hathaway leading the parade as grand marshal, plus military vehicles and a flyover by a B-25D Mitchell Bomber. Displays along Main Street will accompany the parade, and include antique military vehicles and historical memorabilia from World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Large crowds are expected for the annual event and some local streets will be closed, so plan ahead for parking and traffic changes.

Other local events include the annual Memorial Day observance at the Museum of Flight, featuring free admission all day for active-duty military and veterans with ID. Along with a musical performance by the Boeing Employee Concert Band followed by a special ceremony commemorating fallen U.S. service members, the museum is highlighting its new permanent exhibit “Vietnam Divided: War Above Southeast Asia,” opening Saturday. With displays based on the design of military airbase barriers, the exhibit focuses on the air war above Southeast Asia from 1955 to 1975.

More Memorial Day events:

Tankfest NW

SAT Vintage tanks and artillery, military-vehicle demonstrations, remote-control tanks, kids’ activities, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, 3407 109th St. S.W., Paine Field, Everett; $15-$25, free for active military, veterans and ages 5 and younger (206-342-4242 or flyingheritage.com/Visit/Events.aspx).

The American Legion Post #123 Magnolia Memorial Day Service

MON Especially honoring Vietnam veterans who attended Catharine Blaine Junior High, with featured speaker retired Col. Sean McCaffrey, U.S. Army Infantry; limited seating, guests welcome to bring lawn chairs, 10 a.m. Monday, Fort Lawton Cemetery, Discovery Park East entrance, 3801 Discovery Park Blvd., Seattle (eventbrite.com/e/magnolia-memorial-day-service-2018-ft-lawton-cemetery-tickets-45708101161).

Memorial Day Service, Lake View Cemetery

MON Nisei Veterans Committee and NVC Foundation host 73rd annual Memorial Day service to honor Japanese-American and other veterans who gave service and their lives in duty to our country, with presentation of the colors, Christian and Buddhist prayers and meditations, keynote speaker retired Maj. General Tracy Garrett, USMC, presentation of wreaths from community and veterans organizations, 10 a.m. Monday, Nisei War Memorial, Lake View Cemetery, 1554 15th Ave. E., Seattle (206-322-1122 or nvcfoundation.org).

Memorial Day, Museum of Flight

MON Featuring new “Vietnam Divided: War Above Southeast Asia” exhibit with new perspectives on the gallery’s Vietnam War aircraft; performance by Boeing Employees Concert Band, special ceremony commemorating fallen U.S. service members with keynote speaker naval aviator Dave Cable, who served in Southeast Asia from 1966 to 1967, 11 a.m. Monday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $14-$24, free admission for veterans and active-duty military with ID (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Evergreen Washelli

MON Flag placement by veterans, groups, local organizations and individuals at each of the 5,000 markers at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 7 a.m. Monday; concert, 1:30 p.m.; service of remembrance with keynote speakers, 2 p.m.; guided tour to learn about the lives of Medal of Honor recipients at grave sites, 3:15 p.m. Monday, Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N., Seattle (206-362-5200 or washelli.com/event/memorial-day-festivities-2018/).

Memorial Day Service, Acacia Memorial Park

MON Gathering to remember, honor and celebrate those who gave their all in service to our country, 11 a.m. Monday, Acacia Memorial Park, 14951 Bothell Way N.E., Seattle (206-362-5525 or dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/seattle-wa/acacia-funeral-home/7552).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Edmonds Memorial Cemetery

MON Presentation of colors, musical performances, speakers, rifle salute by the Washington National Honor Guard, limited seating available, 820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds (425-771-4741 or edmondswa.gov/parks-recreation-departments/cemetery.html).

Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony/Memorial Day Parade, Mill Creek

MON Commemorative ceremony kicks off the Memorial Day events in Mill Creek and includes laying an honorary wreath, patriotic songs by the Mill Creek Chorale, a flag-raising ceremony, 9 a.m. Monday, Veterans Monument at Library Park, 15429 Bothell-Everett Hwy., Mill Creek; parade with grand marshal World War II veteran Brig. Gen. William G. Hathaway, bomber flyover, military and community groups, military vehicles, 11 a.m. Monday, from 15024 Main St. to City Hall North, 15720 Main St., Mill Creek (millcreektourism.com/memorialday).

Memorial Day Ceremony, Washington Memorial Park

MON Speakers from veterans’ organizations, ceremonial dove release, performance by Keith Highlanders Pipe Band, 3 p.m. Monday, POW/MIA Living Memorial Plaza, Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial Park, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac (206-242-1787 or bonneywatson.com/about/news-and-events.html).

Memorial Day Program, Renton

MON City of Renton program to honor veterans and recognize the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty, 1 p.m. Monday, Veterans Memorial Park, Main Avenue South and South Third Street, Renton (Rentonwa.gov/events).

Memorial Day Program, Tahoma National Cemetery

MON Program to honor all military members with Cascade Warbirds flyover, ceremony, keynote speaker, 1 p.m. Monday, Tahoma National Cemetery main flag pole assembly area, 18600 S.E. 240th St., Kent (425-413-9614 or cem.va.gov/CEMs/nchp/tahoma.asp).

Joint Services Memorial Day Ceremony, Mountain View Memorial Park

MON Program to pay tribute to the men and women who served and sacrificed for our country; flowers available for purchase, 2-4 p.m. Monday, Garden of Honor, Mountain View Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W., Lakewood (253-948-9895 or mountainviewtacoma.com/who-we-are/community-events).