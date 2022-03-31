What’s Happening April 1-7

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Executive Dow Constantine and more than 30 other mayors from across King County will host a Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide to help raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Europe, as well as refugees in King County.

Though in-person tickets to the benefit concert at Benaroya Hall, to be held April 4, are sold out, the live broadcast is free to the public and will feature the Seattle Symphony conducted by Ludovic Morlot, also featuring local Ukrainian performers.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the Seattle Symphony has dedicated its concerts to the people of Ukraine, said Raff Wilson, vice president of artistic planning at Seattle Symphony.

The Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide will feature “a little slice of Ukrainian art and culture,” Wilson said. “That’s what we’re hoping to share on the stage so that people will feel uplifted to have that musical experience in the hall and will be moved to help the situation.”

A number of pieces by Ukrainian composers will be performed in the concert, and the orchestra will be joined by “two terrific community organizations, the Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and Slavic United Choir,” Wilson said. “They’ll each be doing traditional music and dance from Ukraine.”

“Everyone on stage — our orchestra, conductor and guest performers — we’re all volunteering to take part in this, and that’s a part of the community coming together in this cause and donating their time to make a difference.”

Donations are currently being collected online benefiting the Seattle Refugee Fund. After administrative and out-of-pocket expenses for the concert are covered, 70% of the donations made to the Seattle Refugee Fund will go to the International Rescue Committee and Seattle’s Ukrainian Community Center; the other 30% will be allocated toward refugee services in King County.

“We are very grateful for the strong support the people of Seattle and beyond have shown us,” said Valeriy Goloborodko, honorary consul general of Ukraine in Seattle, in a news release. “The Symphony’s musicians volunteering for this concert is yet another example of how people are contributing so much to help the people of Ukraine.”

The Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide will be at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Benaroya Hall (200 University St., Seattle). The in-person concert is at full capacity, but viewers can tune in from KING-TV’s digital platforms and watch live on KONG-TV (Channel 16 in the Seattle-Tacoma area), the Seattle Channel and on Seattle Symphony Live, the Symphony’s streaming platform. Find more information at: seattlesymphony.org/ukraine

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening April 1-7 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Tulip Town — April 1-May 1

The 2022 Tulip Festival at Tulip Town begins April 1 and runs 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through May 1. Enjoy old-school trolley treks through the tulips, flower stands and nurseries, local ice cream and treats, the Tulip Town Beer and Wine Garden, and more. Purchase tickets online; $12/ages 12 and up, $7/ages 6-11, free/ages 5 and under. 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon; 360-424-8152; tuliptown.com

“The Very Last Green Thing” — April 1-3

Seattle Opera’s Youth Opera presents a story of hope and environmental conservation at 7 p.m. April 1-2 and 2 p.m. April 3. In this opera, children from the future discover a time capsule containing important items from children of the past, including the last surviving plant on Earth. Purchase tickets online; $10/adults, $5/youth ages 18 and under. 321 Mercer St., Seattle; 206-389-7676; seattleopera.org

Seattle Children’s Museum Grand Reopening — April 2

Seattle Children’s Museum reopens its doors this spring starting 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2. Brimming with both new and refreshed exhibits, the museum will welcome familiar faces, member families and first-time attendees alike. Find more information online; prices vary. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-441-1768; thechildrensmuseum.org

Seward Park Torii Celebration — April 2

Seward Park Audubon Center and the Friends of Seward Park present a torii (Japanese gate) celebration 1-2:30 p.m. After years of design development, fundraising and pandemic-related delays, the new Seward Park torii stands in the place once held by its predecessor. The Seward Park torii is modeled after the famous O-Torii in Miyajima, Japan, and it serves as a symbol of intercultural friendship. Free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Nachtspektakel — April 2

Crystal Mountain kicks off spring with Nachtspektakel, a series of events and activations throughout the rest of the ski season. Nachtspektakel begins with a night of alpine ski touring, a group dinner at Campbell Basin Lodge, outdoor fires, music, prizes and a contest for the best “glow-attire” 4-9 p.m. Register online; $89. 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Enumclaw; 833-279-7895; crystalmountainresort.com

Monster Jam — April 2

Join this action-packed motorsports event at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field. Visitors will witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; monsterjam.com/en-US

Les Fêtes Parisiennes — April 2-3

Join Pacific MusicWorks for a concert exploring 19th-century France at 7:30 p.m. April 2 (Benaroya Hall) and 2 p.m. April 3 (Epiphany Parish Church). Special guests include Maxine Eilander (harp), Danielle Reutter-Harrah (soprano) and Pacific MusicWorks artistic directors Stephen Stubbs, Tekla Cunningham and Henry Lebedinsky. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 200 University St., Seattle (April 2), 1805 38th Ave., Seattle (April 3); 904-404-2912; pacificmusicworks.org

Civic Cocktail, Looking Back to Look Forward: Reflecting on Seattle’s Civic Evolution — April 6

Join this in-person and virtual moderated discussion with local experts as they share their perspectives on the city’s past and its potential 5:30-7:30 p.m. Speakers include Leonard Garfield, executive director of the Museum of History & Industry, Jerry Large, president of blackpast.org and more. Presented by Seattle City Club and Crosscut. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1119 Eighth Ave., Seattle; townhallseattle.org

Wine and Dine the SnoValley Rails — April 7

The Northwest Railway Museum, Snoqualmie Casino and Sigillo Cellars present a spring evening experience 5:30-8:30 p.m. Board the train at the historical Snoqualmie Depot and enjoy a scenic ride through the region. Guests will see views of blooming cherry blossom trees that line Snoqualmie’s downtown and enjoy a six-course dining adventure inspired by Easter. Purchase tickets online; $149. 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; 425-888-3030; trainmuseum.org

Refresh Your Welcome Workshop — April 7

Lifestyle expert Monica Hart, in partnership with The Bellevue Collection, hosts a hands-on event on how to refresh a doorstep and entryway for the spring from 6-8 p.m. Guests will make a wreath to take home while enjoying sips and bites. Purchase tickets online; $75. 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (on the second level, next to LoveSac and across from Eileen Fisher); 425-454-8096; bellevuecollection.com

Dance Bite — April 7

Join Jet City Labs and the West Seattle Junction Association for a night of dancing 7-9 p.m. In this first monthly installment, enjoy a 90-minute Bollywood dance class with Rangeela Dance Company. Each participant will be given a 15% discount to use at Maharaja West Seattle for a meal after dancing. Purchase tickets online; $20. 4546 1/2 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; jetcitylabs.com