March is Women’s History Month, and if you’re searching for a way to celebrate, check out She Tells Sea Tales, an event that elevates the voices of underrepresented women in the maritime industry and offers a glimpse into their lives.

She Tells Sea Tales began in 2014 and is one of the most beloved events at Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend. “It’s one of those events that would sell out in one day,” said Barb Trailer, Northwest Maritime Center events director.

Six women mariners will share their stories and experiences — some funny, some emotional — to an audience of young adults, parents and fellow mariners.

“We’ve had women talk about being on fishing boats and adventures and maybe even misadventures like accidents at sea, but they don’t skirt the realness that might be gender diversity or being mistreated — while that’s not a focus, this is the place to tell your truth,” Trailer said.

The speakers this year are Ginny Wilson, shipwright and custom woodworker; Lara Edgeland, artist, scientist and tall-ship sailor; Susan Brittain, transgender sailor and captain; Meegan Corcoran, marine biologist; and Savannah Smith and Ebony Welborn, co-founders of the Seattle environmental advocacy group Sea Potential.

With this year’s virtual format and no cap on attendance, She Tells Sea Tales hopes to unite women from across all waters. “We’ve got people that are attending from all over the world,” Trailer said.

“People bring their kids to this event and want to attend to inspire them to pursue their dreams. One thing I think is really important is to see women stand up and say, ‘Yes, it was hard to get a job as a tall-ship captain, but I did it, and I’ve been traveling all over the world,’ to break that glass ceiling of what they might think is possible,” Trailer said, adding that the event also exposes young adults to “jobs out there they don’t even know exist.”

She Tells Sea Tales is not only an event that aims to inspire girls and young women and to raise awareness of gender inequalities in the maritime industry, but also a fundraiser for women-forward programming at the nautical center. This year, every donation made to She Tells Sea Tales through March 14 will be matched, up to $10,000.

She Tells Sea Tales will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Participants will be able to view the show live on Zoom, and a recording of the program will be available March 8-14. Find more information and purchase tickets ($22) at: nwmaritime.org/shetells

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening March 4-10 in the Puget Sound area.

“Critical Issues” with Anthony White — March 4

Henry Art Gallery and the University of Washington School of Art, Art History and Design present “Critical Issues,” a series that brings together artists and scholars on the forefront of contemporary art practice to share ideas, raise questions and engage with curious thinkers. In this edition of “Critical Issues,” participants will speak with artist and curator Anthony White at noon. Register online; free. art.washington.edu

Whidbey Gardening Workshop — March 4-6

The 33rd annual Whidbey Gardening Workshop covers three days of field trips, classes, keynote presentations, a spring garden marketplace, webinars, raffles, book signings and more. Among topics covered in the classes are edibles (vegetables and fruits), ornamental gardening, maintenance and sustainability, gardening basics and gardening design. Register for classes, field trips and more online; free. Location varies; whidbeygardening.org

Cocktail District: Carnival of Cocktails — March 5

Find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, classes, experiences, food, take-home spirits and more noon-4 p.m. or 6-10 p.m. Cocktail District is part of Seattle Cocktail Week. Purchase tickets online; $64.99-$90. 2211 Alaskan Way, Seattle; seattlecocktailweek.com

Introduction to Origami — March 5

King County Library System presents a step-by-step workshop to explore the art of folding paper and transforming square pieces of paper into intricate works of art at 1:30 p.m. You will need a smooth, flat surface to work on and a 5-by-5 or 12-by-12-inch origami paper in any color or design. Register online; free. kcls.org

Imagine Van Gogh, The Original Immersive Exhibition — March 5

Admire works like “The Starry Night,” “Irises” and “Sunflowers” at Imagine Van Gogh March 5-April 16 in Tacoma. An experience that brings viewers to the heart of its images, Imagine Van Gogh is accompanied by the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 1001 S. Yakima Ave., Tacoma; 253-346-1721; imagine-vangogh.com

EastKingCo Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show — March 5-6

Join EastKingCo Rock Shop for a rock, gem and jewelry show 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 6. Find mineral dealers, a stone sculpture exhibit, door prizes and more. Free. 1730 10th Ave. N.W., Issaquah; 425-828-3872; eastkingco.org

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra Winter Series — March 5-6

The Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra presents its winter series at 2 p.m. March 5 and 3 p.m. March 6. The series features the debut symphony, youth symphony, prelude string and more with works by Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Popper, Rimsky-Korsakov and more. Purchase tickets online; $10. 200 University St., Seattle; 206-362-2300; syso.org

White Pass Winter Carnival — March 5-6

Join White Pass Ski Area for a winter carnival of fun March 5-6. The carnival includes a castle, tubing, fireworks, music and more. Free. 48935 U.S. Highway 12, Naches; 509-672-3100; skiwhitepass.com

Fresh Sausage Making with Chef Seamus Platt of Norcino Salumi — March 6

Join chef Seamus Platt of Norcino Salumi (previously of The Shambles) at Hogstead Farm to discuss technique and theory behind making quality fresh sausages using pork from the farm and 100% natural pork casings 1-4 p.m. Participants will discuss, cut, grind, mix and stuff three different flavors and then will get to take their sausage creations home. Also covered will be equipment used, pork quality and cooking methods. Purchase tickets online; $95. 13204 19th Ave. N.E., Marysville; instagram.com/chefseamusplatt

Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis — March 6

Colin Mochrie, the star of the long-running improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” joins hypnotist Asad Mecci at 7:30 p.m. The show combines hypnosis and improv for a unique comedy experience. Purchase tickets online; $48-$62. 31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; 253-835-7010; fwpaec.org