Seafair organizers will produce several neighborhood and virtual events throughout July and August.

The news comes a little over a month after Seafair announced the cancelation of its major events for the summer, including the Fourth of July celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, and the Torchlight Parade, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting July 13, for four weeks, five local neighborhoods will be nominated to win a Seafair caravan including the clowns, pirates, commodores, vintage hydro and more, according to a Seafair news release. Nominated neighborhoods will be announced each Monday on participating iHeart radio stations and voting will take place online, with the winner announced each Friday. This parade-like event will happen every Saturday morning from July 18 to Aug. 8.

Previous Seafair moments will be rebroadcast on KING including the Seafair Summer 4th fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and the Seafair Weekend festival on Saturday, Aug. 1. Footage of past Torchlight Parades will stream on Seafair’s website all day on Saturday, July 25.

Seafair will also partner with community organizations each week for the Seafair Summer of Service. The first is Bloodworks NW. From now until July 5, able donors can donate blood and use the code “SEAF” upon arrival for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum.

Seafair will also host virtual and pop-up events throughout the summer including the Boeing Seafair Air Show at home, Virtual Fleet Week, a virtual Seafair Triathlon and more.

More details and information can be found on Seafair’s website and social media platforms.