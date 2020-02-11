Weekend Highlight

Valentine’s Day certainly isn’t for everyone, but it can be a good excuse to treat a partner, a friend or yourself. A sweet card and a cuddly teddy bear are cute and all, but what about stepping it up this year with a special event? Below you’ll find an above-and-beyond idea, but keep reading to browse more options. Either way, there’s plenty happening around Seattle this weekend — enough to warm the heart of even the grouchiest Valentine’s Day curmudgeon.

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate

If you’re looking to wow a special someone, this is the event to look out for. Turn Valentine’s Day into a whole weekend on Bainbridge Island at the Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate event held Saturday to Sunday, Feb. 15-16.

On both days, from noon-5 p.m., couples can visit five different wineries on the island for wine and chocolate pairings. Each ticket is good for both days (one visit at each winery) and includes a special event wine glass, wine tastings at each of the wineries (20 different wines in total), chocolate to complement the wine tasting and a four-bottle wine tote.

Participating wineries include Amelia Wynn Winery, Eagle Harbor Wine Co., Eleven Winery, Fletcher Bay Winery and Rolling Bay Winery. There is no set route, so guests can pick up their wine glass and start their tasting journey at any of the wineries.

The event is 21+ only, but children ages 4-and-a-half and up are welcome to be dropped off at Scrappy Art Lab for an art activity from 2 to 5 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 per hour per child, and reservations must be made online beforehand.

Tickets for the main event are limited, so it is recommended to purchase online ahead of time. If the event does not sell out, there will be tickets available for $50 at any of the participating wineries. For those needing a ride, a shuttle is available to pick up passengers from the ferry, their home or hotel. Shuttle tickets can be reserved online.

Advertising

Those who want to spend a night on the island can receive discounts on event and transportation tickets along with other special gifts when booking with participating locations. See the Destination Bainbridge website for more details.

____

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate

Hours: noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 15-16

Location: Bainbridge Island Wineries

Cost: $40

More info: eventbrite.com

____

More Valentine’s Day events

Sky View Observatory’s Sweetheart Special

THROUGH SUN Enjoy 360-degree views of the city, a two-hour, window-side table reservation, two glasses of Champagne and a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries, hours vary, Sky View Observatory, 700 Fourth Ave., Floor 73, Seattle; $59; 206-386-5564, skyviewobservatory.com

After Dark at Family Fun Center

FRI Those 21 and older can enjoy unlimited attractions, including go-karts, laser tag, bumper boats and more, plus DJ, beer, wine, food trucks, beer pong, giant Jenga and more, 7-11 p.m., Family Fun Center, 7300 Fun Center Way, Tukwilla; $21-$80.95; 425-228-7300, fun-center.com

Dinner on Valentine’s Day

FRI There are still spots open at various restaurants around Seattle for dinner on Valentine’s Day. Browse Open Table to see what’s available.

Roller Bass Valentine’s Day

FRI Skate to bass music with Seattle-based record label Bass Therapy, two rooms complete with a full stage of bass in the middle of a roller rink and a second stage in the bar, skate rental included in ticket, 21 and over, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Southgate Roller Rink, 9646 17th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $25; e.sparxo.com/rollerbass2

Valentine’s Tantra Speed Date

FRI Spend Valentine’s Day playing relationship skills games while speed-dating in a traditional Puja circle, event will feature roses, chocolate treats, Valentine’s-themed changes and opportunities for connection, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Seattle Yoga Arts, 1540 15th Ave., Seattle; $75-$100; eventbrite.com

Advertising

Comedy of Love: A Valentine’s Day Improv

FRI-SAT Valentine’s Day-themed improv show with veteran performers and audience suggestions, 8:30-10 p.m., Unexpected Productions; 1428 Post Alley at the Gum Wall in Pike Place Market, Seattle; $20; 206-587-2414, unexpectedproductions.org

Alexander’s Hope 5K

SAT Support organ-donation efforts while participating in a 5K run or walk, free kids dash, awards, recognition and announcements, post-event celebration with giveaways, food, drink and entertainment, 3-7 p.m., Heritage Park, 111 Waverly Way, Kirkland; $20-$50; 206-651-3701, alexandershope.org

Jet City Roller Derby Valentine’s Hangover Double Header

SAT Watch double-header bouts (Jet City Bombers vs. the Vancouver, B.C., Anarchy Angels and the Jet City Aviators vs. Tacoma’s DYDD Marauding Mollys), beer/cider garden, 50/50 raffle and concessions, 4 p.m., Seaview Gym at Edmonds Community College, 19906 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood; $12-$15, free/5 and under; jetcityrollerderby.com

Love at the Zoo

SAT-SUN Visit animals as they enjoy Valentine’s Day-themed treats and enrichment, meet keepers and learn how they care for the animals, see some of the zoo’s animal couples, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 North Pearl Street, Tacoma; free with admission ($12-$20; free/2 and under); 252-404-3800, pdza.org

Red Wine & Chocolate with Wine Yakima Valley

SAT-MON Enjoy a $10 curated flight featuring three select red wines paired with premium truffles from Seattle Chocolate, pick up six or more wines and receive a 10% discount, tastings offered through 5 p.m.; 1-9 p.m. Saturday, 11-6 p.m Sunday, 1-7 p.m. Monday; Gilbert Cellars Winery, 5 N. Front St., Yakima; $10; 509-249-9049, gilbertcellars.com