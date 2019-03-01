From the "Captain Marvel" movie to a show from the newly minted indie-rock supreme team of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers, our Seattle Times arts writers dish on next month’s most buzzworthy arts and entertainment events.

The start of spring brings festivals (Emerald City Comic Con, Moisture Festival, Intersections, Jewish Film Festival), eagerly awaited films (“Captain Marvel,” “Us”) and much more. Here’s what to put on your calendars.

TOP 5 EVENTS IN MARCH

MUSIC

Better Oblivion Community Center

The newly minted indie-rock supreme team of Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers delighted the music world with its surprise folk-inflected album and supporting tour, including this sold-out Seattle date.

9 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; sold out, showboxpresents.com

Michael Rietmulder

MOVIES

“Captain Marvel”

High time for another female superhero movie, right? So that there can be, oh, two of them? Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, a hero of the Marvel Comics Universe who hasn’t had her own film … until now. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (“Half Nelson,” “Sugar”) direct, with a starry cast that also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening, Jude Law and Gemma Chan. Watch this one on the biggest screen possible.

Opens March 8; advance tickets available at fandango.com

Moira Macdonald

THEATER

“Romeo + Juliet”

Romeo and Juliet, the star-crossed lovers from families at war, have been breaking communication barriers since they first showed up in the late 1590s, reaching for each other through a thicket of swords. The story also has trans-linguistic sticking power, with film adaptations in Bulgarian, Bengali and Mandarin. This production, directed by John Langs, literalizes their transcendence of a communication gap by casting deaf actor Joshua Castille (Quasimodo at the 5th Ave’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame“) with hearing actor Gabriella O’Fallon (absolutely chilling as a cyber-girl “living” on the dark web in “The Nether” at Washington Ensemble Theatre) as the leads. In an interview with The Seattle Times, Langs said seeing and hearing Shakespeare’s poetry together in the rehearsal room “kind of blew my mind. I could actually see the writer’s images in time and space.” Langs has assembled a pack of other good actors: Amy Thone as the Nurse, Darragh Kennan as Mercutio, Howie Seago as Friar Lawrence, many others. Make time for this one.

March 1-31; ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $27-$87; 206-292-7676, acttheatre.org

Brendan Kiley

VISUAL ART

“Between Bodies”

Despite what the current president of the United States might tweet when he’s feeling frisky, other people at the White House acknowledge that climate change is real, currently dangerous and might well be catastrophic. (An early sentence from the White House’s own 2018 National Climate Assessment report: “The impacts of climate change are already being felt in communities across the country. More frequent and intense extreme weather and climate-related events, as well as changes in average climate conditions, are expected to continue to damage infrastructure, ecosystems and social systems.”) The artists of “Between Bodies,” a group exhibition at the Henry Art Gallery, deploy a huge range of mediums (waterscapes on textiles; an interactive, augmented-reality forest; sculpture; installations; geological research; a hacked fog machine billowing out an herb-infused haze) to show us where we are: bodies among other bodies, whether they’re bodies of animals, bodies of water or bodies of knowledge. And all of those bodies are looking down the barrel of a troubling future.

Through April 28; Henry Art Gallery, University of Washington, 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street, Seattle; $6-$10; 206-543-2280, henryart.org

Brendan Kiley

BOOKS

Barry Lopez

Winner of the National Book Award three decades ago for “Arctic Dreams,” the Oregon-based author, natural historian and explorer comes to town with his highly anticipated latest book, “Horizons,” in which he looks back on his life and travels through six regions of the world, including the High Arctic, the Galápagos, the Kenyan desert, Botany Bay in Australia and the ice shelves of Antarctica. Kirkus Reviews described the book as “exemplary writing about the world and a welcome gift to readers.”

7 p.m. Thursday, March 21; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636, spl.org

Moira Macdonald

MORE EVENTS

BOOKS

Irvine Welsh

The Scottish author of “Trainspotting” comes to town with the final book in the series, “Dead Men’s Trousers,” in which Mark Renton, Frank Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud reunite one last time (and, it seems, enter the world of organ-harvesting).

7 p.m. Monday, March 4; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Richard Chiem

Following the short-story collection “You Private Person” (named one of Publisher’s Weekly’s 10 Essential Books of the American West), Seattle author Chiem will discuss his debut novel, “King of Joy,” in conversation with Rich Smith.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Seanan McGuire

Winner of both the Hugo and the Nebula Award (for the novella “Every Heart a Doorway”), McGuire is the author of the October Daye urban fantasies, the InCryptid urban fantasies, and science-fiction novels under the pseudonym of Mira Grant. A Pacific Northwest resident, she is also the author and artist of the web comic “With Friends Like These …”

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6; Seattle Public Library’s Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636, spl.org

G. Willow Wilson

Another Hugo Award winner, Wilson is the creator of the comic-book series “Ms. Marvel,” and recently began writing for the “Wonder Woman” comic series. She’s in town with her new novel, “The Bird King,” the story of a concubine in the royal court of Granada, the last emirate of Muslim Spain.

1 p.m. Thursday, March 7; Third Place Books Ravenna, 6504 20th Ave. N.E., Seattle; $45 (includes lunch and copy of book); 206-525-2347, thirdplacebooks.com. Also at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Luis Albert Urrea

Now out in paperback: Urrea’s warmhearted, sprawling tale of a multigenerational Mexican-American family, “The House of Broken Angels,” centered around a funeral and a birthday. It’s a book I remember reading with great pleasure last year, becoming a guest at those events, mingling and meeting and greeting.

6 p.m. Friday, March 8; Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free; 206-366-3333, thirdplacebooks.com

Samin Nosrat

The author of “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” — which won the 2018 James Beard Award for General Cookbook of the Year, and inspired the hit documentary series on Netflix — will speak in conversation with Seattle Times food writer Bethany Jean Clement.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $45 (limited availability); 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Philip Margolin

Margolin, who’s based in Portland, is the author of more than 20 legal thrillers, many of which have been New York Times best-sellers. He’s here with his latest, “The Perfect Alibi,” in which a young lawyer (and former MMA fighter) tries to find the link between a rape and a murder case.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12; Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free; 206-366-3333, thirdplacebooks.com

Helen Oyeyemi

Oyeyemi’s latest novel, “Gingerbread,” takes its inspiration from classic children’s tales; it’s the story of a mother and daughter passionate about their family’s gingerbread recipe. The author, whose previous works include the short-story collection “What Is Not Yours Is Not Yours” and the novel “Boy, Snow, Bird,” will speak in conversation with Seattle-based novelist Danya Kukafka (“Girl in Snow”).

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Jean Godden

Formerly a reporter and columnist in these pages (and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer) and more recently a member of the Seattle City Council, Godden will speak about her new memoir, “Citizen Jean: Riots, Rogues, Rumors, and Other Inside Seattle Stories.”

3 p.m. Saturday, March 16; Elliott Bay Book Co., 1521 10th Ave., Seattle; free; 206-624-6600, elliottbaybook.com

Jonathan Evison

Evison’s irresistible novel “Lawn Boy,” about a young landscaper struggling to get by in Bainbridge and South Kitsap County, comes out in paperback this month; its always-entertaining author will speak in conversation with musician/author Willy Vlautin.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19; Third Place Books Ravenna, 6504 20th Ave. N.E., Seattle; free; 206-525-2347, thirdplacebooks.com,

Andre Dubus III

Dubus, the award-winning author of “The House of Sand and Fog” and six other books, will speak about his secrets for building characters in literary fiction, in conversation with novelist Jennifer Haigh (“Heat & Light”).

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19; Hugo House, 1634 11th Ave., Seattle; $15; 206-322-7030, hugohouse.org

Vanessa McGrady

Seattle native McGrady — in an appearance postponed from February due to snow — will speak about her new nonfiction book, “Rock Needs River: A Memoir About a Very Open Adoption,” about her experiences in inviting her daughter’s birth parents to live with her.

6 p.m. Friday, March 22; Third Place Books at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free; 206-366-3333, thirdplacebooks.com

Siri Hustvedt

The author of “The Blazing World” and several other works of fiction and nonfiction (most recently “A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women: Essays on Art, Sex and The Mind”) is in town to discuss her latest novel, “Memories of the Future,” in which a woman looks back at her much-younger self.

7:30 p.m. Monday, March 25; Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Seattle; $5; 206-652-4255, townhallseattle.org

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Sir András Schiff, pianist

In between his concerto engagements with the Seattle Symphony, the great Hungarian-born pianist Schiff also offers a March 2 solo recital that hits a lot of the high spots: Schumann’s colorful “Davidsbündlertänze,” major works of Bartók and Janáček, and some Bach — including the delightfully pictorial “Capriccio on the Departure of his Beloved Brother.” Then, on March 3, Schiff plays and conducts the orchestra in piano concertos of Beethoven (No. 4) and Bach (No. 3), as well as Bartók’s “Concerto for Orchestra.”

Solo recital 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2; Beethoven Piano No. 4 program 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $52-$132; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Emerson String Quartet

One of the all-time great string quartets returns to Seattle’s best chamber-music venue: the Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater in Meany Hall. And what a program: three famous works written as elegies, the most beloved of which is Barber’s heartbreaking “Adagio for Strings.” You’ll also hear Britten’s String Quartet No. 3 in G Major, and one of the great “Razumovsky” Quartets (Op. 59, No. 1) by Beethoven.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6; Gerlich Theater at Meany Hall, University of Washington; $50-$58 (youth 5-17 free, two per paid adult); 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org

Seattle Symphony presents Bach’s Mass in B Minor

One of the great landmarks of the classical world, this Bach masterpiece is a vast kaleidoscope of choral, orchestral, solo and instrumental music that lifts up listeners in many ways: emotional, intellectual and spiritual. Music director Ludovic Morlot conducts the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and Chorale, with four internationally renowned vocal soloists (Dorothee Mields, Avery Amereau, Kenneth Tarver and Andreas Wolf).

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14; 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $22-$125; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Melinda Bargreen: mbargreen@gmail.com

DANCE

Director’s Choice

Pacific Northwest Ballet artistic director Peter Boal is a fine curator of contemporary dance, and his annual “Director’s Choice” programs always bring an intriguing mix. This one is all-new to PNB audiences, with two world premieres: “The Trees The Trees,” by Chicago-based choreographer Robyn Mineko Williams, is inspired by the poems of Heather Christle and set to music by Kyle Vegter; an untitled new work by Matthew Neenan, a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Ballet, is set to a score by Oliver Davis. Also on the program is a 2016 work by the very busy (and very gifted) New York City Ballet dancer/choreographer Justin Peck, “In the Countenance of Kings,” set to music by Sufjan Stevens (who also created the score for Peck’s most recent work seen at PNB, the playful “Year of the Rabbit”).

March 15-24; Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $30-$187; 206-441-2424, pnb.org

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com

FESTIVALS

Emerald City Comic Con

Some 100,000 people are expected for the 17th annual gathering of comic-book and pop-culture fans. This year’s guests include Rainn Wilson of “The Office” and George Takei of “Star Trek” fame; the convention also again hosts the ECCC Western Championships of Cosplay.

March 14-17; Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St., Seattle; $30-$45 for Thursday, Friday or Sunday one-day passes; Saturday and four-day passes sold out, though some may be available on lyte.com official ticket-exchange site; ecccinfo@reedexpo.com, emeraldcitycomiccon.com

Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com

The Moisture Festival

The cirque/vaudeville/burlesque/varietè festival returns with a big buffet of acts. Any skill or routine you can imagine in a European cabaret will be represented (jugglers, clowns, aerialists, musicians, magicians, at least one rope-trick cowgirl) and some you might not have considered before. (Acrobatic archery, anyone?)

March 14-April 7; various locations including their home base at Hale’s Palladium, 4301 Leary Way N.W., Seattle; $11-$25; moisturefestival.org

Intersections: A Celebration of Seattle Performance

Somebody on the naming committee of Intersections had the right idea. Seattle’s new performance festival (now in its second year) sits at the crossroads of Aggregate Avenue and Plethora Place, promising four nights of “Seattle’s best and brightest POC, queer, trans, non-binary and neurodiverse performers” bringing “improv, sketch, stand-up, burlesque, storytelling, spoken word, music, theater and dance.” The dozens of performers include some wild cards and some known quantities: comedians Aisha Farhoud, Adi Anaidu and El Sanchez; podcaster Alyssa Yeoman (“The Roll-Up,” about cannabis, and “You Suck, Don’t Leave!” about relationships); storytellers Kent Whipple and Erin Popelka; sketch- and improv-comedy groups (TrIO, Stoner Chicks); and so much more.

March 21-24; Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle; $12; 800-838-3006, intersectionsfestival.com

Brendan Kiley: bkiley@seattletimes.com

MOVIES

Tickets are already on sale for the following movies:

“Us”

Writer/director Jordan Peele’s eagerly (and goose-bumpily) anticipated follow-up to “Get Out” arrives this month, shrouded in mystery; it’s about a family being slowly terrorized by a crew of doppelgängers, and it looks scary as hell. Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss star.

Opens March 22; advance tickets available soon at fandango.com

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

The 24th edition of this popular local festival will open with a screening of “The Orthodox,” kicking off nine days of programming in Seattle and on the Eastside, including 36 films. Among the special anniversaries being observed this year: the 50th anniversary of the Stroum Jewish Community Center’s opening on Mercer Island, and the centennial of composer Leonard Bernstein, whose daughter Jamie will attend a screening of a documentary about his life.

March 23-31 and April 6-7 at various locations; single tickets $15, full passes $225; seattlejewishfilmfestival.org

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com

MUSIC

Warnigedon: A benefit for Kim Warnick

Shortly after moving back to Seattle, the Fastbacks bassist/vocalist took a spill during February’s “Snowmageddon,” dislocating and fracturing her shoulder. Warnick’s facing physical therapy and possible surgery, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $7,600 to help her. This benefit show at Beacon Hill’s rock hub features Carrie Akre, Alcohol Funnycar, Bread & Butter and many others.

6 p.m. Sunday, March 3; Clock-Out Lounge, 4864 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $20; 206-402-6322, clockoutlounge.com

Cherry Glazerr

The L.A. garage-rock trio moves between quiet halcyon passages and roaring midtempo-punk-meets-dream-rock on its new album, “Stuffed & Ready.” Palehound opens.

9 p.m. Thursday, March 7; Neumos, 925 E. Pike St.; $15-$17; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org

Noname

Chicago’s reigning soul-rap poet delivers a contemplative stream of melt-in-your-mind tongue-twisters on her exquisite sophomore album, “Room 25.” One minute the fiercely independent emcee’s playing lyrical hopscotch over a funky bass line on “Blaxsploitation,” before slowing it down with jazz-club-cool on “Montego Bae.” Elton opens.

9 p.m. March 9-10; Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; sold out; 206-628-3151, showboxpresents.com.

Hot Java Cool Jazz

The annual Starbucks-backed benefit show features five of the top regional high-school jazz bands, including Garfield and Roosevelt, both of which will again head to NYC for the prestigious Essentially Ellington competition this spring. Proceeds help fund the schools’ jazz programs.

7 p.m. Friday, March 15; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $22; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org

Foals

Longtime purveyors of danceable indie-rock anthems are touring on part one of their anticipated double album, “Everything Not Saved Will be Lost,” arriving March 8, with the second half due this fall. The onetime Sub Pop band trades in big-swinging art-rock with arena-sized ambitions. Bear Hands and Kiev open.

8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $39; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org

Maren Morris

This pop-country crossover’s star looks to continue rising in 2019. Coming off her five Grammy nominations this year, Morris releases her sophomore album “Girl” — featuring a gleaming duet with Brandi Carlile — March 8. With Cassadee Pope.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 22-23; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S.; $39.50; showboxpresents.com

Vince Staples

One of the most electrifying rappers going who deserves a bigger spotlight, Staples surprise dropped his summery mini album “FM!” — the concise follow-up to his house/techno-flavored “Big Fish Theory” — just in time for winter. Staples has been knocked for his live show in the past, though every time we’ve seen him, the Long Beach rapper has looked capable of running literal and figurative circles around most of his peers. Alt-rap grenade tosser Jpegmafia and Channel Tres open.

8 p.m. Monday, March 25; Showbox SoDo, 1700 First Ave. S., Seattle; $35-$40; showboxpresents.com

Michael Rietmulder: mrietmulder@seattletimes.com

TELEVISION

“Shrill”

This six-episode comedy-drama, starring Aidy Bryant of “Saturday Night Live” fame, is inspired by Seattle writer Lindy West’s 2016 book, “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.”

Debuts March 15 on Hulu

Janet I. Tu: jtu@seattletimes.com

THEATER

“The Woman in Black”

I do not like horror movies, ergo I do not wish to see “The Woman in Black” ever again. The play, based on a 1983 Gothic novel by Susan Hill, is one of the closest experiences to cinema-grade horror I’ve had in a theater, using nothing more than the fine, subtle stuff of live performance: two actors, some words, some lighting cues and what all that can do inside your skull. Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation is the second-longest-running nonmusical in West End history (just after Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap”) for a reason. Call me a weenie, if you must — but its marshy, foggy, doom-soaked story is mucking scary.

Through March 24; Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; $16-$82; 206-443-2222, seattlerep.org

“Jitterbug Perfume”

In the summer of 2018, a few folks from the avant-dinner-theater outfit Café Nordo visited novelist Tom Robbins at his home in La Conner. They wanted to adapt his centuries-spanning epic novel (concerning bees, beets, immortality, Christianity, Mardi Gras and magic scents) into a theater production. After a few hours of conversation, he gave his blessing. The production promises a score by Annastasia Workman inspired by Bollywood scores, György Ligeti and Dr. John. And the dinner? “The obvious,” director Erin Brindley wrote in a statement, “will not be on the menu.”

March 14-May 12; Café Nordo’s Culinarium, 109 S. Main St., Seattle; $99; cafenordo.com

“Ms. Pak-Man: Mazed and Confused”

Seattle has a long, weird, proud history of bar theater: wild, brilliant, lewd, clever performances that seem held together by nothing more than grit, wit, a bottle of drag queen’s eyelash glue and a roll of gaff tape somebody had pocketed while gigging in a bit part at a bigger-budget theater. Scott Shoemaker’s Ms. Pak-Man is firmly lodged in that merry lineage, playing the video-game icon as a hazy diva who’s a little bit late-stage Judy Garland and a little bit 1980s arcade nostalgia. That sounds kitschy, and it is, but it works.

March 14-30; Re-bar, 1114 Howell St, Seattle; $25; strangertickets.com

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Look, I get it. Some people hear “Henrik Ibsen” and think he’s just another old musty white guy from the canon whose plays deserve to dissolve in dry rot on the bookshelves of your local university’s theater department. But dude was a bomb thrower. The story goes he kept a live scorpion on his desk under a glass — even if that isn’t strictly true, it’s illustrative. His original 1879 play “A Doll’s House,” which ended with his lead character Nora literally slamming the door on her husband and children, setting off for an uncertain future as a newly single woman, seriously freaked people out. It was banned from German and British stages unless it was rewritten with a happier ending. “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” an audacious 2017 sequel by Lucas Hnath (“Red Speedo,” “The Christians”) begins 15 years later, with Nora knocking on the door she’d slammed. How can Hnath (with Pamela Reed as Nora) possibly reignite Ibsen’s 140-year-old fuse — in the #MeToo era, no less? Will it fizzle? Or will it blaze?

March 15-April 28; Seattle Repertory Theatre, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; $37-$67; 206-443-2222, seattlerep.org

Brendan Kiley: bkiley@seattletimes.com

VISUAL ART

keyon gaskin: “[lavender]: a self portrait”

The title of this performance/living installation by Portland-based dancer and artist gaskin isn’t the word “lavender” — it’s the color lavender. And the self-portrait involves lots of other people, including you. “Self-portraiture advanced because of technology,” gaskin said in a 2018 video interview. “It really didn’t start happening until mirrors were invented and got better.” Then came cameras, cellphones and so on. But for “[lavender],” gaskin uses the “technology” of intimate scenes people can walk through in an art gallery (a person dancing in high heels to a song on a cellphone, a person walking with a potted plant on their head), plus a book of related material for people to leaf simultaneously through. Sound enigmatic? Art in America has described gaskin’s work as “at once generous and confrontational” with “a fraught intimacy between performer, participant and spectator.”

March 22-24; Oxbow, 6118 12th Ave. S., Seattle; $25-$35; 206-217-9886, ontheboards.org

Robert E. Jackson: “Polaroids: Personal, Private, Painterly”

In February 2008, Polaroid Corp. announced the end of an era. It would cease all production of instant film, closing three factories and laying off 450 workers — iPhones killed the insta-film star. But Seattle-based photography collector Robert E. Jackson kept a trove of the images, made with a special aesthetic of intimacy and immediacy, suspended between the formalism of traditional photography and the infinite creation-and-destruction cycle of the selfie. Images from Jackson’s mammoth collection have been shown at the National Gallery of Art, but this is his first museum exhibition in the Northwest, and the first of a series at Bellevue Arts Museum that pairs collectors with curators. Naturally, “Polaroids” showcases anonymous people doing stuff (swimming, shooting, jumping, cuddling), but also eerie shots of objects (a blurry TV with a snowy screen in a red-lit room) and insta-film experiments where people manipulated the snapshots to create self-consciously artistic images in a now-obsolete medium.

Through March 24; Bellevue Arts Museum, 510 Bellevue Way N.E., Bellevue; $5-$15; 425-519-0770, bellevuearts.org

Infinite Color and Sound: “Sway”

Musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) and painter Kate Neckel (who’s worked for the Seattle Seahawks and The New York Times) pair up for a music-visual collaboration that involves music, paint and mannequins. In an interview with KEXP, they said they met when McCready’s wife hired Neckel to make some art for their house. He remembers telling her: “I’d love to do something like the Andy Warhol Factory someday.” She was game, and here they are.

March 22-May 18; Winston Wächter Fine Art, 203 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle; free; 206-652-5855, seattle.winstonwachter.com

Brendan Kiley: bkiley@seattletimes.com