Love is in the air with a variety of Valentine's Day events starting this weekend.

Weekend Highlight

Warm up and celebrate love of all kinds for Valentine’s Day, coming up Feb. 14, with events kicking off this weekend.

The Woodland Park Zoo’s animals — lions, orangutans, flamingos, river otters, grizzly bears, meerkats and more — get to celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a variety of holiday-themed treats on Saturday, Feb. 9. Love at the Zoo at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium provides Valentine-themed treats and enrichments to resident animals, and features keeper presentations on why they love zoo animals and how they show it, on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10.

Sweethearts in the Market invites everyone to one of Seattle’s favorite places, the Pike Place Market, to get ready for Valentine’s Day with pop-up art installations, handmade cards, cookie decorating, craft demonstrations and the usual array of fabulous flowers and crafts vendors on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Taste wine, chocolate and samples from local restaurants, breweries and distilleries at Pike Chocofest to benefit the Washington Trails Association on Sunday, Feb. 10. There will also be wine-and-chocolate taste pairings as part of the Whidbey Red Wine & Chocolate Tour at several island locations on Saturday and Sunday and Feb. 16-17.

Celebrate with Issaquah History Museums on Sunday, Feb. 10. A Valentine’s Trolley and Hands-On History Day includes a Valentine’s Day card display, card and cookie decorating for kids and rides on the historic Issaquah Valley Trolley.

According to research by the organization Rover.com, which is hosting a Snugglefest 2019 party for dogs and their humans, 47 percent of owners say they cuddle with their pet more than their partner and 53 percent say they’d consider ending a relationship if their partner didn’t like dogs. All pet parents and their dogs are invited to the party — featuring a doggy playground, dog-product giveaways, chef demonstrations of dog treat recipes and more — on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Kimpton Alexis Hotel.

Marine-life love takes over the Seattle Aquarium on Valentine’s Day for all ages. Learn about the unique romances of local marine species, including octopuses, during regular aquarium hours, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14. Also at the aquarium: After Hours: No-Pressure Valentine’s Day, for ages 21 and older only, includes animal experiences, music, a cash bar and programs on the fascinating courtship behaviors of aquarium animals on Feb. 14, by reservation.

Other Valentine’s Day options include a benefit concert at Seattle’s lovely Volunteer Park Conservatory and Valentine’s Day salsa dancing at Century Ballroom. Come As You Are at mbar on Feb. 14 is billed as an anti-Valentine’s Day patio party with drink specials and a DJ for folks tired of the holiday’s commercial gimmicks. The historic Smith Tower celebrates love all month long with a special offer of admission for two and a champagne toast through February.

For a more conventional Valentine’s Day, it’s best to plan ahead and make restaurant reservations early. Evidently a lot of folks want insects on the menu — the Valentine’s Day Insect Feast and cooking demonstration with David George Gordon, also known as the Bug Chef, is already sold out, though a waitlist is available.

And last but not least, have fun with your sweetie, your kids or your pals at Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday, Feb. 9, welcoming the Year of the Pig with traditional lion and dragon dances, entertainment, martial arts and food in Seattle’s Chinatown International District and at the Bellevue Collection.

_____

Valentine’s Day Enrichment, Woodland Park Zoo: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Feb. 9, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $13.50-$15.50 (206-548-2500 or zoo.org)

Love at the Zoo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma; $10-$20 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org)

Sweethearts in the Market: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Pike Place Market, Seattle (pikeplacemarket.org)

Pike Chocofest: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Pike Brewing Co. and Pub, 1415 First Ave., Seattle; $60 (strangertickets.com/events/82971761/chocofest-2019)

Whidbey Red Wine & Chocolate Tour: six locations, Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 9-10, and Feb. 16-17, Whidbey Island (whidbeyislandvintners.org/events.html)

Valentine’s Day Trolley and Hands-On History Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Issaquah Depot Museum, 78 First Ave. N.E., Issaquah; $6-$8 (issaquahhistory.org)

Snugglefest in Honor of Dogs: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, Kimpton Alexis Hotel, 1007 First Ave., Seattle; reservations requested (splashthat.com/sites/view/snugglefest2019.splashthat.com)

Valentine’s Day at The Aquarium: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $17.95-$29.95 (206-386-4300 or seattleaquarium.org)

Valentine’s Day After Hours, Seattle Aquarium: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Seattle Aquarium, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $25 by reservation (seattleaquarium.org/events)

Valentine’s Day Concert: 8 p.m. Feb. 14, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $50 by reservation (volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar)

Come As You Are: 4 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14, mbar, 400 Fairview Ave. N., 14th floor, Seattle (mbarseattle.com)

Valentine’s Day at Century Ballroom: salsa-dance lesson, 8:30 p.m., dancing 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14, dinner available; Century Ballroom, 915 E. Pine St., Seattle; $65/dinner, lesson and dance; $21/salsa lesson and dance; $15/dance only (brownpapertickets.com/event/4062108)

Smith Tower Sweetheart Special: 10 a.m. to midnight Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays-Wednesdays, closing 3 p.m. Feb. 21; Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $50; regular admission $14.40-$20 (206-624-0414 or smithtower.com)

A Valentine’s Day Insect Feast: 7 p.m. Feb. 14, Darrell’s Tavern, 18041 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline; $39, sold out, join waitlist (atlasobscura.com/events/a-valentine-s-day-insect-feast)

Lunar New Year Celebration: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Chinatown International District, South King Street and Maynard Avenue South, Seattle (cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year)

Lunar New Year Celebration, Bellevue Collection: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Bellevue Square, 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue (425-646-3660 or lunarnewyear.bellevuecollection.com)