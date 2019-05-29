Weekend Highlight

Festival season is in full swing this weekend at the Beacon Hill Festival and Burien Pride Festival on Saturday, June 1, and the Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival at Seattle Center Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2.

The annual Beacon Hill Festival fills Jefferson Community Center and Park with food vendors, carnival games, entertainment, food trucks and other activities for all ages Saturday. Entertainment on two stages features Polynesian, Vietnamese, Latino and Filipino dance groups, and songs from Franklin High School’s musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” There’s an art market in the gym, an art show, free kite-making in the meadow, carnival games and bouncy houses for kids. Admission is free; fees for some events and vendors are cash only. Proceeds from the day’s events benefit the Jefferson Advisory Council Scholarship Fund.

June is Pride Month with many events celebrating the LGBTQ community around the area, including the third annual Burien Pride Festival Saturday, June 1, with vendors, kids activities, entertainment and a beer and wine garden at Burien Town Square Park.

Also this weekend, the Pagdiriwang festival honors Filipino traditions and the 120th anniversary of Philippine independence from colonial rule with entertainment, films, vendors, activities and exhibits Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Seattle Center. The festival’s Grand Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday features a traditional Singkil dance with bamboo poles and several speakers to welcome the weekend’s activities.

Entertainment Saturday and Sunday includes traditional and modern music and dance celebrating Filipino cultural diversity on the Armory Stage and Mural Amphitheatre. There will also be poetry readings, an art exhibit, film showcase, kids activities and cooking demonstrations.

Exhibits include an ethnic outfits showcase and historical artifacts, and vendors feature a variety of garments, arts and foods on the Mural Roadway.

Advertising

All are welcome, and events are free.

_____

Beacon Hill Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Location: Jefferson Community Center and Park, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle

More info: beaconhillfestival.com

Burien Pride Festival

Time: Vendors, kids area, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., entertainment, beer and wine garden, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Location: Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien

More info: burienpride.com

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2

Location: Seattle Center Armory and Mural Amphitheatre, Seattle

More info: 206-684-7200 or festalpagdiriwang.com