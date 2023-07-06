Baseball’s top players will take the field for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on July 11. But three days earlier, an entirely different class of players will gear up to play at T-Mobile Park.

The annual MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 8 takes a wide mix of famous personalities — actors, singers, social media stars, professional athletes — and pits them against one another.

The celebrities often “get the crowd riled up before they go out there for a hit. Or they’ll make a joke or run funny down the line,” said Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s vice president of global events. “There’s just the more casual feel to the event, because they’re just playing to have fun.”

While season-ticket holders might see pros like Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez regularly, he joked, they may never see influencer JoJo Siwa play again.

Here’s a breakdown of big names and Seattle hometown heroes playing in this year’s exhibition softball game.

Mike McCready

McCready helped found legendary Seattle rock band Pearl Jam in 1990. With Pearl Jam’s debut album “Ten,” which tackled issues like depression, isolation and death, lead guitarist McCready and the band gained popularity right as Seattle’s grunge scene blew up. Today, Pearl Jam has released 11 studio albums, plus anniversary editions, and is one of the best-selling bands in history. McCready remains loyal to Seattle; an avid fan of local sports, he played the national anthem before the Mariners’ first home playoff game last year.

Joel McHale

The actor and comedian best known for playing student Jeff Winger on the sitcom “Community” grew up on Mercer Island and graduated from the University of Washington. From 2004 to 2015, McHale hosted “The Soup,” a comedy from E! satirizing pop culture. McHale has held guest and recurring roles in a wide variety of TV shows, including “black-ish,” “The X-Files” and “Stargirl.” He’s now starring in “Animal Control,” following a group of Seattle-based animal control workers.

Félix Hernández

King Félix — a former baseball pro who retired in 2019 — will be returning to the same field where he pitched for the Mariners for 15 years. In 2012, Hernández threw the first and only perfect game in Mariners franchise history, meaning no batter from the opposing team reached a base throughout the entire game. Hernández played in the All-Star Game six times and is expected to be well-received by Mariners fans in the crowd.

Bret Boone

This second baseman started his MLB career with the Mariners in 1992, but was traded to the Cincinnati Reds two years later. He later bounced from the Reds to the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, back to the Mariners from 2001 to 2005 and finally to the Minnesota Twins, where he ended his career. The first third-generation major-league player in MLB history, Boone played in the All-Star Game three times and is a four-time recipient of the Gold Glove Award, which recognizes outstanding fielding performances.

Mike Cameron

Though he played baseball for eight MLB teams, Cameron spent the most years with the Mariners and the Chicago White Sox. The center fielder tied the MLB record for most home runs in a game — four — in 2002 and went on to hit 278 home runs throughout his career. Also a former All-Star player, Cameron stuck to his Seattle ties and now works as a special assignment coach for the Mariners.

Adam Jones

The five-time All-Star baseball player began his major-league career with the Mariners in 2006, but played for Seattle for just two years before going on to an 11-year tenure with the Baltimore Orioles and ending his time in MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit 282 career home runs. Since then, he’s started a podcast analyzing baseball and the Orioles.

Zach LaVine

Now an NBA player for the Chicago Bulls, LaVine was born in Renton and attended Bothell High School. He joined the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 before being traded to the Bulls three years later. He’s won the slam dunk contest twice and was part of the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team that brought home gold from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Chloe Kim

Some have called Kim the best female snowboarder of all time. She won gold in both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, making her the first woman to defend a gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe event. Just 23 years old, Kim is a three-time recipient of the Best Female Action Sports Athlete ESPY Award and is likely to compete again in the 2026 Olympics.

JoJo Siwa

A social media influencer, dancer and actor, Siwa appeared on “Dance Moms” and later danced as part of the first same-sex partnership in “Dancing With the Stars.” The breakout YouTube star is known for her colorful look and love of hair accessories, and has participated in multiple Celebrity Softball Games.

Adam Devine

Best known for playing Bumper Allen in “Pitch Perfect,” “Pitch Perfect 2” and “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” the actor and comedian has appeared in shows and movies including “The Lego Batman Movie,” “Modern Family” and “Workaholics.” Though he’s not an athlete, he has said that he auditioned for “Pitch Perfect” thinking it was a baseball movie.

Skylar Astin

Astin starred with Devine in the “Pitch Perfect” movies as Jesse Swanson and voice acted as the Nicelander Roy in “Wreck-It Ralph.” He also sings, having started his career on Broadway before moving on to produce 10 singles in the past three years.

The full list of personalities participating in the Celebrity Softball Game also includes “Saturday Night Live” comedian Marcello Hernández, Super Bowl champion Bobby Wagner, urban music legend Yandel, Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal, global singer-songwriter Natti Natasha, World Wrestling Entertainment superstar The Miz, Colombian reggaeton artist Blessd, artist and songwriter JP Saxe, NBA player Donovan Mitchell, NFL wide receiver Trey Griffey, Olympic softball gold medalists Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley and former Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard.

The MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game starts at 7:15 p.m. July 8 at T-Mobile Park. To learn more about the participants, visit mlb.com/all-star/saturday.