The Evergreen State Fair is back for another year of concerts, contests and more Aug. 23-Sept. 2 at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe. This year’s theme is “jampacked fun,” a nod to all the events and activities one can find at the fair.

No fair is complete without rides, and this one has plenty. From the Super Short Drop Tower to the Thunderbolt to the Giant Wheel, fairgoers can expect lots of flashy, stomach-dropping fun. Unlimited-ride wristbands are available for $35; individual tickets are $1; and sheets of 27, 80 and 120 can be bought for $25, $70 and $100 respectively. The carnival is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 23-Sept. 1 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 2.

Music lovers should keep an eye out for the concerts happening throughout the course of the fair at the Grandstand Stage, including rock band Switchfoot on Monday, Aug. 26; country singer Brett Young on Tuesday, Aug. 27; Christian rock band Newsboys, along with singer Adam Agee, on Wednesday, Aug. 28; and R&B artist Aloe Blacc on Friday, Aug. 30. Former members of rock band Steppenwolf, along with guests Jack Russell and Mike Pinera, will close out the concerts on Thursday, Aug. 29. All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the exception of Steppenwolf at 7 p.m. Ticket prices vary. Additionally, this year beer and wine will be allowed in the grandstand section of the concert venue.

Get in the competitive spirit with a variety of contests including bubble-gum blowing, pie eating and Frisbee throwing. There are also food-related contests involving salsa, fried chicken, cheesecake, apple pie and more.

Car and truck enthusiasts can catch monster-truck shows and racing at the Evergreen Speedway in Monroe. Tickets are sold separately from fair admission.

In addition to the concerts and speedway shows, more entertainment can be found at the fair. Catch daily Aztec Indian dancers at 2 and 8 p.m. (no 8 p.m. show on Sept. 2) by the Longhouse. Stop by the Courtyard Stage for music, reptile shows, dance performances and more.

Animal lovers also have plenty to be excited about. Draft horses, duck races, an equestrian area, petting zoo and pony rides will be present throughout the fair.

Be sure to check the schedules for daily events and specials. For example, on Monday, Aug. 26, those 62 and older will receive free gate admission for Senior Citizens day.

Local art and products can be found at the Makers Market. There will also be vendors and concessions throughout the fair.

Evergreen State Fair

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23- Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 2

Cost: adults (13-61)/$14; youth (6-12)/$10, 12 and under free Aug. 29; seniors (62-89)/$10, free Aug. 26; active military with I.D./$10, free Aug. 30; seniors (90 and older)/free; kids (5 and younger)/free

Location: Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe

More info: 360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org