The Jackson Street Jazz Walk, which celebrates the rich African American musical legacy of the Central District, kicks off for its ninth year Sept. 9.

This year’s festivities begin with a Black & White Gala ($25; black and white attire suggested) featuring dancing, two live bands, hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar. The celebration continues Sept. 10 with the 12-band, seven-stage jazz walk, which takes place at the same time as the neighboring Pratt Fine Arts Center’s Open House.

This year’s jazz walk will feature performances by Eugenie Jones, Alex Dugdale Fade Quartet, Jovino Santos Neto, E. Pruitt & Maureese Itson Band, Peter Adams Quartet, Jennifer Mellish and more.

Jones, the executive producer of Jackson Street Jazz Walk, assumed leadership of the event five years ago, shifting it to three core focuses: music, community and legacy.

The focus on music involves an effort to hire local artists, especially “lesser-known artists who don’t get a chance to participate in some of the larger stages,” Jones said.

The community element ties in entertainment, education and information about the legacy and history of Jackson Street “as a place of birth and the honing of skills of people like Ernestine Anderson, Ray Charles and Quincy Jones.”

“It’s a legacy that’s tremendously rich, and over time, it’s lost as it’s not being taught and carried forward,” Jones said.

The educational component is also integral to preserving Jackson Street’s jazz legacy. In past years, the Washington State Historical Society has given history presentations to visitors; this year, legacy ambassadors will be stationed throughout the walking route to share tidbits of history with visitors.

In order to keep the event free and accessible to attendees, organizers depend on sponsorships from local organizations like Earshot Jazz, Uncle Ike’s, KNKX and Pratt Fine Arts Center. Sponsorship funds cover admission fees.

With admission fees paid for, attendees are invited to instead make donations that benefit a Central District nonprofit organization. This year, donations will benefit Northwest Harvest food bank. The Boys & Girls Club and the Central Area Senior Center meal delivery program were previous recipients.

The Pratt Fine Arts Center Open House will also take place during the jazz walk from 6-9 p.m., with live artist demos, youth and teen art activities, four performances from the Jackson Street Jazz Walk, food trucks and a beer garden.

For Jones, “making sure that African American legacy isn’t lost in our community” is the most important aspect of the Jackson Street Jazz Walk.

“For young artists coming up to see themselves in the history of the Seattle music community and to be encouraged to pursue their musical dreams, that’s important,” she said. “This is all by the community, for the community.”

Jackson Street Jazz Walk takes place Sept. 9-10 at multiple locations in the Central District. Find more information at jacksonstreetjazz.org.

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening Sept. 9-15 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please email your event details to weekend@seattletimes.com.

Sun Chasers — Sept. 9

W Seattle hosts an end-of-summer festival-style bash 6-9 p.m. featuring a live DJ, face painting, food, drinks and more, including a giveaway for free admission to Supernova. RSVP online; free. 1112 Fourth Ave., Seattle; 206-264-6000; st.news/Sun-Chasers

SketchFest Seattle — Sept. 9-11

SketchFest Seattle is back for its 23rd year with three nights of top-notch sketch comedy featuring national and local acts. Purchase tickets online; $15. 1428 Post Alley, Seattle; 206-587-2414; unexpectedproductions.org

Leschi ArtWalk — Sept. 10

The Leschi ArtWalk returns for the first time since 2019 with live music, children’s activities, live entertainment, arts and crafts by local creators and more 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Leschi Business District, Seattle; leschicommunitycouncil.org

Harvest Home — Sept. 10

Join Fort Nisqually Living History Museum to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn at the Harvest Home festival 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The day will include popular Victorian games, traditional music and dance performances. Everyone is welcome to come down and press cider, make a corn dolly and help send off summer, 19th-century style. Purchase tickets online; prices vary. 5519 Five Mile Drive, Tacoma; 253-305-1000; metroparkstacoma.org/event

Bridge Festival — Sept. 10

Celebrate Washington’s newest certified creative district, the Bainbridge Creative District, as it hosts its inaugural Bridge Festival 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The all-day festival will feature multiple stages with live music, performing arts, quilt and artisan craft booths. There also will be food vendors, a wine bar, a beer garden, interactive art activities for kids and more. Free. 625 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge Island; 206-842-7901; bainbridgecurrents.com

LHPAI 50th Anniversary Block Party — Sept. 10

The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute celebrates its 50th anniversary 1-5 p.m. The celebration will feature, highlight and honor key members of the LHPAI community who have contributed to its longevity and who are instrumental in shaping its future. Performances include 2022 Teen Summer Musical, Black Stax, Arami Walker, Marco Farroni and Anzanga/Zambuko Marimba Ensembles. Free. 104 17th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-323-7067; langstonseattle.org

Puget Sound Bird Fest — Sept. 10-11

This beloved fall tradition returns in-person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits and educational activities for children and adults. Registration required for some events; prices vary. Location varies; pugetsoundbirdfest.org

Woodinville Wine Ride — Sept. 11

Cruise through the heart of Woodinville wine country on the sixth annual Woodinville Wine Ride at 9 a.m. The route begins at the Woodhouse Wine Estates in Woodinville’s West Valley District. Riders will utilize the Sammamish River Trail and scenic low-traffic roads through Woodinville and its surrounding communities with short stops along the route featuring wine tasting and food sampling. A finish-line party awaits riders with a wine garden, food trucks and more. Register online; prices vary. 15500 Woodinville Redmond Road N.E., Woodinville; 206-522-3222; cascade.org

Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival — Sept. 11

Seattle Center Festál continues with Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Armory, Fisher Pavilion and the Mural Amphitheatre. This in-person event features an opening ceremony, a full lineup of performers, vendors, workshops, a raffle and a Spam musubi eating contest. Free. 305 Harrison St., Seattle; 206-684-7200; seattlecenter.com

Tsutakawa Memorial Gates — Sept. 14

Enjoy a celebration at Washington Park Arboretum for the installation of the refabricated Tsutakawa Memorial Gates 3:30-6 p.m. The celebration includes live music, taiko drumming, food trucks and more. Free. 2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; 206-325-4510; arboretumfoundation.org

Gardening with the Seasons: Fall — Sept. 15

Join this online session covering what to plant in fall, lawn care, how to prepare the garden for winter and how to maximize seasonal interest and appearance 7-8:30 p.m. Register online; $28. botanicgardens.uw.edu