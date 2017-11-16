It’s mid-November, and that means Seattle’s traditional holiday events are here. Coming up: Woodland Park Zoo Turkey Toss, Nordic Heritage Museum Yulefest, Gingerbread Village, Festival of Trees and the Macy’s Holiday Parade.

Ready or not, the holiday season is upon us.

If you’re among those who take your holidays one at a time, happy Thanksgiving! Celebrate a few days early watching lions, otters, jaguars, bears, pigs, monkeys, meerkats and other zoo carnivores devour their (raw) turkey at Woodland Park Zoo’s Turkey Toss, Saturday, Nov. 18.

If you’re ready for some Christmas cheer, get into the holiday spirit at the Nordic Heritage Museum’s Yulefest on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19. Celebrating 40 years of tradition, it’s the last event at the museum’s current location; after this weekend, the museum closes to get ready for the move to its new, larger building in Ballard in 2018.

Turkey Toss Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 Cost: $9.95-$14.95 Location: Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle More info: 206-548-2500 or zoo.org/events Yulefest Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 18-19 Cost: $5, ages 5 and younger free Location: Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle More info:nordicmuseum.org/yulefest Gingerbread Village Time: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m.to 11:30 p.m. Sundays, 6:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Nov. 21-Jan. 1 Cost: free, $5 donation to JDRF requested Location: City Centre, 1420 Fifth Ave., Seattle More info: 206-621-9000 or gingerbreadvillage.org Festival of Trees Time: display, Nov. 18-29; Festival of Trees Celebration, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 Cost: free Location: Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle. More info:seattlefestivaloftrees.com Macy’s Holiday Parade Time: 9 a.m. Nov. 24 Location: from Seventh Avenue and Pine Street to Fifth Avenue to University Street, to Fourth Avenue, ending at Macy’s on Pine Street, Seattle More info: macys.com/social/events/event/?id=21280

Yulefest features traditional and contemporary Nordic song and dance on three stages, Nordic-inspired offerings from dozens of vendors, visits with Santa, kids crafts and a raffle. Adults can toast the season with glögg (hot-spiced wine) and more at the Valhalla Beer Garden heated tent, and everyone can nosh on sweet and savory Nordic fare at the Nordic Cafe, along with loads of baked goodies on-site or packaged to go.

Sheraton Seattle’s Gingerbread Village, opening Tuesday, Nov. 21, is also celebrating an anniversary, its 25th, at a new, expanded location this year. “25 Years of Cheer: A Celebration of Seattle” will be at City Centre, across the street from the Sheraton, featuring creations made entirely of edible sweets depicting the city, its past and its imagined future by local architecture firms, master builders and Sheraton culinary teams. Seattle’s skyscrapers, Space Needle, Great Wheel and other landmarks are among the display’s grand creations, for the first time this year, on view to people walking by through windows along First and Sixth avenues. Admission to Gingerbread Village, daily though Jan. 1, 2018, is free, with donations requested to benefit the Northwest Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Seattle Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees celebrates 40 years displaying designer Christmas trees at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel Saturday, Nov. 18, through Nov. 29. All are welcome to join Seattle Children’s Hospital patients, families and friends at the Festival of Trees Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 19, with storytelling, holiday vendors, Santa visits and the lighting of the grand lobby tree.

While friends and family are gathered to enjoy Thanksgiving, it’s a great time make plans to head out early the next day to join the festive kick off to the Christmas season and one of Seattle’s favorite holiday traditions, the Macy’s Holiday Parade, escorting Santa to town on Nov. 29.