Tacoma Daffodil Festival Grand Parade, Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, Orting, April 7; Junior Daffodil Parade, April 14, Tacoma; Daffodil Marine Festival Parade, April 15, Tacoma; Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, through April.
The Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Street Parade on Saturday, April 7, welcomes spring with floats decorated with thousands of cheery daffodils and the unique feat of traveling through four cities, Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting, all in one day. A local tradition since 1934, the parade honors Pierce County’s agricultural past with military units, marching bands and floats decorated with thousands of fresh-cut daffodils.
For an early start to your Saturday, head to the Tacoma parade, the first of the day. If your Saturday pace is more leisurely, Puyallup and Sumner’s parades start later, and Orting hosts the last one of the day. Parade entries vary at each location, with more than 50 units scheduled to appear in all four parades and several local entries at each location.
The Daffodil Festival continues next weekend with the 55th Annual Junior Daffodil Parade with costumes, pets, music and nonmotorized floats geared to children, April 14 in Tacoma’s Proctor District. On April 15, the 66th annual Daffodil Marine Festival Grand Floral Boat Parade hosts decorated boats led by the Grand Marshal and Daffodil Princess boats along Ruston Way and the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma. The Daffodil Marine Parade signifies the opening of boating season in the South Sound area, and everyone’s invited to the opening festivities with displays by 30 boating organizations at Tacoma Yacht Club before the Boat Parade.
Daffodils are also celebrated at the La Conner Daffodil Festival/Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, with daffodil field blooms at their peak this week. Skagit County produces more tulip, iris and daffodil bulbs than any other county in the U.S., drawing fans from around the world. This year’s chilly weather means late blooms, and though the La Conner Daffodil Festival is officially through March and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival began April 1, daffodil fields are still in bloom and tulips are just beginning to show color. Check the online Bloom Map for the status, location and type of flowers in bloom and where to see them in Skagit County through April.
Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Street Parade
Tacoma: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 7, Pacific Avenue from South 12th Street to South 21st Street, Tacoma
Puyallup: 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Fourth Avenue Southwest from Fifth Street Southwest, Third Street Southwest to West Meeker Avenue, on South Meridian Street to Seventh Avenue Southwest to Fifth Street Southwest, Puyallup
Sumner: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Main Street from Kincaid Avenue to Sunset Stadium, Sumner
Orting: 5 p.m. Saturday, Washington Avenue Southeast from Bridge Street Southeast to Whitsell Street South, Orting
More info: thedaffodilfestival.org/events/daffodil-parade
Junior Daffodil Parade
Time: 10 a.m. April 14
Location: North 28th Street and Proctor to North 26th Street to Washington Street, Tacoma
More info: jrdaffodil.com
Daffodil Marine Festival Parade
Opening Festivities: 10 a.m. April 15, Tacoma Yacht Club, 5401 Yacht Club Road, Tacoma; tacomayachtclub.org/Daffodil_2018
Boat Parade: 11:30 a.m. April 15, from Tacoma Yacht Club along Ruston Way through the Thea Foss Waterway, Tacoma
More info: pointruston.com/event/daffodil-marine-festival-parade-2018
Skagit County Tulip Festival
Bloom Map: tulips.com/bloommap
