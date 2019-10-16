Weekend Highlight

While we haven’t even hit Thanksgiving, let alone Halloween, it’s that time of year when many start getting excited about the holidays. You might find a lot of those people at the 37th annual Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Sunday Oct. 20.

If you’re not quite ready for the holidays but are feeling festive, head to Bellevue for a Diwali celebration.

Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or decorations for the holidays, you’ll have plenty to browse from at more than 550 booths. From unique gifts to specialty foods to handmade arts and crafts, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

It isn’t the holidays without Santa Claus! Bring the kids to get their picture taken with the man in red Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You’ll find him under the (45-foot!) hanging tree.

In addition to browsing and shopping for items, there will also be entertainment at the festival. Pianist Ken Young will perform all four days of the festival at noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 2-6 p.m. Saturday.

At 10 a.m., hear the Washington High School Chamber Choir on Thursday and the Windsong Classical Trio on Friday. On Saturday, the Capital Blend Quartet will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the Sonoro Women’s Choir. Also from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, hear women’s a cappella quartet the RainTones.

Take a break from shopping to get some recipe ideas for your future holiday parties at the cooking demonstrations. Learn from regional chefs how to make alfajores (dulce de leche cookie sandwiches), pistachio-crusted poached salmon, winter kale salad and more. Cooking demonstrations will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and noon to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Diwali Celebration at Bellevue Square

Diwali is a festival of lights that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and is a significant holiday in the Indian subcontinent. Head to Bellevue Square on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and immerse yourself in this colorful and cultural celebration.

There will be lots of ways to get moving at this festival at the Center Court Stage. From 11 to 11:45 a.m., take a Bollywood fitness class or, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., participate in a Bhangra, Giddha and Bollywood Performance & Dance Workshop. There will also be traditional and classical dance performances to watch at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Other activities include floral rangoli art, henna and lantern making.

There will also be an Instagram contest. Visit the elephant pop spot in the Bellevue Center Square Court, take a picture and be entered to win a $250 gift card to The Bellevue Collection. More contest details can be found here.

Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Location: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma

Cost: $16.50; free/kids 12 and under; return to other dates for free

More info: holidaygiftshows.com

Diwali Celebration at Bellevue Square

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Location: 575 Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Cost: free

More info: bellevuecollection.com/event/diwali