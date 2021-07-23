What’s Happening July 23-29

If you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy the Northwest sun and local art, food and entertainment, then Kent’s Inside OUT Open Air Dining & Marketplace is for you. This summer, the free pedestrian-only marketplace will crowd the First Avenue South street of downtown Kent from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 28.

Inside OUT, created last summer to “address community need and also keep the businesses in downtown in the minds of our community,” now invites visitors to explore an expanded and updated marketplace, said Gaila Haas, executive director of the Kent Downtown Partnership. This summer, the marketplace includes artists, vendors, music, restaurants with both indoor and outdoor seating, and retail shops.

This weekend, visitors can explore the Inside OUT Friday Night Market at 5-8 p.m. July 23 and the Saturday market July 24.

Show caption

Inside OUT features over 30 vendors each week, and with new vendors reaching out often, each weekend brings a different experience for visitors. “We want to try to keep it fresh and not looking the same every week,” Haas said.

In addition to a range of vendors, the market also incorporates live music and will have some karate, fitness, dance and artist demonstrations, Haas said.

“We also built a small kids park. It’s a little area in one of the parks that we’ve activated that kids can go climb on some structures, play with some bubbles, do a little art project, stuff like that. So we’ve just added a lot of elements to try to create a more lively vibe … We’re really excited about the way it’s grown from last year,” she said.

Advertising

The market also includes a Sip, Swirl & Savor Wine & Tasting Event at 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14. Visitors can enjoy a wine walk featuring Washington wineries (Naches Heights Winery, Abbe Wines, Sigillo Cellars, Duclaux Cellars, Stina’s Cellars and Antolin Cellars), food samplings from local businesses (Coro Foods, Dilettante Chocolates, Dan the Sausage Man and Veronica’s Charcuterie) and music from Johnny 7 & the Black Crabs.

Inside OUT “is not a typical farmers market, although there are some elements like fresh flowers and occasionally some food vendors,” Haas said. The market provides an alternative experience to Kent’s traditional farmers market, canceled this year due to the pandemic, she said.

Show caption

If visitors to Kent are looking for fresh produce, Kent Station has a small farmers market during its Wednesday concert series that provides a traditional farmers market experience during the week.

“We’re trying to attract people to the South End area. There’s a lot of great things that are happening in the South End in other communities, as well as Kent. This is a great place to come out, and as we start expanding, we’re looking at building a bigger music scene down here for next year,” Haas said. “Kent has some cool, unique and quirky small businesses down here and some unique restaurants. So in addition to Inside OUT, we’re also encouraging people to just explore downtown Kent.”

More information:

∙ Inside OUT Open Air Dining & Marketplace: downtownkentwa.com/events

∙ Sip, Swirl & Savor Wine & Tasting Event: downtownkentwa.com/event/sip-swirl-savor-wine-event

∙ Friday Night Market: downtownkentwa.com/event/friday-night-market

∙ Kent Station Market: kentstation.com/kent-market

What else is happening

Here are some other events happening July 23-29 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

Advertising

Time Travel to the 80s: A Virtual Tour of Japan and the U.K. using Music and Movement — July 23

Journey to a time when people were showing off their Running Man dance moves and MTV ruled the airwaves with KCLS and Silver Kite Arts: Music and Movement at 10:30 a.m. Participants will visit Japan and the U.K., learn about food and culture and dance to their top hits. Register online; free. kcls.org

2021 Summer Showdown — July 23-24

Tire Pros and Evergreen Speedway present the NASCAR Summer Showdown, a three-day event with racing on the 5/8-mile paved oval featuring both Pro and Super Late Models races July 23 (gates open at 2:15 p.m.) and July 24 (gates open at 1:30 p.m.). Purchase tickets online; free-$35. 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; 360-805-6100; evergreenspeedway.com

Goodguys 33rd Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals — July 23-25

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is returning to the Washington State Fair Events Center with over 2,000 custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks competing for show prizes July 23 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), July 24 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.) and July 25 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.). Hundreds of vendors and exhibitors will be on-site offering everything from car parts to memorabilia. There will also be a weekendlong swap meet and corral featuring classic vehicles and parts for sale, as well as activities for kids like clowns and caricatures. Purchase tickets online; $10-$25. 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; 925-838-9876; good-guys.com

Whidbey Island Guitar Festival — July 23-25

The Whidbey Island Guitar Festival is a three-day event celebrating the many voices of the guitar as presented by instrumentalists of the West Coast July 23 (starting at 7:30 p.m.), July 24 (starting at 2 p.m.) and July 25 (starting at 2 p.m.). This year’s festival features musicians like Sunday’s headliner Roger Fisher, guitarist from the band Heart; Danny Godinez, a Northwest acoustic guitarist who has performed with Carlos Santana; and Trio Dinicu, with guitarist Tommy Davy, violinist Luanne Homzy and bassist Frank Anastasio. Purchase tickets online; $15/single concert, $50/single day, $150/full series pass. 565 Camano Ave., Langley; 360-221-8262; wicaonline.org

KU Kids in July — July 24

Kirkland Urban invites families to attend KU Kids at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. In true fairy-tale fashion, Julie from Clown Buggie Entertainment will walk kids through this month’s troll-themed craft, answering questions along the way. This event will also feature glitter tattoos, balloon twists and complimentary Russian folk-tale books. Free. 425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland; 425-948-1499; kirklandurban.com

Catio Tour Seattle — July 24

Take a self-guided tour of two Seattle homes featuring catios in the Ballard and North Seattle neighborhoods at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Visitors will learn how catios — outdoor “cat patios” (including window boxes, cat walk tunnels, porches, decks, gardens and more) — protect cats from predators, vehicles and other hazards while allowing them to safely enjoying the outdoors. Register online; free. Location varies; 206-919-0107; catiospaces.com

Advertising

Guided Nature Walk — World of Ferns — July 24

Seward Park Audubon invites visitors to trek across Seward Park and survey the many fern species native to this region of the world at 1-3 p.m. Discover the ferns found on the forest floor and overhead in trees, taking you back to a time before pollination began and spores were the method of proliferation. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

Welcome Back Week — July 24-25

The Downtown Seattle Association presents the conclusion of its Welcome Back Week events at Occidental Square July 24 (10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.) and Westlake Park July 25 (noon-8 p.m.). An outdoor concert with local artists and art showcases will take place at Occidental Square. At Westlake Park, a family-friendly “Halloween in July” event will include a costume contest, face painting and more. Free. 206-684-4000; seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/recovery

Wandering and Wondering: A Butoh Experience — July 25

Kubota Garden Foundation invites visitors to experience the beauty and tranquillity of the garden through a showcase of performers from DAIPANbutoh Collective at noon-3 p.m. Visitors to the garden will encounter dancers and musicians dispersed in surprising locations throughout the garden as the performers engage in a minute-by-minute response to all the scents, sounds, sights and sensations of the garden. Free. 9817 55th Ave. S., Seattle; 206-725-5060; kubotagarden.org

The 2 Tenors Live Concert at the Olympic Sculpture Park — July 25

Encanto Arts presents a live concert featuring tenors Alfredo Carrillo and Jose Iniquez, narration by Paula Lamas, and a live orchestra with music arranged by Andrew Pang. The concert will also feature a cocktail party at 6 p.m. before the concert begins at 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Purchase tickets online; $125/includes concert, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, food and museum entry. 2901 Western Ave., Seattle; 206-753-9232; encantoarts.org

Sunday + Chill at the Mary Olson Farm — July 25

Mary Olson Farm hosts a beer garden and music by contemporary country musician Jessica Lynn Witty at 6 p.m. Food and leashed dogs are welcome, and visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. RSVP online; free with suggested donation of $5-$10 per adult. 28728 Green River Road, Kent; 253-288-7433; wrvmuseum.org