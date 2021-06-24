We’ve gathered a list of local events and virtual happenings to help you celebrate Pride around the Puget Sound area.

Pride Wine with GSBA — June 25

Join GSBA (Greater Seattle Business Association) for a rainbow-themed event from 4-7 p.m. at SODO Urbanworks. Participants will receive a punch card and, once they have visited the four different wineries on-site, their punch card will be entered into a prize drawing. Register online; $10. 3901 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-363-9188; thegsba.org

2021 Run and Walk with Pride — June 25-28

Seattle Frontrunners hosts its annual Pride 5K/10K marathon at 9 a.m. June 26 at Magnuson Park. Participants are also invited to complete a virtual race, if preferred. The virtual race does not have an official course or time limit, but participants must complete the 5K or 10K route in one activity anytime June 25-28. Register online; $20-$35. 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; seattlefrontrunners.org

Taking B(l)ack Pride — June 26

Queer the Land, Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network and Alphabet Alliance of Color present an event at Jimi Hendrix Park featuring food, movies in the park, performances and open speak spaces, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, art healing spaces, music and dancing in the park from 1-10 p.m. Find more information online; free. 2400 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; seattlepride.org

Mountain Pride 2021 — June 26

Crystal Mountain Resort hosts a Pride event featuring a wine and cheese festival in the base area meadow, virtual scavenger hunt at the summit, fashion show (theme is mountain glam), music, games, gondola rides and more all day long. Crystal Mountain Resort will also livestream Seattle Pride’s headlining performance from 3-5 p.m. Find more information online; free. 33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Crystal Mountain; 360-663-3050; visitrainier.com

Battle of the Books for Teens: Pride Edition — June 26

King County Library System presents an event for teens ages 13-18 to celebrate LGBTQ+ characters in graphic novels at 2 p.m. Participants will read “The Backstagers, Revels Without Applause, Vol. 1,” “Dodge City,” “Goldie Vance, Vol. 1,” “Moonstruck, Magic to Brew, Vol. 1” and “Princess Ever After” and then join a friendly competition and answer questions for prizes. Register online; free. kcls.org

Seattle Dyke March — June 26

Seattle Dyke March hosts a virtual showcase at 5 p.m. The event will include local queer women and dyke-identified musicians and performers. Save your spot online; free. seattledykemarch.com

Capitol Hill Pride March & Rally — June 26-27

Capitol Hill Pride March & Rally in Seattle presents this weekend-long event from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26-27. The event will include speakers, artists, live music and more in remembrance of Stonewall. Find more information online; free. 1647 11th Ave., Seattle; facebook.com/events/364453288310719

Seattle Pride — June 26-27

Seattle Pride transforms into Virtual Pride 2021, a weekend-long event featuring performances, game shows, educational and activism-focused speakers and panels, virtual booths to connect with local nonprofits and vendors and community gathering/discussion groups, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26-27. The weekend also features Pride After Dark, an 18+ evening of drag and burlesque from 9-11 p.m. June 26. Find more information and register online; free, $10/Pride After Dark. seattlepride.org

*There are also virtual Pride festivities in cities and counties including Tacoma, Kitsap, Olympia and Issaquah.

PFLAG’s Pride Walk — June 27

Join PFLAG Seattle for a Pride walk around Green Lake at 11 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear purple (or the purple “We Are Family” PFLAG T-shirt) and bring signs. 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; 206-325-7724; pflagseattle.org

Defend Trans Youth Against Reactionary Attacks — June 27

Online discussion exploring why assaults on transgender youth are happening, who’s behind them and what can be done, at 4 p.m. The discussion will feature Cassidy Boehm, transgender activist, and Sarah Scott, Black lesbian feminist writer and reproductive justice activist. Register online; free. radicalwomen.org