In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we’ve collected nine of the best space-themed adventures in the Seattle area to help you indulge your inner space nerd.

If you want to catch up on space history and culture

The “Destination Moon” exhibit at the Museum of Flight is the place to learn about just what it takes to be an astronaut. There’s the Apollo 11 virtual-reality experience that’ll make you feel like you’re flying to the moon and back. There’s the aviation learning center that will place you in the seat of a test pilot. But the most incredible part of the exhibit is the original Columbia command module that transported the astronauts to and from the moon in 1969. As you approach the capsule, you hear Neil Armstrong’s famous words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” The room for the exhibit is dark, yet open, with high ceilings and pieces of space memorabilia on display around the room. And then there’s the Columbia, just as daunting as you would expect. It’s a reminder of the miracle of the past, and the endless innovations that are to come.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the Museum of Flight is hosting space-related events all summer. Visit their website for all of the festivities.

Museum of Flight: 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; $25 adults 18 and older, $21 seniors 65 and older, $16 youth ages 5-17, free children 4 and under; seattlessummerofspace.org

If you want a never-before-seen glimpse of the groundbreaking 1969 mission

Watch “Apollo 11,” a new documentary released in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. It features recently shared footage and audio recordings from the landing and has received critical acclaim. You can watch the movie in IMAX at the Pacific Science Center.

If you need a look into humanity’s future home

The Pacific Science Center answers all space-related questions and gives you a glimpse into your future home during a guided planetarium show. Surrounding the entrance to the planetarium are the answers to all your space-related questions: How do you grow food on a spaceship? How will we get medical care to future astronauts? How will we protect future astronauts? Additionally, the center will be showing the IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” and showcasing a new moon-virtual-reality experience — a three-person problem-solving lunar adventure. It’s the perfect experience to get you ready to solve problems up in space.

Pacific Science Center: 200 Second Ave. N. (Queen Anne), Seattle; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; $25.95 adults 16 and older, $23.95 seniors 65 and older, $17.95 youth ages 6-15, $13.95 children ages 3-5; pacificsciencecenter.org

If you’re in the mood for a celebration

The Museum of Flight is hosting a three-day Lunar Block Party in honor of the moon landing. On Friday, get ready to party like it’s 1969 with a live performance by a Beatles tribute band and other activities meant to make you feel like it’s the ’60s. On Saturday, celebrate the actual anniversary of the moon landing with the “American Idol” 2019 winner and the rest of the finalists from this year’s competition. The weekend ends with a 21+ meet-and-greet with space experts on Sunday. Expect special daytime activities hosted by the museum all weekend long.

Lunar Block Party at the Museum of Flight: 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday; $50 Friday, $125 Saturday, $135 Sunday; museumofflight.org/lunar-block-party

The Greenwood Senior Center is hosting an “Out of this World” party for the moon landing’s 50th anniversary. They hope to have people who were there to see the 1969 moon landing and people who just wish they had been. They will be watching the moon landing as it was originally seen on television — those that were there for the original landing are encouraged to bring memorabilia from that time and memories to share with the group. Join them for a celebration that will take you right back to 1969.

Out of This World Party at the Greenwood Senior Center: 525 N. 85th St., Seattle; Friday, July 19, 1-2:30 p.m.; free; phinneycenter.org/calendar/moon-landing-party

If you want to practice flying

Zero G is a “zero gravity” touring attraction by the Zero Gravity Corporation that’s coming to Boeing Field on Sept. 7. You can flip and float as if you were in space while your plane completes 15 parabolic arcs. But this unique experience will cost you a whopping $5,400 per person. (gozerog.com)

For a more affordable flying experience year-round, visit the iFLY indoor skydiving center in Tukwila. There, you’ll receive flying lessons, don flight gear and get the chance to practice your flying skills with a certified instructor by your side. All ages are welcome.

iFly Seattle: 349 Tukwila Parkway, Tukwila; noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; two flights per person starting at $69.95; iflyworld.com/seattle

If you need spacey supplies

Dippin’ Dots is the place to go for flash-frozen ice cream. And while it’s not exactly freeze-dried astronaut ice cream, it is said to be the ice cream of the future. It’s made using liquid nitrogen that quickly freezes the ice-cream mix (that now comes in more than 13 flavors). Best of all, it’s available all over Seattle — you can pick them up at Husky games, Mariners games, or at some grocery stores. (dippindots.com/locator.html)

Go to the Greenwood Space Travel Supply Store if you’re running low on hand-activated gravity detectors, lightning-fused sand, or bottled meteorites. This store has all you need for space travel with all proceeds going to The Bureau of Fearless Ideas, a nonprofit writing center for kids in the Seattle area. The center hosts workshops, after-school tutoring and field trips centered around the power and magic of words. Plus, the store has Seattle’s only atomic teleporter.

Greenwood Space Travel Supply Store: 8414 Greenwood Ave. N. (Greenwood), Seattle; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; greenwoodspacetravelsupply.com