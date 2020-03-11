Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited event gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties as a move to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. Events prohibited include parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and other such leisure, sporting, faith-based and community events. Inslee said the 250 number was chosen because, above that, it’s hard to control crowds for social distancing.

“We do not want to see people shoulder to shoulder in bars,” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

King and Snohomish counties went even further, prohibiting events under 250 people, unless they meet certain public health guidelines to minimize risk. King County Executive Dow Constantine said, though, that cultural and arts events, movie theaters, and restaurants can and should stay open if they meet the guidelines.

In King County, those guidelines include: requiring that older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions be encouraged not to attend; implementing recommendations for social distancing and limiting close contact; that employees and volunteers leading an event be screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and be excluded if symptomatic; that proper hand washing, sanitation and cleaning is readily available to employees and attendees; and that organizers follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cleaning guidelines.

Update 5:26 p.m.: Benaroya Hall events canceled through end of March

Update 5:26 p.m.: Benaroya Hall events canceled through end of March

All events at Benaroya Hall have been cancelled for March, including several performances by the Seattle Symphony. President and CEO Krishna Thiagarajan said Wednesday that the decision was made quickly, in mid-rehearsal immediately after Gov. Jay Inslee’s morning news conference. He emphasized that the decision had to do with the health and wellbeing of musicians and patrons, with financial concerns secondary.

“We were thinking, ‘how do we enforce the social distance that’s being recommended?’ ” he said. “If you think about how an orchestra is arranged, you quickly realize social distancing is really a big part of why we think it’s not good right now to go on.”

Thiagarajan said that the canceled programs, which included a concert version of the Strauss opera “Salome,” symphonies from Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky, and string quartets by Beethoven and Shostokovich, would be rescheduled for later dates.

The cancellations come at an especially frustrating time for the Symphony, Thiagarajan said, because the organization was on pace for an excellent year. “We were significantly ahead by about $200,000 in our subscriptions — the best result in three years,” he said. “The good news is we have some reserves right now to continue paying musicians and staff, but [it’s] also difficult timing because this was going to be a very successful year. And we now have to reevaluate the outcome.”

He’s hoping Symphony patrons will continue to offer support, noting that he has donated his own next paycheck back to the organization. “If you can donate your tickets back, please do that. It will be most helpful,” he said. “I’m hoping that we will have many of our supporters find ways to help us stay in a good place, so that we come through this storm and be there for you.”

Update 3:54 p.m.: Town Hall Seattle

Town Hall Seattle has suspended in-person attendance at all of its events — including those in its smaller performance spaces which hold fewer than 250 people — through the end of the month. The building will be closed to the public, but executive director Wier Harman said in an email that the organization was exploring the possibility of digital delivery/livestreams of some previously announced events.

Ticket holders for Town Hall events in March can contact the organization for a refund (patronservices@townhallseattle.org), but Harman’s email said, “We also hope you will consider supporting Town Hall during this financially challenging time by not requesting a refund and treating the price of the ticket as a contribution.”

Update 2:39 p.m.: Pacific Northwest Ballet

Pacific Northwest Ballet has cancelled its March performances of the “One Thousand Pieces” repertory program and “Beauty and the Beast” school performance. The Seattle branch of PNB School, following the Seattle Public Schools announcement today, will be closed for 14 days; the Bellevue branch is expected to follow suit.

PNB executive director Ellen Walker estimated that the closures will represent a loss of revenue amounting to more than a million dollars — $1.5 million if it continues through April. “It’s a massive financial impact to an organization like ours, and for every organization in this sector,” she said, emphasizing that all arts organizations are vulnerable. “We’ve all got significantly rising expenses in this region, and audiences are not growing at the same rate that the rest of the region is. We’ve all been working really hard to do the best with what we have; overwhelmingly, our resources go to putting work on stage.”

To help offset that loss, the company is hoping that ticket holders will consider donating their ticket cost, as well as subscribing to their just-announced 2020/21 season. “We obviously rely on contributed revenue and so if people are willing to make a gift to PNB it will certainly be appreciated and utilized well, in order to keep paying our employees and keep our operation going,” Walker said. PNB currently has about 800 people on its payroll, at the company and schools.

Rehearsals remain ongoing for PNB’s April production of “Giselle” and other upcoming work. Walker said the company is “grieving the loss” of the two cancelled programs — “When Peter (Boal) and I went down to speak to the company earlier today, their faces really actually kind of took my breath away, it was so sad.” But there will be a chance for audiences to get a peek at “One Thousand Pieces”: Walker said that, through the cooperation of the various artist and backstage unions, a dress rehearsal will be live-streamed for ticketholders in the next few days. “It deserves to be seen,” she said.

Update 1:52 p.m., then again at 3:25 p.m.: Village Theatre

Village Theatre sent out an updated post at 3:25 p.m. saying it’s canceling Wednesday evening’s performances of “She Loves Me” In Everett and “Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Gunter” in Issaquah. “Our hope is to continue all programming going forward, while limiting audience size to a 220 person limit, and following all measures as outlined in order to support the safety of audiences. However, we are taking the time this evening to better understand the proper steps we can take to execute this plan properly,” the updated post says.

Running contrary to many other arts organizations’ decisions to cancel or postpone shows, Village Theatre intends to continue all its programming but will limit audience sizes to 220 people and follow “all measures as outlined in order to support the safety of audiences,” the theater wrote in a post on its website.

It hasn’t yet made a decision about its KIDSTAGE classes but will add updates as the theater has them, the post said.

“If you have tickets to attend a performance, and would like to reschedule to a later time or cancel, please let us know as soon as possible. Knowing if your seat will be empty will help us to make informed decisions, as well as adjust schedules for those who are now in oversold performances. The Box Office can assist with moving you to a later performance, or establishing a credit on your account for a future show,” the post says. “It is our sincere hope that you will be able to utilize your tickets and attend the theatre. That being said, this situation will be very challenging for Village Theatre. If you will not be attending, please consider donating your ticket value back to the theatre (for a tax receipt), if you are in a position to do so.”

Update 1:41 p.m.: CenturyLink Field, Tacoma Dome, Showbox

CenturyLink Field announced that all scheduled events at the stadium, its events center and WaMu Theater will be “postponed or held behind closed doors without spectators until further notice.”

The stadium’s next major concert is a scheduled May 14 date with Justin Bieber and as of Wednesday afternoon tickets were still being sold through Ticketmaster.

Other venues and promoters like the Tacoma Dome and the Showbox, which is operated by AEG, announced they are postponing events through the end of March in accordance with Inslee’s order, though the governor indicated the restrictions on gatherings will likely be extended after this month. Some shows, including a Drive-By Truckers gig at the Showbox, had already been rescheduled for later this summer.

Update 12:58 p.m.: ArtsFund

ArtsFund, a local arts advocacy and grant-administration nonprofit, says it’s in talks with partners and donors to figure out next steps and how to mitigate the impact of event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns and Gov. Inslee’s proclamation to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people.

“We’re working with the city’s Office of Arts and Culture to gather data and figure out economic impacts as well as programing impacts,” said Sue Coliton, interim president and CEO of ArtsFund. “We’re encouraging people to donate back their tickets if and when things are cancelled, not ask for refunds, and to think about nonprofit arts organizations they support to give generously, and give again.”

Coliton said other foundations and government organizations (the Seattle Foundation, Artist Trust, 4Culture) are working on relief funds for artists and organizations, while arts organizations try to figure out how to proceed.

“There are so many ways to think about this,” she said. “Do organizations go ahead with events that are under 250 people? If they have a 500-seat auditorium, do they only sell half the tickets so people are sitting in every other seat? But the most important thing is about public safety. The spirit of this is to save lives — which we have to embed in everything we do.”

Update 12:41 p.m.: Seattle Theatre Group

While arts leaders around the city are asking patrons to consider donating their tickets instead of asking for refunds, Josh LaBelle, executive director of Seattle Theatre Group (STG), said his organization plans to postpone and reschedule every event on the calendar. Most of the events between now and March 31, the end of Gov. Inslee’s ban on gatherings of over 250 people, are concerts (Patti Smith, Dan Deacon, Bikini Kill, SAINt JHN, others) and comedy shows (Todd Barry, Deon Cole, Lewis Black, others).

“STG was already providing refunds to people who didn’t want to come 14 days out,” LaBelle said. “But the amount of refund requests were relatively mild. If I was to look at the last seven days of sales and mirror that against the amount of refunds, I’d say it was less than 10 percent refunds.”

LaBelle thinks it’s possible to reschedule each show providing people with their original seats. “But we’re going to need people’s patience over the next month,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of work… Bottom line: Humans are good people and they’re trying to take care of each other. That goes from arts leaders and staff and patrons to artists and managers. We’ve got to take care of each other.”

Update 12:20 p.m.: Seattle Arts and Lectures

Rebecca Hoogs, associate director of Seattle Arts and Lectures, said that her organization cancelled its two major March events earlier this week. Though not yet specifically advised to do so, “we were following the recommendations of King County to restrict gatherings and felt it was part of our social responsibility to make that call.” Both have been rescheduled: author Min Jin Lee will now appear June 15, and poet Rick Barot on May 15.

“Luckily, so far it hasn’t had a huge financial impact,” she said. “We are asking if people can do the new dates, and if they cannot, we’re offering them an opportunity to exchange for another event. We’re hoping they will choose those options before asking for refunds — that they will support us by keeping their ticket.”

Though the next few weeks are stable for SAL, Hoogs is concerned about what comes next: Their annual fundraiser, Words Matter 2020, is currently scheduled for April 3, and a number of author events are scheduled for the spring. “If we have to cancel our fundraiser, if we have to make mass refunds, the cost on us will be huge,” she said.

Update noon: This isn’t good for arts organizations, but they understand the reason behind the ban on big gatherings.

Arts leaders in Seattle had two main reactions to Gov. Jay Inslee’s Wednesday-morning order banning gatherings of more than 250 people through the end of the month.

First: They accept the seriousness and high-stakes nature of this public-health crisis.

Second: They expect the 250-person ban to be a severe — and, for some organizations, potentially bankrupting — blow to the cultural health of the city.

“This is historic, and we have to keep in mind that a lot of people have died,” said Josh LaBelle, executive director of Seattle Theatre Group, whose three major venues (the Paramount, the Moore and the Neptune) have seating capacities between 1,000 and 2,807.

“But I hope that in due time our government leaders will apply the same diligence and care for our arts and culture sector as they do for the health of our society in general,” he said. “A lot of our artists and arts workers are at risk and there’s not a huge safety net. If they’re unemployed for any period of time, that could add to the health issue — and that’s not what we want to see.”

Bernadine “Bernie” Griffin, executive director of the 5th Avenue Theatre (capacity 2,130), said she and her peers were in “almost constant contact” and are hoping patrons with tickets to events between now and March 31 will consider donating their tickets instead of asking for refunds. “Our message is loud and clear,” she said. “We need you now like we’ve never needed you before. This is a crisis.”

LaBelle said he was optimistic that Mayor Jenny Durkan, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Gov. Inslee would provide life support to the arts-and-culture sector when the time comes. “I have strong respect for all three of these leader,” he said. “It’s been clear to us along the way that they’re thinking about arts and culture already.”

But David Armstrong, the longtime artistic director of the 5th, who stepped down after 18 years in 2017, is more pessimistic. “I trust the math and science behind these decisions,” he said. “What I don’t trust is that they have a plan for how to protect, or are even thinking about how to protect, the arts organizations in our region, which are always discounted. There is going to be thinking about what we need to do to sustain the economy during this crisis. We have to make sure the arts is included in this line of thinking.”

Armstrong pointed to economic impact studies from ArtsFund, which, in 2014, reported annual admission of 13.4 million people to arts and culture events and exhibitions in King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties. The study also found that cultural organizations in King, Pierce, Kitsap and Snohomish counties generated $2.4 billion in the state economy, creating 35,376 jobs, $996 million in labor income and $105 million in taxes.

“It’s such a fragile ecosystem even on a good day,” Griffin said. “We’re going to need help. What we’ve done now is have a pretty good plan in place for 30 days. Now we have to start planning for the next 60, the next 90.”