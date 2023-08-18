Alki Beach Pride returns this weekend with a seaside event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

This year’s free event, “Back to the Beach,” will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from noon to 7 p.m. along Alki Avenue Southwest. Beachgoers can relax in a beer pavilion stocked with alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, enjoy a wellness sanctuary and bring little ones to revel in kids activities, including hair-spray painting and drawing a rainbow crosswalk with chalk. Attendees can also head to neighborhood bar Future Primitive Brewing to sip on a limited edition Yaass Beach! India pale ale crafted in honor of the celebration.

While basking in the sun on the sand, visitors can expect to hear the sounds of the Rainbow City Marching Band and performances from local artists, while eating barbecue, soul food and desserts from local food truck vendors such as Two Bumz Shaved Ice and Dough Joy.

In 2014, wives Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden created Alki Beach Pride to provide Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community with a diverse and racially inclusive Pride celebration that was calmer and less crowded than larger Pride month gatherings in June. The Bass-Waldens, who are Black, said they aimed to create a space welcoming and safe for communities of color. Today, the beach gathering remains a popular option for a mix of newcomers and regulars alike.

For first-timers, Stacy Bass-Walden’s advice is simple: Get there early.

“Even if you think 10 a.m. is too early to be at the beach — it’s not,” Bass-Walden said. “Bring a blanket [and] get your spot set up on the beach because parking is going to be very limited.”

Ahead of the shoreside celebration, we spoke with Bass-Walden about the future of the event, adjusting programs during the pandemic and how festivities have grown since it began nearly a decade ago.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

What inspired you to create this event?

The inspiration came from being among friends and personally enjoying creating gatherings [and] thinking about what people like to do outside of going to clubs and bars [during Pride]. There’s a place for that. But, being [outdoors] hearing the waves crashing, sand between your toes and seagulls cawing above … there’s something about the beach life that feels so calming. It inspired myself and my wife to create something that folks feel proud of and have it be a moment for the LGBTQIA+ family. It was something folks enjoyed so much that they wanted to have more of that every year.

What’s new this year at Alki Beach Pride?

We will have a street closure … a big piece that I needed to add for safety. [Additionally,] quite a few participating businesses will have specials for the attendees that day and we will have wristbands that say “Yaasss, Beach.” And those wristbands, you would show to businesses (Alki Cafe, Blue Moon Burgers, Fire Tacos, Ampersand Cafe on Alki and more) and be able to enjoy the perks and discounts and specials at those participating businesses. The Rainbow City Marching Band will also be with us this year. We will have a kids zone hosted by Outer Space Seattle; they’re going to come out so that kids can make a rainbow crosswalk.

What memories stick out to you the most from Alki Beach Pride?

[During] the COVID pandemic years, just seeing the neighbors come outside onto their patios, banging pots and pans as the car parade would go by. You just don’t know who is going to participate from their homes. That was a memory that both my wife and I kind of giggled [at], especially at the pots and pans, they went old-school on it.

How did you adapt Alki Beach Pride programming during the height of the pandemic?

I created a car parade. We had pride flags and people decorated their cars. It was really neat seeing how unique people could be [and] creative with decorating their vehicles. We drove around the West Seattle area. [For] the businesses that were open, we tried to find a way to get business for them. Those businesses would have Pride specials and once the parade was over, folks knew exactly where to go to help those businesses out.

Also, not everyone has a vehicle. So I thought well, let’s do some roller skating or some bicycling or hop on the e-scooters that are up and down Alki Beach. We did that the very next day. Oh my gosh, so many people came out in their roller skates and families came out with their kids and dogs. We did that for two years. The car parade Saturday followed by Sunday roller skating and then that evening we would have an outdoor movie. So, everything was about finding a way to come together but socializing at a distance.

How have you seen this event grow?

We’ve seen the participation grow, and more families are out there. We’re always looking for more volunteers. We can use some volunteers for helping with the breakdown portion because that’s always a tough one. We just want everyone to enjoy the beach and try some new foods. Then come back in the fall [to support the businesses] because when the rain comes those businesses are kind of hurting.

How do you want to see Alki Beach Pride evolve moving forward?

I really want this to turn into a destination Pride where folks put it on their calendar every year and that, when August rolls around, they already have their travel plans to hit West Seattle and come to the original beach pride. I would really like this to grow and at some point, my wife and I will pass it on to someone else so that we can enjoy ourselves. You know, [I’m] 54 years old. It’s a lot to do, trying to create an event that keeps everyone happy and fun and [with] new exciting things to do each year.