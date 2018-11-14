Turkey Toss, Nov. 17, Woodland Park Zoo; Julefest, Nov. 17-18, Nordic Museum; Festival of Trees Celebration, Nov. 18, Fairmont Olympic Hotel; Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display, Nov. 16-Jan. 1, Volunteer Park Conservatory.

Weekend Highlight

The holiday season arrives this weekend with the Turkey Toss at Woodland Park Zoo, Julefest Nordic Christmas Celebration at the Nordic Museum, Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration at the Fairmont Olympic and the Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display at the Volunteer Park Conservatory.

Thanksgiving comes early for Woodland Park Zoo’s resident carnivores at the Turkey Toss Thanksgiving Feast for the Beasts Saturday, Nov. 17. Visitors can watch the zoo’s carnivores enjoy raw, store-prepared turkeys, a treat that’s also an enrichment activity to keep them mentally and physically stimulated.



Celebrate Julefest Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-18, at the Nordic Museum, with a craft sale, Valhalla Beer Garden, Nordic music and treats, and visits with Santa. It’s the 41st year for the event, formerly at the old Nordic Heritage Museum and for the first time this year in the grand new Nordic Museum that opened last May. General admission includes Julefest and the museum’s permanent exhibitions featuring “Nordic Journeys,” 12,000 years of Nordic history. Admission to the museum’s special exhibit, “The Vikings Begin,” with original artifacts that tell the story of the Vikings of early Scandinavia, is available for an additional $5. Advance tickets are recommended.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, the Festival of Trees Celebration at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel presents choirs singing Christmas music, holiday vendors, storytelling, treats, Santa visits and a display of designer holiday trees — many of which will be sold at a Gala auction on Saturday, Nov. 17, to benefit Seattle Children’s. The display of decorated trees, each with an inspiring story of a Seattle Children’s patient, continues Nov. 17 through Dec. 2 at the Fairmont Olympic.

The lovely Volunteer Park Conservatory hosts an Open House Friday, Nov. 16, to kick off its Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display at the Victorian greenhouse through Jan. 1. All ages can enjoy watching the model train on its winding journey through the poinsettias and around a winter vintage display during the Conservatory’s regular hours, Tuesdays through Sundays.

Happy Thanksgiving and start of the holiday season!

Turkey Toss Thanksgiving Feast for the Beasts

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; zoo open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, including Thanksgiving Day Nov. 22

Cost: $14.95; $12.95/seniors; $9.95/ages 3-12; ages 2 and younger free

Location: Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle

More info: 206-548-2500 or zoo.org

Julefest Nordic Christmas Celebration

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 17-18

Cost: $7 includes access to the Nordic Museum’s permanent exhibitions; “The Vikings Begin” exhibit is an additional $5; ages 13 and younger free

Location: Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle

More info: 206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org

Seattle Festival of Trees Celebration

Time: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18

Cost: free

Location: Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University St., Seattle

More info: seattlefestivaloftrees.com/events.html

Holiday Express Train and Poinsettia Display

Time: Open House, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16; display, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, Nov. 17 through Jan. 1

Cost: $4; $2/ages 13-17; ages 12 and younger free

Location: Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle

More info: volunteerparkconservatory.org/events-calendar