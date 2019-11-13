Weekend Highlight

Are you excited for Thanksgiving or already itching for Christmas? Here are a few events to get you in the spirit of the season.

Green Lake Gobble 5K | 10K & Mashed Potato Munch Off

Support the Seattle Union Gospel Mission while having some Thanksgiving-themed fun at the 2019 Green Lake Gobble 5K | 10K & Mashed Potato Munch Off on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Ticket prices vary from $40-$50 for adults and $12 for kids. Cans of food for donation will also be collected at the event. If you register ahead of time (online registration closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16), you’ll save a few dollars, but day-of registration is also an option and starts at 8 a.m. You will also pick up your packet at this time unless you registered before Nov. 13 and qualify for pre-event pickup.

As of now, it does look like the event will be a rainy one, so if you would rather just watch the run/walk under the protection of large trees and heat lamps, or just want to preface your journey with an adult beverage, there will be an on-site beer garden at the event starting at 9 a.m. Wine and mimosas will also be served.

Are your little ones interested in joining in on the fun, too? If so, there will be a kids dash starting at 9:30 a.m. for those 12 and under. All participants will receive a special kids dash race number, T-shirt and participant ribbon when they finish.

The 5K (3.1 miles)/10K (6.2 miles) run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the post-race celebration at 10 a.m. The run/walk will start and end next to the Green Lake Park Aqua Theater. All participants will receive a T-shirt and bib number, and all finishers will receive a custom-designed finisher medal.

If you’re feeling competitive, you can purchase raffle tickets ($1 each) for a chance to take part in the Mashed Potato Munch Off. At 10:30 a.m., eight contestants will be drawn to eat as many mashed potatoes as they can in three minutes. One winner will be crowned, awarded prize money and granted lifetime entry into the Green Lake Gobble event for as long as it exists. Participants must be 18 or older.

The post-race celebration will feature vendor booths with complimentary samples, swag, food and beverages (including free grilled cheese sandwiches!) at the start and finish lines. The awards ceremony and Mashed Potato Munch Off (10:45 a.m.) will also be in this area.

Nordic Holiday Bazaar

Shop for holiday gifts and experience seasonal fun at the Nordic Holiday Bazaar, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Normanna Lodge in Everett.

The event will feature more than 20 vendors with handmade items and a Scandinavian boutique. If you’ve work up an appetite from shopping, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Open-faced sandwiches, pea soup and potato salad are among the items that will be served.

Traditional pickled herring and potato lefse will also be available for purchase, and be sure to stop by the bake sale for even more goodies.

Along with food and shopping, experience cultural music and live demonstrations throughout the weekend as well.

____

Green Lake Gobble 5K | 10K & Mashed Potato Munch Off

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17

Location: Green Lake Park, 5900 W. Green Lake Way N., Seattle

Cost: $40 5K or $45 10K/preregistration through Nov. 16; $45 5K or $50 10K/day of race; $12/free kids dash with shirt; $1/Mashed Potato Munch Off ticket

More info: greenlakegobble.com

Nordic Holiday Bazaar

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16

Location: Normanna Lodge #3, 2725 Oakes Ave., Everett

Cost: free admission

More info: normannaeverett.com