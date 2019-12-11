Weekend Highlight

Whether you like to go all out for Christmas or be more low-key during the holidays, these two events will help you fulfill your seasonal needs.

SantaCon

It’s not Christmas without Santa and at SantaCon, you’ll find Santas everywhere. This annual gathering, held worldwide, brings thousands of participants dressed in Santa gear together for a day of spirited fun. The event is coming to Seattle Saturday, Dec. 14, to locations throughout downtown.

This year’s SantaCon supports the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound.

The event starts at noon Saturday and ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Participants can arrive anytime between noon and midnight to get a wristband outside any of the venues. It is recommended that those wanting to attend the event arrive as early as possible to get the most out of the convention. While SantaCon promises it is “much more than a pub crawl,” many of the venues are bars and clubs, so bringing children is not recommended.

The Hard Rock Cafe, Triple Door and Trinity Nightclub are just a few of the venues hosting Santas. Admission to the venues is free to participants, but only at certain times throughout the event, so be sure to check the schedule before you go.

There will also be several opportunities for a group photo throughout the day, including the Pike Place Market Center sign at 2 and 4 p.m. and Occidental Square at 5 and 7 p.m.

Advertising

In addition to enjoying the venues and taking photos, Santas can also participate in a Santa activity at 3 p.m. (Activity and location will be announced; according to the event’s Facebook page, the full schedule will be available Dec. 13.)

Participating venues are expected to be crowded. Santas are encouraged to have cash with them to help lines move along quickly, wear comfortable shoes and bring something to entertain other Santas while waiting in lines like candy, games or music.

Renegade Craft Fair

Meet and shop from more than 200 national and local makers and designers. Renegade Craft Fair is bringing a winter marketplace to Magnuson Park Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artists, crafters, chefs and more will be showcasing their work at the fair. Alexandra’s Macarons, Seattle Candle Co. and Vida + Luz are just a few of the local participants. The Seattle Plant Truck will also be at the event. Plant lovers can shop for indoor plants in a mobile greenhouse.

In addition to plenty of shopping opportunities, there will also be holiday DJ sets from DJ Goo Goo and local food trucks to enjoy. The event is indoors, but attendees can find the food trucks outside, rain or shine. Service animals and leashed pets are welcome at the fair.

____

SantaCon

Hours: noon Saturday, Dec. 14, to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Location: various locations throughout downtown Seattle

Cost: $10-$30

More info: eventbrite.com

Renegade Craft Fair

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15

Location: Hangar 30 Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle

Cost: free admission

More info: renegadecraft.com