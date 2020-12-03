In a year where a lot is different, it makes sense that one of Seattle’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations will be different too.

This year, viewers can watch from home as digital effects and video footage create the illusion of a light show surrounding the Space Needle and the sky above it.

The event will broadcast live on KING 5 and KONG-TV starting at 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 31. It will also stream on KING 5 and the Space Needle’s websites.

In real life, the Space Needle will be lit in a magenta color, but viewers will only be able to see the virtual light show on their screens.

The show is being put together by Terry Morgan — owner of Seattle-based Modern Enterprises and founder of the “Borealis, a Festival of Light” show that took place at South Lake Union a couple of years ago — in partnership with Maxin10sity, the co-producers of “Borealis.”

Morgan and Maxin10sity “combined real video footage of the Space Needle taken throughout the city with many layers of digital effects to create the experience,” Space Needle spokesperson Amanda Lansford said in an email. “The result immerses you in something you’ve never seen before, while still feeling realistic — even though it’s all only happening on your screen.”

It won’t be the first time the annual New Year’s at the Needle event will be without fireworks, though it will be the first time for this show.

Here’s an idea of what this year’s show will look like on screens: