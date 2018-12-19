Check out a few holiday attractions; the Final Week at The Burke celebration; snowshoe walks at Mount Rainier; and activities at MoPOP, Pacific Science Center and Seattle Children's Museum.
Weekend Highlight
For many of us, the holiday season includes time off work and school, entertaining out-of-town visitors and other shake-ups to life’s routines — perfect for getting out and about.
A few holiday attractions are open Tuesday, Christmas Day, including the new-to-town Enchant Christmas at Safeco Field, Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel and the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink and Garden d’Lights in Bellevue. See our Community Calendar for all the details.
If a snowy, white Christmas holiday is on your wish list, guided snowshoe walks are scheduled to open for the season Friday, Dec. 21, at Mount Rainier, continuing daily, including Christmas, through Jan. 1, weather permitting. Sign-ups at the Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center start an hour before each walk, with a limit of 25 people ages 8 and older. Dress in layers, wear boots and bring snowshoes or rent them for the walk. All vehicles entering the park are required to carry tire chains. Snowshoe walks continue on Saturdays and Sundays in the new year.
Many local museums will be having extra activities starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, most notably the Final Week at The Burke celebration at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture — which is closing Dec. 30 to move collections and prepare exhibits for the New Burke Museum opening in fall 2019 at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street. Admission is free during the five-day event, with activities including science and culture-themed crafts; story times; a look at fossils being prepared in the “Testing, Testing 1-2-3: Work in Progress” paleontology labs; and a chance to share your favorite Burke memories. The “Take Flight: Last Night at Museum” New Year’s Eve party Dec. 31 for ages 21 and older will be the final public event at the current Burke.
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- 'Ben Is Back': Julia Roberts anchors harrowing tale of a young addict who comes home for the holidays WATCH
- Seattle film critics name 'Roma' best movie of 2018
- 'The Mule': Brakes should've been applied to this drug-running drama
- Alfonso Cuarón creates a spellbinding 'Roma' WATCH
- Romanian-Canadian singer dies after car plunges into Danube
Seattle Center’s on-site museums feature several special activities at this time of year. MoPOP, featuring the special exhibit “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,” is open extended hours Dec. 26-30. Seattle Children’s Museum celebrates diverse cultures at Patchwork Puget Sound Dec. 29-30. It includes activities from the many cultures that make up our diverse Puget Sound region. Holidays of Play at Pacific Science Center offers programs for all ages, winter science shows, snow activities and Winter Sky Planetarium shows through Monday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 26-Jan. 6.
Have fun, and merry Christmas!
_____
Guided Snowshoe Walks, Mount Rainier
Time: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, through Jan. 1 and Saturdays-Sundays through March, weather permitting
Cost: $30/vehicle park admission; snowshoe rental suggested $5 donation
Location: Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford
More info: 360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora
Final Week at The Burke
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-30; Last Night at the Burke Museum, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, $50 by reservation
Cost: $7.50-$10, free Dec. 26-30
Location: Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, 17th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle
More info: 206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org
MoPOP
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 23; closed Dec. 24-25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30
Cost: $17-$36
Location: 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle
More info: 206-770-2700 or mopop.org
Holidays of Play at PacSci
Time: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 22-23; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24; closed Tuesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 26-Jan. 6
Cost: $13.95-$23.95
Location: Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N., Seattle
More info: 206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org
Seattle Children’s Museum
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 23; closed Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 24-25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-31
Cost: $10.50-$11.50
Location: Seattle Center Armory, Seattle
More info: 206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.