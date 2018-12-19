Weekend Highlight

For many of us, the holiday season includes time off work and school, entertaining out-of-town visitors and other shake-ups to life’s routines — perfect for getting out and about.

A few holiday attractions are open Tuesday, Christmas Day, including the new-to-town Enchant Christmas at Safeco Field, Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel and the Bellevue Downtown Ice Rink and Garden d’Lights in Bellevue. See our Community Calendar for all the details.

If a snowy, white Christmas holiday is on your wish list, guided snowshoe walks are scheduled to open for the season Friday, Dec. 21, at Mount Rainier, continuing daily, including Christmas, through Jan. 1, weather permitting. Sign-ups at the Henry M. Jackson Visitor Center start an hour before each walk, with a limit of 25 people ages 8 and older. Dress in layers, wear boots and bring snowshoes or rent them for the walk. All vehicles entering the park are required to carry tire chains. Snowshoe walks continue on Saturdays and Sundays in the new year.

Many local museums will be having extra activities starting Wednesday, Dec. 26, most notably the Final Week at The Burke celebration at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture — which is closing Dec. 30 to move collections and prepare exhibits for the New Burke Museum opening in fall 2019 at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street. Admission is free during the five-day event, with activities including science and culture-themed crafts; story times; a look at fossils being prepared in the “Testing, Testing 1-2-3: Work in Progress” paleontology labs; and a chance to share your favorite Burke memories. The “Take Flight: Last Night at Museum” New Year’s Eve party Dec. 31 for ages 21 and older will be the final public event at the current Burke.

Seattle Center’s on-site museums feature several special activities at this time of year. MoPOP, featuring the special exhibit “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes,” is open extended hours Dec. 26-30. Seattle Children’s Museum celebrates diverse cultures at Patchwork Puget Sound Dec. 29-30. It includes activities from the many cultures that make up our diverse Puget Sound region. Holidays of Play at Pacific Science Center offers programs for all ages, winter science shows, snow activities and Winter Sky Planetarium shows through Monday, Dec. 24, and Dec. 26-Jan. 6.

Have fun, and merry Christmas!

Guided Snowshoe Walks, Mount Rainier

Time: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, through Jan. 1 and Saturdays-Sundays through March, weather permitting

Cost: $30/vehicle park admission; snowshoe rental suggested $5 donation

Location: Mount Rainier National Park, 39000 State Route 706 E., Ashford

More info: 360-569-2211 or nps.gov/mora

Final Week at The Burke

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-30; Last Night at the Burke Museum, 8 p.m. Dec. 31, $50 by reservation