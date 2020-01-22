Weekend Highlight

It may not be prime sailing weather yet, but it’s never too early to dream about hitting the water. Head to the Seattle Boat Show for exhibits, seminars and more to get immersed in maritime fun. If you can’t make the show this weekend, never fear. It runs from Friday, Jan. 24, to Saturday, Feb. 1.

The show takes place both on land at CenturyLink Field and on water at South Lake Union (Chandler’s Cove). It features fishing, boating and sailing seminars, attractions and more.

Throughout the show, free seminars on everything from crabbing to line handling to sailing techniques will be offered. There will also be longer Boat Show University seminars for an additional $55 each that boat enthusiasts can register for.

Free activities for the kids will be available as well. A scavenger hunt, giant Jenga, boat-craft building and face painting on the weekends are just a few of the activities awaiting the young ones at the Kids Aqua Zone.

Enjoy a free, heated 20-minute electric boat ride on South Lake Union during the show. Boat rides leave every 20 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Rides will feature a view of the boats on display at South Lake Union and all ages are welcome.

Experience two tasting nights, Jan. 24 and 31, for an additional fee. On Jan. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can try a variety of award-winning Washington and California wines while shopping for a boat or exploring the accessory exhibits at the Uncorked event. On Jan. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m., beer lovers can enjoy Sails and Ales, a craft-beer night.

There will also be a Marine Industry Career Fair on Monday, Jan. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. Those interested can learn more about the boating business and lifestyle. There are immediate openings in sales, customer service, administration and more.

Advertising

The boat show will also host several themed days. Women’s Day on Monday, Jan. 27, offers women a chance to meet other local female boaters and experience the show for free. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, it’s Cheese the Day. Chow down on a free grilled-cheese sandwich from Seattle Sourdough and watch “Cheese Lady” Sarah Kaufman sculpt two massive blocks of cheddar into a boating-themed sculpture. On Thursday, Jan. 30, dogs are welcome to CenturyLink Field. There will be an engraving machine on-site for custom dog tags and all dogs get to take home a free doggie bag filled with goodies!

A shuttle bus that goes between both locations will be provided. It starts one hour before the show opens and runs until one hour after the show closes.

____

Seattle Boat Show

Hours: Fridays 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 24-Feb. 1

Location: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; South Lake Union (Chandler’s Cove,) 901 Fairview Ave. N., Seattle

Cost: $17/adults; $30/nine-day pass; free/ages 17 and under

More info: seattleboatshow.com