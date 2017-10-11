Halloween and harvest activities, October 2017

Halloween is a few weeks away, so there’s plenty of time to plan your costume, get pumpkins, do the “Thriller” dance, get scared at a haunted house, find treats for your little ones and more at events around the region.

Many claim Halloween as their favorite holiday, plotting elaborate costumes and parties. Some are fans of harvest-season farm visits for seasonal fruits and veggies and colorful fall scenery. Still others are all in for some of everything.

Pumpkins are a Halloween season must, in a variety of sizes, colors and shapes, whether carved into jack-o’-lanterns, painted, cooked for pie and other dishes (don’t forget to roast the seeds, yummy!), launched by trebuchet, or simply natural and unadorned for a colorful touch of fall for your porch, deck, or table. Farm markets offer an array of pumpkins for sale, and many have pumpkin fields and wheelbarrows so you can venture out and pick your own if you’d like. Some venues are mainly produce and pumpkin markets, but many offer corn mazes, hay rides and a variety of activities, with cash-only attractions at some farms. Pets aren’t allowed at most venues.

If scares are your style, there’s an assortment of haunted attractions to get you screaming. Seattle’s Georgetown Morgue unearths bloody-crime terrors for teens and adults, and Nightmare at Beaver Lake in Sammamish has a scary walk through the woods to a haunted house. Wild Waves Fright Fest in Federal Way has haunted houses and thrill rides in the dark for teens and adults and Booville non-scary attractions for kids. Seattle Community Centers and other locations host carnivals for kids, and Woodland Park Zoo Pumpkin Bash on Oct. 28 and 29 has activities for kids and a chance to watch lions, hippos, meerkats, penguins, wolves, tigers, river otters and other zoo animals get pumpkins throughout each day so visitors can see what they do with them.

Dressing up as zombies to do Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance is an annual tradition on Thrill the World Day Oct. 28, including events in Seattle and Redmond.

Popular costume ideas this year include superheroes, princesses and animals for kids; and witches, superheroes and vampires for adults. USA Today claims that 16 percent of pet owners dress up their pets for Halloween; that’s probably a low estimate for pet-friendly Seattle, with pumpkins, hot dogs, lions and pirates among popular pet dress-up choices. Recycled clothing is a popular choice for creative, money-saving costumes for everyone, with new costumes and accessories also available at local Goodwill and Value Village stores.

Here’s a list of Halloween and harvest season events; see our weekly Weekend Plus Datebook for updated event lists.

Haunted History Ghost Tours of Seattle

FRI-SAT Paranormal investigators with stories of mysterious phenomena; parental discretion advised; 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Oct. 26-28, 31, Smith Tower, 506 Second Ave., Seattle; $7-$15 by reservation (hauntedhistoryseattle.com/index.php/tickets/).

Frighthouse Station

FRI-SAT Two haunted houses; 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Freighthouse Station Marketplace, 2501 East G St., Tacoma; $15-$25 (tacomahaunts.com/).

Kitsap Haunted Fairgrounds

FRI-OCT. 31 Slaughter Estate, Zombie Paintball Hunt, 6-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Oct. 31; Lights On, 5-6 p.m., Kitsap County Fairgrounds, 1200 N.W. Fairgrounds Road, Bremerton; $12-$20 (kitsaphauntedfairgrounds.com/).

Georgetown Morgue Haunted House/Kids Day

FRI-NOV. 4 Scary haunted attraction for ages 13 and older; 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays; 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 21-22, 27-28; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30, 6-11 p.m. Oct. 31; 7-11 p.m. Nov. 3-4; $23; $33-$43/VIP speed line; $20/Sundays with donation of 3 cans of food; Kids Day with fewer scares, 1-4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 14 only, free for kids with 3 cans of food donation, $5/adults; 5000 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-762-2067 or seattlehaunts.com/georgetown-morgue/home.php).

Nile Nightmares

FRI-SUN Haunted house scares, Food and Fear Garden vendors, 7-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Thursdays; Nile Shrine Center and Golf Course, 6601 244th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace; $20-$28 (nilenightmares.com/).

Wild Waves Fright Fest

FRI-SUN Three haunted houses with parade of ghouls at opening, roller coaster and other rides, entertainment, Booville for young kids with scare-free rides, crafts and games, 6-11 p.m. Fridays, 5-11 p.m. Saturdays, 5-10 p.m. Sundays, Wild Waves & Enchanted Village, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $11.99-$29.99 (wildwaves.com/).

Nightmare at Beaver Lake

FRI-OCT. 31 Indoor/outdoor haunted mile-long trail through the woods to haunted fun house, proceeds benefit Rotary Club local and international nonprofits; 7-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays and Oct. 30-31, Beaver Lake Park, 2656 244th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; $12-$30 (nightmareatbeaverlake.com/).

Fall City Farms Pumpkin Patch

FRI-SUN Variety of pumpkins, farm animals, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 3636 Neal Road, Fall City (fallcityfarms.com/pumpkins.html).

Harvest Celebration, Orting

SAT Food and crafts vendors, entertainment, custom car show, farmers market, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pumpkin Pals Parade for ages 2-12 in pumpkin-themed costumes, 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 14, Orting City Park, Orting (tacomaevents.com/pumpkin-festival.html).

Nightmare on 9 Haunted House

SAT-OCT. 31 Haunted scares for ages 13 and older, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 7-10 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 19; 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 20-21; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22 and 26; 6 p.m.-midnight Oct. 27-28; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 29-31, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish; $20-$30 (seattlehaunts.com/nightmare-on-9/index.php).

Remlinger Farms Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festlval

SAT-SUN Hay rides, pumpkins, barnyard animals, pony rides, steam train, kiddie rides, entertainment, food vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $18.75/person (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com/index.htm).

Jubilee Farm Harvest Festival

SAT-SUN Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, trebuchet pumpkin launch, food vendors, music, farm market, animals, pony rides, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 230 W. Snoqualmie River Rd. N.E., Carnation (jubileefarm.org/harvestfestival/).

Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch

ONGOING Large selection of pumpkins at produce stand and in fields, corn maze, hayrides, Family Fun Yard farm animals, hay maze and other activities, concessions; no pets allowed at pumpkin patch, corn maze or fun yard; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 27508 W. Valley Highway N., Kent (253-854-5692 or carpinito.com/index.php/pumpkin-patch/).

Serres Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, corn maze, animal train ride for kids on weekends, 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 20306 N.E. 50th St., Redmond (serresfarm.com/Pumpkin_Patch.html).

Indoor Pumpkin Patch, Bothell

ONGOING Harvest decorations, pumpkins, gourds, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 m. Sundays, Country Village, 720 238th St. S.E., Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/indoor-pumpkin-patch).

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch, Game Haven Farm

ONGOING U-pick pumpkins, gourds, farm animals, 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily, 7110 310th Ave. N., Carnation (425-333-4313).

Spooner Farms Harvest Festival

ONGOING Pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm animals, gift shop; weekends only, concessions, playtown, pedal karts, pony rides; 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 30, 9710 State Route 162 East, Puyallup; corn maze $7-$9 (253-840-2059 or spoonerberries.com/harvest-festival/).

Picha Farms Pumpkin Patch

ONGOING Pumpkin field, corn maze, pumpkin slingshot, weekend hayrides and food vendors, 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday Oct. 13 only, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 6502 52nd St., Puyallup; $6/corn maze, $1/slingshot, $3/hayride (253-841-4443 or pichafarms.com/pumpkins.php).

Carleton Farm Fall Festivities

ONGOING Farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; pumpkin patch and corn maze, no pets allowed, 10 a.m.- p.m. daily, pumpkin cannon, kids activities, zip lines, wagon rides, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; zombie paintball, haunted swamp, dark maze 7-10 p.m. select weekends, 830 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens; $7/corn maze, $6/zip lines, $2-$3/pumpkin cannon, $8/kids activities wristband Saturdays-Sundays, $12-$20/frights activities (carletonfarm.com/).

Bob’s Corn and Pumpkin Farm

ONGOING Country store and farm market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; corn maze, 10 a.m.- p.m. daily; pumpkins, food, hayrides, play area, additional weekend activities; 10 a.m.-dusk daily, 10917 Elliott Road, Snohomish; $10-$15/corn maze; activity packages $10-$15/weekdays, $15-$20/weekends (360-668-2506 or bobscorn.com/).

Stocker Farms and Pumpkin Patch

ONGOING Country market with fresh produce, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; corn maze, Family Adventure Far activities, 8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish (360-568-7391 or stockerfarms.com).

Craven Farm Harvest Festival

ONGOING Harvest market, festival with pumpkin patch, kids’ adventure maze, farm animals, corn maze, 9:30 a.m.-dusk daily; weekend food vendors, hayrides, pumpkin slinger; 13817 Shorts School Road, Snohomish; farm admission free; $8/corn maze, $6/kids’ adventure maze, fees vary for weekend activities (360-568-2601 or cravenfarm.com).

Biringer’s Black Crow Pumpkins and Corn Maze

ONGOING Pet-friendly pumpkin patch, Kiddie Hay Maze, five-acre Corn Maze, Skeleton Graveyard, trolley rides, farm market, noon-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; Doggie Costume Contest, 2 p.m. Oct. 21; 2431 Highway 53 Arlington; $8-$11/corn maze (360-435-5616).

Pheasant Fields Farm

ONGOING Pumpkins, produce market, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays; corn maze, noon-6 p.m. daily, $6-$8; 13274 Clear Creek Road N.W Silverdale (360-697-6224 or pheasantfields.com/).

Gordon Skagit Farms Autumn Market

ONGOING Pumpkins, apples, gourds, corn maze, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 15598 McLean Road, Mount Vernon (360-708-3363 or gordonskagitfarms.com/).

Westside Hunt and Costume Costume Contest

OCT. 19 Costume contest, candy hunt, bring flashlight and bag, for ages 11-17, 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. W., Seattle (206-684-7441).

Seattle Chocolates Haunted Factory Tour

OCT. 19-28 Thrills and chills in search for a Chocolate Treasure, for ages 8 and older, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and 26-28, Seattle Chocolates, 1180 Andover Park W., Seattle; $5-$10, preregister (877-427-7915 or experiencechocolate.co/book-a-tour).

Hamlin Halloween Haunt

OCT. 20 Spooky songs and stories, toast marshmallows, hay wagon ride, games, 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Hamlin Park, 16006 15th Ave. N.E., Shoreline; free (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-services/special-events).

Fall Harvest Festival, Van Asselt

OCT. 20 Food, games, crafts for all ages, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20, Van Asselt Community Center, 2820 S. Myrtle St., Seattle (206-386-1921).

Funky Family Fun Festival, Ravenna-Eckstein

OCT. 20 For families with kids ages 12, carnival games, crafts, mini golf, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Ravenna-Eckstein Community Center, 6535 Ravenna Ave. N., Seattle; $3/person or $12/family (206-684-7534).

Halloween Carnival, Loyal Heights

OCT. 20 Games and activities for ages 2 and older, bounce houses, crafts, come in costume, 6 p.m. Oct. 20, Loyal Heights Community Center, 2101 N.W. 77th St., Seattle; games 50 cents each or $12/unlimited (206-684-4052).

NW Trek Hool ’n’ Howl

OCT. 20-21 Nighttime tram tour to see animals, treats, games, craft activities, animal encounters, costumes welcome, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 20-21, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $12-$16 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org/events/?cid=1131).

Fort Casey Haunted Fort

OCT. 20-21 Haunted fort and tour of the old switchboard for ages 10 and older, kids’ activities including treats, games, stories, bounce house, food vendors, 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 20-21, Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island; $8/person of $30/family of up to six people, proceeds benefit Keepers of Admiralty Head Lighthouse; Discover Pass required for parking (parks.state.wa.us/Calendar.aspx).

Big Pumpkin Bash, Bitter Lake

OCT. 21 Carnival games, cake walk, wear costume, for all ages, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Bitter Lake Annex, 13040 Greenwood Ave. N., Seattle; games 25 cents each; canned food bank donations requested (206-684-7524).

Fall Fest, Ballard

OCT. 21 Apple press, bring old clothes to make a scarecrow, games, for ages 2-10, 11 a.m. Oct. 21, Ballard Community Center, 6020 28th Ave. N.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-4093).

Halloween Storytelling Train

OCT. 21-29 Train excursion, view from above Snoqualmie Falls, activities, Halloween train stories; costumes welcome, 11 a.m., 1, 3 and 4:25 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or trainmuseum.org/).

Toddler Pumpkin Palooza, High Point

OCT. 26 Halloween games, arts and crafts activities, snacks, for ages 1-5, 10 a.m. Oct. 26, High Point Community Center, 6920 34th Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5 (206-684-7422).

Tot Carnival, Queen Anne

OCT. 26 Games and treats for kids, costumes encouraged, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 26, Queen Anne Community Center, 1901 First Ave. W, Seattle; $3 (206-386-4240).

Glow in the Dark Party, Delridge

OCT. 26 Snacks, games, music, wear costume, for all ages, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way S.W., Seattle (206-684-7423).

Lil’ Spooky, Magnolia

OCT. 27 Treats, games, pumpkin decorating for ages 10 and younger, costumes encouraged, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; $4 (206-386-4235).

Creepy Carnival, Garfield

OCT. 27 Carnival games, candy, cake walk, crafts, wear costume, for ages 6-12, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle (206-684-4788).

Fall Carnival, Yesler

OCT. 27 Candy, snacks, activities, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Yesler Community Center, 917 E. Yesler Way, Seattle (206-386-1245).

Fall Festival, High Point

OCT. 27 Halloween games, arts and crafts activities, snacks, for all ages, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, High Point Community Center, 6920 34th Ave. W., Seattle (206-684-7422).

Halloween Carnival and Haunted House, Jefferson

OCT. 27 Carnival for all ages, haunted house, costumes encouraged, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; game tickets 5/$1, haunted house $2 (206-684-7481).

Halloween Carnival, Hiawatha

OCT. 27 Carnival games, crafts, activities for ages 2-12, 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $5/child (206-684-7441).

Halloween Frightfest, International District

OCT. 27 Costume extravaganza for all ages, games, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, International District/Chinatown Community Center, 719 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle; $2/child (206-233-0042).

Haunted Bounce and Pirate Pool Party, Green Lake

OCT. 27 Glow in the dark bouncy houses, 6-8 p.m., Green Lake Community Center; pirate themed pool party, 7-8 p.m. Oct. 27, Evans Pool, 7201 E. Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle; canned food bank donations requested (206-684-0780).

Pumpkin carving, Northgate Community Center

OCT. 27 Pumpkins of all sizes, safe carving tools, paint, snacks, jack-o’-lantern contest, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Northgate Community Center, 10510 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle (206-386-4283).

Spooky Carnival, Alki

OCT. 27 Carnival games, Spooky Haunted Scream Room, for ages 11 and younger, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Alki Community Center, 5817 S.W. Stevens St., Seattle; games 25 cents each or $5/unlimited (206-684-7430).

Teen Spooky Haunted House, Magnolia

OCT. 27 Haunted house for ages 12-17, 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Magnolia Community Center, 2550 34th Ave. W., Seattle; space limited, sign up in advance (206-386-4235).

Toddler Halloween Fest, Rainier

OCT. 28 Costume contests, arts and crafts, toddler gym, pumpkin painting, for ages 1-5, 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave S., Seattle (206-386-1919).

Hilloween

OCT. 28 Kids’ carnival games, activities, entertainment, noon-3 p.m., SCC Mitchell Activity Center, 1718 Broadway; costume parade, 3 p.m., trick or treat for kids from participating merchants, 3-6 p.m., Haunted Laboratory at 1st Security Bank on Broadway, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Seattle (caphilloween.com/info.html).

Seattle Thrillers

OCT. 28 Part of worldwide Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance events, 3 p.m. Oct. 28, Occidental Park, 117 S. Washington St., Seattle (www.meetup.com/seattlethrillers/)

“Thriller,” Redmond

OCT. 28 Part of worldwide performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance, 2 p.m., events 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, Redmond Town Center, Redmond; $10-$25 (thrilltheworld.org/redmond/).

Halloween Spooktacular, The Landing

OCT. 28 Trick or treat from participating merchants, entertainment and activities in the Plaza by Regal Cinemas, 900 N. 10th Place, The Landing, Renton (thelandinginrenton.com/inthenews/).

Woodland Park Zoo Pumpkin Bash

OCT. 28-29 Trick or treat for kids, Boomazium storytelling and puppet shows, pumpkins for zoo animals including lions, hippos, meerkats, Komodo dragon, cranes, penguins, lemurs, wolves, tigers, river otters, 9:3 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28-29, Woodland Park Zoo, 5500 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle; $9.95-$14.95, one child ages 12 and younger in costume admitted free with paid adult (206-548-2500 or zoo.org/).

“Arthur and the Haunted Treehouse” and Costume Party

OCT. 29 Screening of “Arthur and the Haunted Tree House,” Arthur visits, come in costume, Halloween activities, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29, KCTS Television, 401 Mercer St., Seattle; free, reservations required (www.eventbrite.com/e/arthur-and-the-haunted-treehouse-screening-and-costume-party-tickets-38021756096?aff=KCTSEventspage).

Harvest Fest, West Seattle

OCT. 29 Root beer garden, chili cook-off, games and activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29; children’s costume parade led by West Seattle High School Marching Band, 11:30 a.m., meet at Junction Plaza Park; trick or treat for kids at participating merchants, noon Oct. 29, West Seattle Junction, California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street, Seattle (wsjunction.org/).

Halloween Party, Issaquah

OCT. 29 Reptile Man with snakes, iguanas and other creatures, costume party, petting zoo, treats, trampoline jumping, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29, Springfree Trampoline, 1875 N.W. Poplar Way, Issaquah; free (eventbrite.ca/e/springfree-halloween-party-tickets-38144834226?aff=es2).

Creepy Crawl, Garfield

OCT. 30 Crafts, snacks for ages 5 and younger, come in costume, 10 a.m. Oct. 30, Garfield Community Center, 2323 E. Cherry St., Seattle (206-684-4788).

Halloween Party, Boulevard Park

OCT. 30 Halloween-themed games and snacks, costumes welcome, not required, all ages welcome with adult, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Boulevard Park Library, 12015 Roseberg Ave S., Seattle (206-242-8662 or kcls.org/).

Mighty Mites Costume Party, Miller

OCT. 31 Games, treats for ages 5 and younger in costume, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave E., Seattle (206-684-4753).

Halloween Make-Up Headquarters

OCT. 31 Face painting for ages 2-12, 2-5 p.m. Oct. 31, Magnuson Community Center, 7110 62nd Ave. N.E., Seattle; reservations strongly suggested (206-684-7026).

Costume Carnival, Seattle Children’s Museum

OCT. 31 Costume Carnival indoor trick-or-treating, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31 (museum closes 2 p.m. Oct. 31), Seattle Children’s Museum, Seattle Center Armory, Seattle; $5 (206-441-1768 or thechildrensmuseum.org/programs/costume-carnival/).

Admiral District Trick-or-Treat

OCT. 31 Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants while supplies last, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Admiral Way Southwest and California Avenue Southwest, Seattle (www.facebook.com/AdmiralDistrict/).

Boo Bash at the Beach

OCT. 31 Treats, music, games, crafts, Thriller dance, all ages welcome, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Rainier Beach Safeway, 9262 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle (www.facebook.com/BooBashRainierBeach).

Trick or Treat, Columbia City

OCT. 31 Treats for kids from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Rainier Avenue South between South Edmunds Street and South Hudson Street, Seattle (www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCityBusinessAssociation/).

Halloween Trick or Treat, U Village

OCT. 31 Candy for kids ages 11 and younger at participating merchants, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, University Village, 25th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street, Seattle (uvillage.com/news-and-events/).

Halloween Boo Bash, Northgate

OCT. 31 Trick-or-treat for kids at participating retailers while supplies last, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Northgate Mall, 401 N.E. Northgate Way, Seattle (www.facebook.com/NorthgateMallSeattle/).

Halloween Trick or Treat Night, Edmonds

OCT. 31 Costume contests for all ages and pets, flash mob dance, treats for kids from participating merchants, 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Edmonds (edmondswa.com/events/halloween-extravaganza.html).

Halloween Party, Factoria

OCT. 31 Activities, candy and prizes from participating stores for ages up to 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 while supplies last, Marketplace at Factoria, Factoria Boulevard Southeast and Southeast 41st Street, Bellevue (marketplaceatfactoria.com/events.asp).

Tricks & Treats, Redmond Town Center

OCT. 31 Trick or treat for kids in costume at participating merchants, 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31, Redmond Town Center, Redmond (425-869-2640 or redmondtowncenter.com/custom/tricksandtreats.php).

Hallo-weee

OCT. 31 For ages 1 1/2 to 8 with adult. not-too-spooky Halloween stories, costume parade, treats, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31, Kent Library, 212 Second Ave. N., Kent (253-859-3330 or kcls.org/).

Trick or Treat, County Village

OCT. 31 Trick or treat for kids in costume from participating merchants, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Country Village, 23718 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell (425-483-2250 or countryvillagebothell.com/).

Trick or Treat, Snohomish

OCT. 31 Treats for kids in costume from participating merchants, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, downtown Snohomish (www.historicdowntownsnohomish.org/).