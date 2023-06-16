The summer solstice is coming, filled with ancient significance for cultural traditions across the Northern Hemisphere.

In Seattle, we send winter packing with a festival, as well as a parade of body-painted naked cyclists, stilt walkers and other magical creatures. The epicenter of this free-spirited festivity? Fremont, the self-proclaimed “Center of the Universe.” The 33rd annual Fremont Solstice Parade produced by the Fremont Arts Council kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, this year, while the Fremont Fair is all weekend.

Billed as a “kaleidoscope of human expression,” the parade launches at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and Leary Way starting along 36th Street, banking right on Fremont Avenue North then left on North 34th Street, and finishing up at the fair at Woodland Park Avenue North between North 34th and North 35th streets. A map of the route is available at fremontartscouncil.org/parade. From over-the-top floats to out-of-this-world costume creations, part of the parade’s appeal is that anything can — and often does — happen.

Ready to jump in the parade? The parade, with a motto of “anyone can be an artist,” is open for all to participate free of charge.

The only parade rules are:

You may only join on foot, ride on permitted “people-powered” gizmos or electric wheelchairs. Other motorized vehicles are not permitted.

Service animals only, please.

Wear whatever you like (or wear nothing at all), but keep your look slogan- and logo-free.

Solsticecyclist.org offers lots of painting tips and is having a meetup of cyclists at Gas Works Park at 1 p.m. and then riding to the parade at 1:25 p.m.

Parade visitors should arrive early to secure a viewing spot on the route. Parking is limited, organizers say, so public transport — or biking, of course — is encouraged. Well-mannered leashed dogs are welcome.

Advertising

The Fremont Fair offers a beer garden backed up by two stages of live local bands like Cytrus, Braxmatics, Ex-Florist and Panda Conspiracy. See the full lineup and schedule at fremontfair.com/music. That’s not to mention delicious eats, more than 250 craft vendors and more. A feast for all the senses, there are sure to be buskers and impromptu art offering inspiration at every step.

The party rolls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Need more? Check out the ArtCars in the parking lot outside the Landmark school at 400 N. 34th St., which includes 75 decorated cars from around the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, your dog can join in their own fair parade at 2 p.m. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on North 34th Street at the Dog Parade Tent.

Whatever the weather, it’s an unforgettable way to welcome summer.