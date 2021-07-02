What’s Happening

With the official start of summer rolling in with beautiful (and very hot) weather, outdoor concerts are popping up. Bellevue Beats — which went virtual during the pandemic — returns this month with live, in-person concerts every week till September.

Bellevue Beats is the city’s longest-running concert series, presented by the Bellevue Downtown Association. The series of 16 in-person concerts takes place noon-1 p.m. each Wednesday from July 7 to Sept. 8, at locations around the city, and they’re free.

Kicking off the in-person concert stint with jazz, funk and blues on July 7 is D’Vonne Lewis’ Limited Edition at Skyline Tower. Lewis is a fourth-generation Seattle musician; his grandfather is the Northwest organ legend Dave Lewis.

Bellevue Beats features “regional acts, really hyper-focused on Puget Sound, over all genres,” said Mike Ogliore, vice president of events and operations for BDA.

Before the concert series could transition back to in-person venues, it had gone entirely virtual. It was able to survive the summer of 2020 by bringing in artists “once a week in a safe, COVID friendly way” to do a livestreamed performance in order to accommodate the full concert series calendar, Ogliore said.

Even though the concerts will now be in person, “We are going to make an effort to also livestream the performances for those folks that don’t feel comfortable coming out in person,” Ogliore said.

“Goodness, we’re going on 20-plus years,” he said. When the event began, it was created as noontime entertainment for local downtown workers, and now it has expanded to host the over 12,000 residents of the downtown neighborhood.

“It’s gotten to be a very popular destination for free live music,” Ogliore said. “It just blossomed into what it is.”

Bellevue Beats continues on this summer “to provide entertainment for the community and a base of work for these hardworking musicians,” Ogliore said. “We took a lot of pride in being one of the few entities that were able to employ musicians through the pandemic.”

Upcoming acts include New Age Flamenco, Brett Benton and Adrian Xavier. For the full lineup and more info: bellevuedowntown.com/events/bellevue-beats.

What else is happening July 2-8

Here are some other events happening July 2-8 in the Puget Sound area. If you would like to submit an event for consideration, please fill out the form at the bottom of the post.

36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony — July 2

Seattle Center presents the 36th Annual Naturalization Ceremony noon-1 p.m. at Fisher Pavilion. The public is invited to observe via livestream as Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez swears in 60 candidates as new citizens of the United States of America. The ceremony will include Washington state leaders, Native American performers and musicians and gospel singers. Streaming online; free. seattlecenter.com

“Amble Past the Brambles” — July 3

Seward Park Audubon Center hosts “Amble Past the Brambles” from 10 a.m.-noon. Lead naturalist Ed Dominguez guides participants on a slow-paced walk with binoculars through parts of Seward Park to observe and listen to a variety of bird species. The course is set to avoid hill climbs and enjoy a pace suited to a summer stroll. Register online; free. 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; 206-652-2444; sewardpark.audubon.org

“Stranger Than Fiction: The Incredible Science of Aerospace Medicine” — July 3

The Museum of Flight opens “Stranger Than Fiction: The Incredible Science of Aerospace Medicine,” a new exhibition about a lofty subject wrapped in a retro sci-fi comic book motif. A team of aerospace medicine professionals, flight surgeons and spaceflight experts created the exhibit featuring dozens of artifacts ranging from flight suits and space suits to tools of the trade and airsickness bags. Museumgoers can also enjoy live demonstrations and activities 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday this summer. Purchase tickets online; $25/adults 18-64, $21/adults 65+, $17/youth 5-17, free/4 and under. 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; 206-764-5700; museumofflight.org

Silver Kite Arts: Pastels — July 3

King County Library System presents a hands-on workshop online 1:30-2:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to use pastels to draw a simple still life. Register online; free. kcls.org

“The Great Day: From Final Judgment to New Life” — through July 4

Seattle Bach Choir closes its season with a virtual concert, “The Great Day: From Final Judgment to New Life,” now through 11:59 p.m. July 4. This concert illustrates the journey of waiting, with musical descriptions of the Last Judgment and St. Michael the Archangel’s final victory over the devil, including works of Capillas, Lusitano, Gumpelzhaimer and the Sacred Harp tradition. Purchase tickets online; $10. seattlebachchoir.org

Fourth of July fireworks and festivities — July 3-4

Check out our list of cities hosting in-person and virtual Fourth of July events.

Säje at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley — July 6-7

The Pacific Jazz Institute at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley presents the vocal group säje, in its first proper homecoming gigs since earning a Grammy nomination with its debut single, at 7:30 p.m. July 6 and 7. The group includes Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor, Johnaye Kendrick and Erin Bentlage, three of whom have Seattle-area ties. Band members are Dawn Clement (keyboards), Ben Williams (bass) and Kendrick Scott (drums). Purchase tickets online; $30.50. 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-441-9729; jazzalley.com

BECU Drive-In Movies at Marymoor Park — July 7-8

BECU presents Drive-in Movies, food trucks and socially distanced fun from your own vehicle. Participants can view “10 Things I Hate About You” (9:30 p.m. July 7) and “The Lion King” (1994; 9:30 p.m. July 8). Purchase tickets online; $30/car. 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; 360-733-2682; epiceap.com/movies-at-marymoor

Darrius Willrich at Kent Summer Concert Series — July 8

City of Kent Parks Department and Kent Arts Commission present “Thursdays at the Lake” with Darrius Willrich 7-8:30 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park. This concert will feature soul, blues and R&B with uplifting messages. Find more information online; free. 14800 S.E. 272nd St., Kent; 253-856-5000; kentwa.gov

“Blackout: A One-Woman Show” — July 8-10

Written and performed by Hailey Henderson, a Seattle-based actor, teaching artist and singer, this one-woman tour starts in Seattle July 8-10. “Blackout” explores the destructive nature of sexual and emotional abuse and the cost of blending in to survive. Purchase tickets online; $20-$25. Exact location sent to ticket-holders after RSVP; haileyhenderson.com