July 4 offers big events in Seattle and around the region.

Seafair Summer Fourth is Seattle’s big celebration, with music, food vendors, beer gardens, games and a kids play zone throughout the day at Gas Works Park, ending with a grand display of fireworks at 10:15 p.m. over Lake Union, synchronized to music. Admission to Seafair Summer Fourth is free, with some reserved seating, if it’s not sold out. There’s no parking at Gas Works Park on the holiday, and parking in the neighborhood is very limited. If you aren’t within viewing distance, KIRO 7 TV broadcasts the fireworks show live.

This year, an event to see the Lake Union fireworks for ages 21 and older has been added, with limited reserved seating and a beer garden at Lake Union Park.

All are welcome at another traditional Independence Day event, the Naturalization Ceremony welcoming new U.S. citizens, noon July 4, with music starting at 11 a.m., at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion. More than 500 people from countries around the world will be sworn in as U.S. citizens at a festive event with the Washington State Color Guard, patriotic music, local children leading the Pledge of Allegiance, and welcoming addresses to the new citizens by King County Executive Dow Constantine, Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

On the Eastside, Bellevue Family Fourth offers music, vendors and activities in Bellevue Downtown Park, leading up to a spectacular fireworks show.

The food court, kids entertainment area (with inflatable rides) and other activities open at 2 p.m., with musical performances starting at 3:45 p.m., including a dance party with The Nines. The Bellevue Youth Symphony Orchestra takes center stage to play music before and after the fireworks show, along with a performance synchronized to the fireworks show at 10:05 p.m.

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at Bellevue Square, Lincoln Square and Bellevue Place. For the safety of everyone, no alcohol, fireworks, pets and barbecues are allowed.

Planning ahead and allowing lots of time to get to all Fourth of July festivities is recommended, since the events draw big crowds and parking is often limited. Public transportation is a great option, but check holiday schedules first.

More Fourth of July events

Bellevue Family Fourth

JULY 4 Entertainment, kids activities, food vendors, fireworks show, 2-10:30 p.m. July 4, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue (bellevuedowntown.com/events/family-4th).

Burien Independence Day Parade and Criterium Bike Race

JULY 4 Bike races, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; parade, 3 p.m. July 4, Southwest 152nd Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest, Burien (discoverburien.org).

4th of July Kirkland

JULY 4 Children’s decorating event, 10 a.m., Marina Park; children’s walking parade, 11:30 a.m., downtown parade noon, Market Street and Central Avenue; community picnic and food vendors, 1-10 p.m., music 3 p.m., fireworks display 10:30 p.m. July 4, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland (kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks/Permits_and_Reservations/SpecialEvents/kirkland4th.htm).

Newcastle Fourth of July

JULY 4 Food vendors, 6 p.m., music 8 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m. July 4, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (newcastlewa.gov/workspaces/one.aspx?objectid=13007264).

Issaquah Down Home 4th of July Heritage Day Celebration

JULY 4 Kids ’n Pets parade, 11 a.m., Front Street from Rainier to Alder Place, register online by noon July 3 or at 10 a.m. July 4 at 425 Rainier Boulevard N.; followed by games, entertainment, food trucks, Issaquah History Museums activities, until 2 p.m. July 4, Veterans Memorial Field, 120 Second Ave. N.E., Issaquah (business.issaquahchamber.com/events/details/down-home-4th-of-july-5566).

Fourth on the Plateau, Sammamish

JULY 4 Food trucks, kids’ activities, game area, 6 p.m., fireworks show, 10 p.m. July 4, Sammamish City Hall Plaza, 801 228th Pl. S.E., Sammamish (sammamish.us/event/?id=51816).

Kenmore Fourth of July Fireworks Show

JULY 4 Games, bounce house, DJ, food vendors, 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4, Tracy Owen Station/Log Boom Park, Northeast 175th Street and 61st Avenue Northeast, Kenmore (kenmorewa.gov/events).

An Edmonds Kind of Fourth

JULY 4 Beat Brackett 5K and Baby Brackett 1K, 9 a.m.; Children’s Parade, 11:30 a.m.; main parade, noon; entertainment and vendors, 7:30 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m. July 4, Civic Field, Seventh Avenue and Bell Street, Edmonds (edmondswa.com/events/fourth-of-july.html).

Renton 4th of July Celebration

JULY 4 Volleyball tournaments, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Kids and Family Activity Zone, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; stage entertainment, noon-9:30 p.m.; fireworks, 10 p.m. July 4, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton (rentonwa.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=12288788).

Family Fourth of July, SeaTac

JULY 4 Water spray park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., children’s bouncers, noon-8 p.m., $5; entertainment, 1-10 p.m.; fireworks show 10 p.m. July 4, Angle Lake Park, 19408 International Blvd., SeaTac; offsite parking at several locations (seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/parks-community-programs-services/special-events/family-fourth-of-july).

Fireworks over Des Moines

JULY 4 Fireworks show, 10:30 p.m. July 4, Des Moines Marina, Des Moines (destinationdesmoines.org).

Fourth of July Splash, Kent

JULY 4 Music, games, bouncy houses, food vendors, fireworks finale, noon-11 p.m. July 4, Lake Meridian Park, 14800 S.E. 272nd St., Kent; free parking and shuttle buses from Kentwood High School, Mattson Middle School, Kent Fire Station #75 (kentwa.gov/residents/parks-recreation-and-community-services/events/fourth-of-july-splash).

Auburn Fourth of July Festival

JULY 4 Bike parade, noon; entertainment on two stages, arts and craft area, car show, inflatable rides, rock wall, euro-bungee trampolines, train rides and other activities for children, bingo, mini golf, bocce, book sale, food vendors, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 4, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn; $5 wristband for unlimited kids activities (auburnwa.gov).

Federal Way Red, White and Blues Festival

JULY 4 Entertainment, games, food, sports, inflatables, vendors, fireworks, 2-11:30 p.m. July 4, Celebration Park, 1095 S. 324th St., Federal Way (visitfw.org/schedule/events-calendar).

Grand Old Fourth of July, Bainbridge

JULY 4 Pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; street fair arts, crafts, and food vendors, entertainment, Kids’ Zone with games, pony rides, activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Family Fun Run, 1 mile, 5k and Kis Dash, 9-10:30 a.m.; classic, antique and special interest car show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Old Timers’ Baseball Game, 9:30 a.m.; beer and wine garden, 11:30 a.m.-midnight; pizza eating contest, noon; mile long parade, 1 p.m., Madison Avenue and Winslow Way, Bainbridge (grandold4th.com).

Puyallup Red White and Kaboom

JULY 4 Car show, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Poker lRun 1-3 p.m.; beer garden, food trucks, craft fair, kids activities, noon; concert 4 p.m.; fireworks 10 p.m., Pioneer Park and downtown Puyallup (business.puyallupsumnerchamber.com/events/details/4th-of-july-red-white-and-kaboom-10054).

DuPont Fourth of July Celebration

JULY 4 Historical Society pancake breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Clocktower Park ($4-$7); Fourth of July parade, 10 a.m.; Clocktower Park Celebration, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; festivities, fireworks, 6-9 p.m. July 4, dinner and reserved seating available, The Home Course, DuPont (ci.dupont.wa.us).

Stars and Stripes for Everett

JULY 4 Colors of Freedom Parade, marching bands, drill teams, giant puppets, clowns, 11 a.m. July 4, Colby and Wetmore Avenues, Everett; Colors of Freedom Festival kids’ activities, food fair, beer garden, music, fireworks, 1-11 p.m. July 4, Legion Park, 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett; no parking at festival, free shuttles from Everett Station and Everett Community College (everettwa.gov/790/4th-of-July-in-Everett).

Bellevue Four on the 4th Dog Jog & Walk

JULY 4 Non-competitive 4k event, post-race celebration music, pet costume contest, vendors, 9 a.m. July 4, Ashwood Park, 10820 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue; $20 (425-990-3096 or bellevuedowntown.com/events/four-on-the-fourth).

4th of July Barbecue

JULY 4 Vegan food, grilled corn, taco bar, salad, ice cream; music, games, 2-6 p.m. July 4, 321 15th Ave., Seattle; $22 (www.strangertickets.com/events/95767373/4th-of-july-vegan-bbq).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

JULY 4 Seattle Civic Band, 2 p.m. July 4; Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Chittenden-Locks/Calendar-of-Events).

Star-Spangled Spectacular

JULY 4 Seattle Wind Symphony festive, patriotic “Birthday Party for America” concert with 90-voice choir, color guard, singalong, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; free, tickets required (206-215-4747 or seattlewindsymphony.org).

Metro Employees Historic Vehicles Association

JULY 4 Four-hour tour of Seattle neighborhoods on vintage trackless trolley buses, with stops for photos and lunch; no food or beverages allowed on historic buses, 11 a.m. July 4, Second Avenue South and South Main Street, Seattle; $5, ORCA and Metro tickets and transfers not accepted (206-477-0460 or mehva.org).

Independence Day Walk

JULY 4 Emerald City Wanderers volkssport 10K (6.2 miles) or 3K walk on sidewalks and trails on north Beacon Hill, start time 8:45-9:15 a.m. July 4, Jefferson Community Center, 3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, or Beacon Hill Light Rail Station (emeraldcitywanderers.org).